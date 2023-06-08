This Solo Stove and Fire-Starter Card Set Is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Outdoorsy Dads—and It’s 45% Off

Dads may be known for telling bad jokes and being difficult to shop for, but when it comes to Father’s Day gifts, Solo Stove’s current sale is one of the best deals out there. Perfect for outdoorsy dads who love to grill out back or tell stories around the campfire, some of Solo Stove’s most expensive bonfire pit bundles, like the Yukon Backyard Bundle 1.0 and Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0, are now 45 percent off.

Each Solo Stove is made of heavy-duty stainless steel that is made to last. Though the designs may look heavy, most of these portable fire pits weigh between 16 and 25 pounds (with the heaviest, the Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0, clocking in at 44 pounds). For dads that want to take it camping, tailgating, or road-tripping, that’s not too bad at all. The rest of the bundle includes accessories that make it even easier to cart around, too. Each stove comes with a cloth shelter for protection from the elements, and several include a free carrying case with a drawstring and handle.

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

To buy: $315 (was $615); solostove.com.

A removable ash plate, stand, and a protective lid are included in each bundle, too. The Father’s Day sale, which runs from now through June 11, also guarantees shipping in time for the big day and comes with free shipping for every order over $99.

Solo Stove

But perhaps the most unique aspect of all is the two free Father’s Day cards that come with your Solo Stove Bundle purchase. They’re cute, yes, but they’re functional, too, as they feature embedded fire starters that, when thrown into the pit, literally ignite a flame you and your family can all gather ‘round. Yep, these greeting cards are quite literally meant to be set on fire, which means no unnecessary plastic or paper waste. Plus, Dad will love the utility of it all!

Solo Stove

Make Dad’s Father’s Day this year with a Solo Stove Bundle and fire-starting Father’s Day card. Grab both now while each bundle is 45 percent off!



Bonfire Backyard Bundle 1.0

Solo Stove

To buy: $410 (was $840); solostove.com.

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

To buy: $420 (was $840); solostove.com.



Yukon Backyard Bundle 1.0

Solo Stove

To buy: $710 (was $1370); solostove.com.



Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

To buy: $735 (was $1370); solostove.com.