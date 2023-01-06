Hurry! First Aid Beauty's Skin-Smoothing, Gentle Exfoliating Facial Pads Are Half-Off Today Only

This sensitive-skin-safe formula is packed with soothing ingredients.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on January 6, 2023 08:00AM EST

Facial Radiance Pads
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Traveling significantly alters my beauty routine: I'm more focused on utilizing portable, multi-purpose products and keeping it simple rather than sticking to my strict six-step regimen. My skin requires more upkeep than usual after long, active days of sunscreen and foundation to keep my complexion clear and luminous—especially if my trip requires flying. To restore my glow, I always bring along my favorite TSA-approved exfoliator, First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads.

To slough off dull skin cells, the Facial Radiance Pads employ skin-peeling plant- and animal-derived alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), lactic acid, and glycolic acid. The soft pads are also soaked in calming cucumber water, aloe leaf juice, and glycerin, brightening licorice root and lemon-peel extracts, toning Indian gooseberry, and antioxidant-packed feverfew and white tea extracts. 

This gentle and effective blend deep-cleans plugged-up pores and fades dark spots without irritating my ultra-sensitive skin for a radiant, even complexion. Consistent use of the exfoliating pads will supercharge your complexion by improving texture and giving you that lit-from-within-glow. The Facial Radiance Pads are usually $36, but you can get them for just $18 today during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event.

Facial Radiance Pads

Ulta

To buy: $18 (was $36); Ulta.com.

In contrast to some AHA-fueled products, these peel pads don't burn or sting my remarkably reactive sensitive skin. I credit this to the abundance of soothing ingredients in these brightening sheets. They're like getting a fast and easy professional facial peel without the esthetician's price tag. The pads are mild enough to be used daily, but I like to use them every other day instead to keep my skin from overdrying. I typically use these in the evenings and swipe one over my face and neck before starting the rest of my skincare routine.

Consider Ulta's limited-time sale your official sign to jump on the bandwagon and experience the First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads yourself. It won't stay in stock for long with a 50 percent discount like this, so hurry and get yours now before they run out.

More Must-Shop Deals

