Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50

Discover furniture and stylish accents loved by shoppers and influencers alike.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Side Table Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Calling all farmhouse decor fans: This one's for you! The rustic style has exploded over the past few years with its embodiment of a cozy, warm, and charming feel. And if you’re someone who wants their home to incorporate that, you’ve been shopping the look all along. If you’re looking to further elevate your home this spring, this list of under-$50 items can definitely help. 

Displayed in a Pinterest-like style, Amazon’s Shop by Interest Section features an entire page of farmhouse decor finds curated by shoppers and influencers. Each board features a variety of home options to help you create your dream look. With so many choices, finding affordable and stylish options is easier said than done. Luckily, these 12 picks are sure to help. The best part? You’ll also discover several on-sale picks that are up to 73 percent off.

Farmhouse Decor Under $50 at Amazon

Wooden furniture and neutral tones are key to staying on theme with the farmhouse look. This modern metal side table is the perfect piece to add to your bedroom or living room—and it’s currently 73 percent off. The popular find has received more than 6,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how well it fits in with their decor. One shopper wrote that the table “is a perfect rustic farmhouse color” and continued to say it “looks far more high quality than what it’s priced at!” The table comes in a variety of colors and styles. The brand even sells a matching coffee table to tie the set together. 

Walker Edison Sedalia Modern Farmhouse Metal X Side Table

Amazon

To buy: $46 (was $170); amazon.com.

Adding to the warmth of your home is quickly done with light fixtures, and this touch-control lamps set is a great option. It can easily illuminate any room while looking stylish. An added bonus? The two-piece set is currently on sale for just $55. The sleek table lamps add a modern touch and its simple design makes the lamps easily blend with existing bedroom, living room, or office furniture. Plus, each lamp includes nifty features such as a three-way dimming switch for your preferred lighting and two USB charging ports for you to easily reach your smart device.

BesLowe Set of 2 Industrial Touch Control Table Lamps

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $80); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a minimal, but effective way to spruce up your entryway, dining room, or kitchen, the answer could be right over your head. Switching out your ceiling lights for a new fixture like this rustic chandelier can instantly upgrade your home's decor while adding a farmhouse touch. The chandelier is made of oak wood and iron, and it features four light bulbs inside that illuminate the dark exterior. Shoppers say it’s a great accent piece for any room in your home and it can be easily assembled and installed.  

hykolity 4-Light Rustic Chandelier

Amazon

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

These homemade wicker bins are a great way to help maximize space while adding a touch of rustic elegance. The baskets come in a set of three and can be used on kitchen counters, bathroom shelves, or bedroom nightstands. One shopper wrote, “I use these in my living room at the bottom of my coffee table. It’s great for organizing the things that might otherwise pile up on the table.” The baskets are available in brown, beige, and gray and are designed with a linen inside that can be removed at any point. 

Hosroome Handmade Storage Basket

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

Looking for even more farmhouse decor under $50? Keep scrolling for more popular finds at Amazon’s Shop By Interest Section

Stonebriar SB-5393C 2PC Wire METAL CLOCHE SET, Set of 2

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $60); amazon.com.

BOURINA Throw Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $21); amazon.com.

Sullivans Jug Vase Set

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $35); amazon.com.

nuLOOM Ashli Handwoven Solid Jute Accent Rug

Amazon

To buy: $49 (was $64); amazon.com.

All Smiles Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave by Joanna Gaines

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $40); amazon.com.

SUJUN Matte Black Candle Holders Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $20; amazon.com

ROTOT Unstuffed Pouf Cover

Amazon

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket Tout
Even Shoppers in Texas Say This Lightweight Cotton Throw Is ‘the Best’ They’ve Found for Summer
CHARMING TAILOR Clutch Evening Bag Tout
You Can Turn This Wedding-Ready Clutch Into a Crossbody—and It’s on Sale for Just $30
Bamboo Pajamas Tout
Bamboo Pajamas Are the Cozy, Cooling Gift Your Mom Deserves This Mother’s Day
Related Articles
Coastal Decor Roundup TOUT
People Can’t Get Enough of This Amazon Section Filled With Coastal Decor Finds Under $70
One of the Best Fake Plants That Actually Look Real on a yellow background.
The 26 Best Fake Plants of 2023 That Actually Look Real
Best Furniture Stores
The 29 Best Furniture Stores of 2023 for Every Style and Budget
Kace Solid Wood Storage Lift-Top Coffee Table
This Versatile Wooden Coffee Table Has Hidden Storage—and It's 54% Off For Labor Day
three candles from three different brands
The 36 Best Candles of 2023 for Every Scent Preference
Amazonâs Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Springâand Itâs All Under $35 TOUT
Amazon’s Most Popular Home Decor Will Update Your Home for Spring—and It’s All Under $35
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Banks Collection Rug Tout
Amazon’s New Section Features Easy-to-Clean Rugs From Joanna Gaines’ Home Brand—All Under $70
flats
Haven’t You Heard? Ballet Flats Are Back, and These Popular Under-$30 Finds Are All at Amazon
Can't Miss Deals at Target Tout
These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include ‘Easy-to-Assemble’ Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off
Comfy Bra Outlet Deals Tout
Stylish Bras With a Barely-There Feel From Warner’s, True & Co., and More Are Up to 64% at Amazon
Way Day Sale TOUT
Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of the Year Has Savings Up To 77% Off—Shop Our 45 Best Finds
Wicker Patio Furniture Deals Tout
Wicker Patio Furniture Is All the Rage for Spring, and These Popular Picks at Amazon Are Up to 68% Off
Rayolon Solar Ground Lights
Amazon’s Most Popular Outdoor Lighting Will Transform Your Yard Into an Oasis—and It’s All Under $35
Best Amazon Product Finds Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
best-washable-rugs-TOUT
The 20 Best Washable Rugs of 2023 to Spruce Up Your Home
YITAHOME Patio Dining Set Tout
Surprise! There Are Brand New Outdoor Furniture Pieces on Amazon Starting at Just $16 Right Now