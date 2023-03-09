Amazon’s Best-Selling Crossbody That’s Known as an ‘Essential’ Bag for Travel Is on Sale for Just $20

It has 19,600 five-star ratings, and it’s available in 30 colors.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on March 9, 2023 09:00PM EST

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Is your calendar suddenly filling up with getaways? Traveling to new places during the warmest months of the year is one of the best feelings, and a fun way to get even more excited for your trips is to pick up a few new essentials. One item you surely can’t leave home without is a great purse, and crossbody bags are always an ideal choice. If you’re shopping for a new go-to travel bag, Amazon shoppers suggest not missing this one that’s on sale for just $20. 

The Fashion Puzzle triple zip crossbody bag is a top-selling option in Amazon’s Women’s Crossbody Handbags category. It has an impressive 19,600 perfect ratings and almost 3,000 five-star reviews, and it’s available in a whopping 30 bright and neutral colors. Most importantly, shoppers appreciate the bag’s small yet roomy size (it measures 8.5 by 5.5 by 2.74 inches) for long days spent exploring.

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.  

“I needed a black crossbody and sorted through hundreds of options on Amazon. I couldn’t find any that functions as well as this purse,” shared a five-star reviewer who had no problem tucking their “large wallet” and cell phone inside of it. Ultimately, they said the bag is “essential for travel and great for weekend use when I don’t want to bring a big handbag.”

The faux leather bag features two small outer zippered pockets as well as the main zippered compartment, which provides plenty of space. Plus, the interior of the bag has an additional zippered pouch as well as an open pocket to help you to keep your items organized. Thanks to the adjustable shoulder strap that has up to a 26-inch drop, you can find the best length that works for you. 

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com

“This bag is the perfect size to carry all essentials and still have room for [little] extras,” began a shopper. They highlighted that the adjustable strap is “great” and added, “The outside zipper pockets are perfect for items needed with ease, and the zippers also open and close with ease. Perfect for everyday use or just traveling.”

Before your next trip, pick up a Fashion Puzzle crossbody bag in your favorite color while this shopper-favorite find is quietly on sale for $20.

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $25); amazon.com

Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

