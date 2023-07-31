There’s Only 1 Day Left of Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals Sale, so Hurry to Score Up to 70% Off Decor and Furniture

Get free shipping on everything, too.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Wayfair Last Day of Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

From slashing prices on entryway furniture to huge markdowns on outdoor Adirondack chairs, Wayfair has had some of the best home deals we’ve seen all summer. Just when we thought it couldn’t sweeten the pot any further, Wayfair went ahead and dropped its 5 Days of Deals, and now with only 24 hours to spare, there are markdowns of up to 70 percent off in every home category.

Whether you’re looking for cookware, furniture, dinnerware, or storage solutions, Wayfair has a deal for every room in the house (including the spaces outside of it, too, like the patio and yard). Keep reading to check out our top picks from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale for up to 70 percent off home finds, starting at $33. But don’t delay—there’s only a few hours left to shop!

Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket Six-Piece Garden Patio Set

Wayfair Amlie Nantucket 6 Piece Patio Garden Set

Wayfair

When building your backyard oasis, costs of outdoor furniture can really add up. But with Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale, you can score the Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket Six-Piece Garden Patio Set in various colors for up to 56 percent off. It includes four foldable chairs, a 28-inch high table with a tempered glass top, and a tilt patio bistro umbrella.

Etta Avenue Clayne Upholstered Armchair

Wayfair Clayne Upholstered Armchair

Wayfair

Come through, Barbiecore decor! If you don’t love the Etta Avenue Clayne Upholstered Armchair in the hot pink hue pictured above, that’s OK because it also comes in a handful of other colors, including yellow, black, and green velvet, too. No matter what color the velvet is, this is the perfect accent chair for adding a little glam to your living room, bedroom, guest room, or office. It has gold-finished stainless steel legs that make it feel luxe and open-framed square arms that add an elegant touch to the desk, table, or vanity.

Steelside Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed

Wayfair Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed with Headboard

Wayfair

At 74 percent off, it’s hard to ignore this sale on the Steelside Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed. On sale in walnut and dark gray, this simple headboard and footboard combo looks sleek, modern, and rustic with its clean lines and industrial style. It has distressed wood accents for added character, and there’s even 11.8 inches of space underneath the bed for convenient storage.

Want more home favorites? Keep reading for additional picks from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale.

Viking Three-Ply Copper Clad 13-Piece Cookware Set 

Wayfair Viking 3-ply Copper Clad 13pc Cookware Set

Wayfair

Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set

Wayfair Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set

Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Laundry Sorter

Wayfair Wayfair Basics Laundry Sorter

Wayfair

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Wayfair 2.75 Qts Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Wayfair

Union Rustic Calvo Area Rug 

Wayfair Calvo Light Beige/Charcoal Area Rug

Wayfair

Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser

Wayfair Double Cereal Dispenser

Wayfair

Rachael Ray Cucina 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set

Wayfair Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

Wayfair

Three Posts Ketron Seven-Piece Dining Set

Wayfair Ketron 7 - Piece Dining Set

Wayfair
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

National Lipstick Day Roundup tout
Happy National Lipstick Day! Treat Yourself to These Popular Picks From Laneige, Revlon, and More Under $20
Coastal Cowgirl Fashion Roundup Tout
These Coastal-Inspired Dresses, Sandals, and Totes Are All on Sale at Amazon, Up to 52% Off
Target Colorful Accent Pieces/Decor Sale Tout
My Home Is 50 Shades of Gray, so I’m Shopping Target’s Warm and Colorful Decor Sale—Starting at Just $4
Related Articles
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Furniture Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 45 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals for Your Living Room, Backyard, and Beyond—Up to 65% Off
Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror Tout
Très Chic! Refresh Your Home Decor With These French Country Finds From Amazon, Up to 72% Off
Best Comfortable Outdoor Chair Deals Tout
Don’t Wait! These Comfortable Outdoor Chairs Are Up to 69% Off on Amazon This Weekend
Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Tout
Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Patio/Outdoor Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 30 Outdoor Patio Furniture Deals You Need to Check Out During Amazon Prime Day—Up to 64% Off
Best Sofas for Small Spaces
The 9 Best Sofas for Small Spaces
Amazon Prime Day Furniture Roundup Tout
Amazon Quietly Released Tons of Early Prime Day Deals on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture—Up to 70% Off
Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 50 Best Deals on Home, Fashion, and Kitchen Happening on Amazon This Week—Up to 79% Off
Furniture Roundup PD Tout
The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals, Up to 75% Off
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Prime Day Comfy Outdoor Chairs Roundup Tout
Shop Comfy Outdoor Hanging Hammocks, Bean Bags, and Rocking Chairs Starting at $40 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Dorm Storefont Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront With All the Coolest and Brightest College Essentials For Dorm Rooms