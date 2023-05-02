I’ve Tested This Instagram-Worthy Cleanser, and It Gives My Skin a Glow I’ve Never Seen Before

Can you keep a secret: I have never had a facial. It's been a long journey trying to have clear skin, and one of those battles is finding the right product for my oily skin.

A few weeks ago, I was approached by a brand to receive a facial. When I visited Sage and Sound in New York City, an esthetician gave me a facial and explained its benefits, like deep cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing the skin. The process included cleansing and revitalizing my skin. In order to remove the dead skin cells, the esthetician grabbed the Fig 1 Co. Clarifying Gel Cleanser, a product I’ve seen all over my Instagram feed.

Fig 1

To buy: $24; fig-1.co.

This vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free cleanser removes oil buildup, washes away impurities, and gently exfoliates dead skin cells. The ingredients in this cleanser (a blend of AHAs, BHAs, and tea tree oil) is best for people with oily or blemish-prone skin. My first impression of the cleanser was that it had no fragrance—a great indicator for those with sensitive skin. During the facial, I noticed that my skin was tighter and pores were smaller. They followed with using the Ceramide Moisturizer to complete the whole process.

Many cleansers leave my skin feeling dry and too oily. So I was prepared to experience my usual skin reaction with Fig 1: a mixture of bumps and pimples. In spite of using the gel cleanser every day for three weeks, none of these things happened and it has since been a game-changer for my complexion. In fact, many people ask me if I’m wearing makeup, my skin looks that clear.

My skin already felt softer with a more even tone within the first week, and my oily skin is now thoroughly hydrated and visibly smoother. Best of all: I’m not excessively itching, which means I don’t have to stress over experiencing flare-ups or hives. Needless to say, I’m impressed and will include this cleanser in my skincare routine.

If you struggle with acne-prone, oily skin, head to Fig 1 Co. to shop this gentle exfoliating cleanser that leaves skin feeling clear.