Target’s Father’s Day Section Has Hundreds of Gifts for All Kinds of Dads, and Prices Start at Just $8

With Father’s Day right around the corner, we all know a dad or two who deserves recognition on their big day. Whether they regularly grill delicious dinners or offer unconditional love and support to family members and friends, now is the time to grab a thoughtful gift to show them how much you care. If you’re looking to splurge on something special or want a smaller gift for a dad you know, Target’s specially curated Father’s Day gift section has more than 500 options for different budgets and interests.

Right now, you can grab Father’s Day gifts starting at just $8, whether you’re buying for the master chef or the outdoorsy dad. With so many gift options to choose from, it could take hours to sift through all of the options which is why we went ahead and did it for you. Our finds include portable grills for the cook, cozy slippers for the lounger, and waterproof bluetooth speakers for the on-the-go entertainer. Keep scrolling for 12 Father’s Day gifts from Target for every type of dad to add to your virtual cart so they arrive in time for the holiday.

For those dads who love to cook ribs, burgers, hot dogs, and more, this portable grill is great for summer tailgate parties, outdoor barbecues, and camping trips. It has an aluminum ash catcher to keep the grill clean and prevent any unwanted clogged vents and flare-ups. With a price tag of $46, this grill is a great value and comes with a 10-year limited warranty so it’ll last a long time making it a worthy investment for Father’s Day and beyond. One reviewer said it works as well as bigger grills, is easy to transport, and “gets the job done.” Another shopper who plans to put “some miles on it once camping season begins” shared that it’s the “most consistent heat holding, full-bodied, sturdy, portable, well-designed” grill they’ve ever had.

If you know a dad who is always losing things like car keys, wallets, or even their suitcase, then an Apple AirTag is a solid option for Father’s Day. iPhone users can take advantage of the ‘Find My’ app to locate and keep track of items with the simple click of a button. For some dads, the AirTag itself might not be enough to locate their belongings, but not to worry because there’s a built-in speaker which can play a sound to help make it easier to find. One shopper loves that it’s so easy to set up “a kid could do it.”

Whether it’s for date night or a special occasion, you can’t go wrong with giving Dad a fresh new scent in a bottle of cologne. With hints of sage and tonka bean, this fragrance mist offers a pleasant and light aroma for dads to spritz on for the summer. One person said they use it as their everyday cologne, and that a little goes a long way since the scent lasts “a while.”

Help Dad update his summer wardrobe with a pair of cargo shorts. Made from a cotton and spandex blend, this style stops right above the knee and has just enough stretch for an ultra-comfortable fit. There are multiple pockets which they can use to hold their wallet, keys, phone, and other important trinkets during the day. The shorts are available in sizes 28 to 60 plus six colors including, black, brown, gray, dark gray, blue, and tan. One shopper said they offer a “perfect” fit, while another shared that they’re “lightweight.”

For the dad who is all about being active and healthy, opt for a wearable fitness tracker. This Fitbit, which is currently 20 percent off, keeps tabs on steps, sleep, stress management, and other health metrics that are as easy to find as a flick of the wrist. It’s also water-resistant, so it can be worn while out on a run or in the pool. Grab it in one of three colors including black, lilac purple, and orange.

A cushioned pair of slippers is a Dad must-have for anytime of year, and this Bearpaw style is 30 percent off right now. Available in black and green camo, the slippers have a rubber outsole so they can be worn indoors or outdoors, plus a cozy wool lining to keep your feet comfortable and open back for breathability. Shoppers say the slippers start out with a snug fit due to the lining, but loosen after some wear. One reviewer said they offer “dad comfort,” adding that they were a “great gift for [their] son who will be a first time dad.”

If you’re in the midst of brainstorming Father’s Day gifts for the dads in your life that you love, grab one of Target’s curated options, and keep scrolling for even more ideas for every interest and budget.

