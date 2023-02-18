32 Presidents’ Day Fashion and Beauty Deals So Good, You’ll Think They’re Typos

Score up to 69% off.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Published on February 18, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The right outfit can transform your confidence. The proper makeup shade that blends out any blemishes, or makes it look like you got a full night’s sleep? Priceless! But thankfully for Presidents’ Day weekend, it doesn’t have to be. Instead, shop deals starting at just $8 across clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup, and other products. 

From chelsea boots to pearl hoops to hand cream, we’ve rounded up 32 of the best sales across retailers like Nordstrom, Madewell, Amazon, Kate Spade, Ulta, and more up to 69 percent off.

Clinique High Impact Mascara

Best Presidents’ Day Makeup and Beauty Deals

A sales weekend is an excellent time to replace your almost-expired makeup, or to try that new mascara you’ve been eyeing. With spring on the horizon also, you may want to seek out lighter formulas and summer-friendly (read: melt-proof) products that will keep you comfortable through any weather.

  • Clinique High Impact Mascara, $15 (was $23); ulta.com
  • PUR xo Nabela Celebrate You Creamy Lip Chubby, $11 (was $22); ulta.com
  • L’Oreal Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick, $11 (was 14); ulta.com
  • Tarte Vegan Limited-Edition Cheek Stain Blush, $21 (was $30); ulta.com
  • Mac Art Library Palette Nude Model, $41 (was $51); ulta.com
  • Clinique High Impact Lash Amplifying Serum, $15 (was $49); ulta.com 
  • Burt’s Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation, from $8 (was $17); ulta.com
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Best Presidents’ Day Skincare and Haircare Deals 

Hmm, your shampoo might be running low. And with deals this good, now might be the time to try that hair mask you’ve been eyeing that everyone’s been talking about. Friends will call it a “natural glow,” but you know better—your hair and skin are healthier and more radiant than ever thanks to stocking up your bathroom cabinet with these fantastic skincare and haircare steals for Presidents’ Day.

  • Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $17 (was $22); ulta.com
  • Bobbi Brown Hydrate to Glow Skincare Set, $59 (was $84); ulta.com
  • The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Revealing Liquid Peel, $17 (was $23); ulta.com
  • Gimme Beauty Cordless Freedom Styling Iron, $113 (was $225); ulta.com
  • Loops Beauty Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Mask 5-Count, $30 (was $35); ulta.com
  • Peace Out Skincare Instant Pore Perfector, $20 (was $28); peaceoutskincare.com
  • Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, $20 (was $28); peaceoutskincare.com
  • Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Face Roller, $8 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com 
Free People Movement Hit The Slopes Pullover

Best Presidents’ Day Clothing Deals

Our closets can always use sprucing. As we shed the jackets and the down coats, we’re already dreaming of sundresses, sandals, and more. Whether you use the sales weekend as an opportunity to take advantage of heavily slashed winter clothing for next year or to bolster your wardrobe for the upcoming season, there’s a steal for every scenario.

  • Daily Practice by Anthropologie Sweater Dress, $90 (was $128); anthropologie.com
  • Free People Movement Hit The Slopes Pullover, $100 (was $148); anthropologie.com
  • Caslon Cowl Neck Top, $18 (was $45); nordstrom.com
  • Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong, $11 (was $20); nordstrom.com
  • J. Crew 9-Inch Vintage Slim-Straight Jean, $105 (was $138); jcrew.com
  • Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans, $20 (was $30); amazon.com
  • TopYoga Women's Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants, $21 (was $30); amazon.com
  • Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress, $27 (was $46); amazon.com
Five-Pack MWL Skinny Scrunchie Set

Best Presidents’ Day Shoes and Accessories Deals

We’re always willing to buy shoes and accessories, but having a majorly discounted sales holiday sure makes it easier to fill up our carts without worry. After all, the right pair of shoes or the right jewelry can completely transform an existing style, refreshing your look and giving you that “new outfit” feeling for a fraction of the cost. 

  • Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops, $27 with code BLOOM (was $38); katespade.com
  • Madewell Five-Pack MWL Skinny Scrunchie Set, $13 with code YESPLEASE (was $19); madewell.com
  • Madewell Re(Sourced) Cotton Cuffed Beanie, $10 with code YESPLEASE (was $35); madewell.com
  • Madewell The Bradley Chelsea Lugsole Boot, $134 with code YESPLEASE (was $168); madewell.com
  • Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Rib Slipper, $34 (was $68); nordstrom.com
  • J. Crew Weekender Montauk Tote, $101 with code WEEKEND (was $168); jcrew.com
  • J. Crew Tortoise Hoop Earrings, $13 (was $25); jcrew.com
  • Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses, $15 (was $25); amazon.com
  • Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot, $60 (was $100); amazon.com

More Must-Shop Products

