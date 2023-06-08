This Solo Stove and Fire-Starter Card Set Is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Outdoorsy Dads—and It’s 45% Off

Grab the popular portable campfire bundles for up to $660 off while you can!

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski is an e-commerce and lifestyle writer who writes about health, the planet, and being a woman.
Published on June 8, 2023

Dads may be known for telling bad jokes and being difficult to shop for, but when it comes to Father’s Day gifts, Solo Stove’s current sale is one of the best deals out there. Perfect for outdoorsy dads who love to grill out back or tell stories around the campfire, some of Solo Stove’s most expensive bonfire pit bundles, like the Yukon Backyard Bundle 1.0 and Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0, are now 45 percent off.

Each Solo Stove is made of heavy-duty stainless steel that is made to last. Though the designs may look heavy, most of these portable fire pits weigh between 16 and 25 pounds (with the heaviest, the Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0, clocking in at 44 pounds). For dads that want to take it camping, tailgating, or road-tripping, that’s not too bad at all. The rest of the bundle includes accessories that make it even easier to cart around, too. Each stove comes with a cloth shelter for protection from the elements, and several include a free carrying case with a drawstring and handle.

