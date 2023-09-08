I Didn’t Realize How Unsupported My Chest Was Until This Comfy Wireless Bra Lifted It

For the past 10-plus years, I’ve sworn off underwire bras—even those that promise support and comfort—and have no plans of ever looking back. After all, why bother with something potentially digging into my ribs when I can opt for all-over comfort? Wireless bras continue to be my go-to, but as I age and gravity gets the best of my chest (along with the aftermath of having three kids), it’s been tricky keeping my breasts lifted and somewhat perky with my wire-free styles.

With that said, I’m always eager to try different wireless bras, so when I was sent the Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra—Real Simple’s pick for the best wireless bra of 2023—I was interested to see if it could offer both support and that I-forget-I’m-wearing-a-bra feel. And right now, you can grab the bra in all seven colors, along with even more bras sitewide, for 20 percent off with code DDM20.

Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra

Floatley

When I slipped on the bra, I was immediately surprised at how much more shapely it made my admittedly way-too-saggy breasts. The removable, light padding provides the ideal amount of coverage to give the girls a more lifted appearance. The benefits of the bra don’t end there, however. Its seamless design is virtually undetectable under even the thinnest T-shirt and doesn’t create unwanted bulges.

The lightweight bra is made of a soft and silky smooth nylon and spandex blend that moves with you and hugs your body without digging in or causing indentations. Plus, the band grips onto the skin to prevent it from sliding up and down throughout the day, and it keeps me supported during any activity I’m doing with minimal movement. The thin, adjustable straps sit comfortably against my shoulders, and the hook-and-eye closure allows me to get my ideal supportive fit and lift.

Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra

Floatley

Need even more proof that the bra’s fabric is ultra luxe-feeling? I wore the Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra after coming home sunburned from a vacation in Florida, and it felt cool against my skin and didn’t cause any more discomfort to my sensitive skin. Now, I’m practically living in this bra and plan on buying more in several colors because of its soft and smoothing look. I typically wear a size 34 B/C, and the small size fits perfectly.

Shoppers also like the comfort that the cozy wireless bra offers, with one person sharing that it’s “like wearing a second skin,” and that it “doesn’t dig into [their] back.” Because of its weightless feel, another customer said the bra is “so comfortable, it doesn’t feel like [they’re] wearing one.” And though it doesn’t have wires, a third reviewer appreciated that the bra provided “the side support and lift” that they were looking for. Even 68-year-olds who “have worn hundreds of bras,” say that this one is “flawless.”

Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra

Floatley

My new wireless bra go-to for fall and beyond is the Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra, which you can grab for 20 percent off with code DDM20 through October 7. Or, shop even more on-sale styles from Floatley, including the editor-loved To the T-Shirt Bra below.

Floatley to the T-shirt Wireless Scoop Neck Bra

Floatley

Floatley to the T-shirt Wireless Bra