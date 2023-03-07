This Nostalgic Leggings Trend Is Back, and Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$25 Find

Winter may be ending, but leggings can be worn all year round—and right now, the flare trend is making a comeback. The wide-leg, flared, and bootcut silhouettes have been sweeping denim, but flared leggings have been spotted all over the internet, and are even more comfortable.

Featuring soft fabric and a flattering fit, the FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings are topping Amazon's best-selling chart right now. Shoppers can’t stop adding this pair to their carts, and now’s the perfect time to add it to yours because it’s on sale. Available in black, blue, brown, gray, and olive green and sizes XS to XXL, these nylon and spandex leggings feature four-way stretch fabric that moves with you while you travel, work out, or run errands. Plus, the leggings will keep you comfortable by absorbing sweat and moisture during those tough workout classes. After working up a sweat, the brand recommends that you wash these leggings in the washing machine in a normal cold cycle.

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com

It is particularly flattering to wear flared styles because they create the illusion that your legs are longer. Additionally, the leggings have a crossover waistband that helps them stay in place over your hips. These leggings also come with two side pockets for storing small items such as keys, change, and a phone.

Shoppers love FireSwan's Crossover Flare Leggings for their "buttery soft" material, fashionable fit, and budget-friendly price. "These are extremely comfortable and flattering," one five-star reviewer wrote. Another five-star shopper said they "never been so obsessed with a pair of pants.” Many reviewers are buying multiple colors because they love them so much.

If you want to update your leggings collection this spring, shop the on-sale, trendy leggings at Amazon. And make sure to act fast to get them in time for the new season!