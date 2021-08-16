Ask a Beauty Editor

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.

Most Recent

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Are the Best 'Clean' Sunscreens?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Are the Best 'Clean' Sunscreens?
Struggling to separate fact from fiction in the world of “natural” sunscreen? Here’s an easy explainer.
Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Know Your Skin Type

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Know Your Skin Type
From dry to oily to combination to sensitive, here's how to identify your skin type and build a bespoke skincare routine.
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Moisturizer for Combination Skin?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Moisturizer for Combination Skin?
These products equally satisfy the dry/greasy/irritated/acne-prone parts of your face.
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Right Order to Apply Skincare Ingredients?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Right Order to Apply Skincare Ingredients?
Can you use retinol and vitamin C together? And what about niacinamide?
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Skincare Routine for Your 40s?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Skincare Routine for Your 40s?
Plus the best anti-aging products to use through the decade.
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Way to Remove Makeup Without Aging Your Skin?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Way to Remove Makeup Without Aging Your Skin?
Plus the five worst makeup-removing mistakes you can make.
Advertisement

More Ask a Beauty Editor

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Get Rid of Crepey Skin

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Get Rid of Crepey Skin
Get your skin to bounce back with this simple routine.
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Are the Best Skincare Products for Women Over 50?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Are the Best Skincare Products for Women Over 50?
Your face will be writing thank you notes after this.
Ask a Beauty Editor: What's the Most Effective Way to Apply Sunscreen?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What's the Most Effective Way to Apply Sunscreen?
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair and Hair Loss?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair and Hair Loss?
Ask a Beauty Editor: Can Eye Cream Double as Moisturizer (and Vice Versa)?

Ask a Beauty Editor: Can Eye Cream Double as Moisturizer (and Vice Versa)?
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Concealer for Mature Undereyes?

Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Concealer for Mature Undereyes?

Ask a Beauty Editor: 4 Clever Hacks to Avoid Retinol Irritation

Yes, even if you have super sensitive skin (it me).

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com