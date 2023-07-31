There’s Only 1 Day Left of Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals Sale, so Hurry to Score Up to 70% Off Decor and Furniture

From slashing prices on entryway furniture to huge markdowns on outdoor Adirondack chairs, Wayfair has had some of the best home deals we’ve seen all summer. Just when we thought it couldn’t sweeten the pot any further, Wayfair went ahead and dropped its 5 Days of Deals, and now with only 24 hours to spare, there are markdowns of up to 70 percent off in every home category.

Whether you’re looking for cookware, furniture, dinnerware, or storage solutions, Wayfair has a deal for every room in the house (including the spaces outside of it, too, like the patio and yard). Keep reading to check out our top picks from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale for up to 70 percent off home finds, starting at $33. But don’t delay—there’s only a few hours left to shop!

Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket Six-Piece Garden Patio Set

Wayfair

When building your backyard oasis, costs of outdoor furniture can really add up. But with Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale, you can score the Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket Six-Piece Garden Patio Set in various colors for up to 56 percent off. It includes four foldable chairs, a 28-inch high table with a tempered glass top, and a tilt patio bistro umbrella.

Etta Avenue Clayne Upholstered Armchair

Wayfair

Come through, Barbiecore decor! If you don’t love the Etta Avenue Clayne Upholstered Armchair in the hot pink hue pictured above, that’s OK because it also comes in a handful of other colors, including yellow, black, and green velvet, too. No matter what color the velvet is, this is the perfect accent chair for adding a little glam to your living room, bedroom, guest room, or office. It has gold-finished stainless steel legs that make it feel luxe and open-framed square arms that add an elegant touch to the desk, table, or vanity.

Steelside Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed

Wayfair

At 74 percent off, it’s hard to ignore this sale on the Steelside Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed. On sale in walnut and dark gray, this simple headboard and footboard combo looks sleek, modern, and rustic with its clean lines and industrial style. It has distressed wood accents for added character, and there’s even 11.8 inches of space underneath the bed for convenient storage.

Want more home favorites? Keep reading for additional picks from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale.

Viking Three-Ply Copper Clad 13-Piece Cookware Set

Wayfair

Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set

Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Laundry Sorter

Wayfair

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Wayfair

Union Rustic Calvo Area Rug

Wayfair

Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser

Wayfair

Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set

Wayfair

Three Posts Ketron Seven-Piece Dining Set