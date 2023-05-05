Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50

Calling all farmhouse decor fans: This one's for you! The rustic style has exploded over the past few years with its embodiment of a cozy, warm, and charming feel. And if you’re someone who wants their home to incorporate that, you’ve been shopping the look all along. If you’re looking to further elevate your home this spring, this list of under-$50 items can definitely help.

Displayed in a Pinterest-like style, Amazon’s Shop by Interest Section features an entire page of farmhouse decor finds curated by shoppers and influencers. Each board features a variety of home options to help you create your dream look. With so many choices, finding affordable and stylish options is easier said than done. Luckily, these 12 picks are sure to help. The best part? You’ll also discover several on-sale picks that are up to 73 percent off.

Farmhouse Decor Under $50 at Amazon

Wooden furniture and neutral tones are key to staying on theme with the farmhouse look. This modern metal side table is the perfect piece to add to your bedroom or living room—and it’s currently 73 percent off. The popular find has received more than 6,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how well it fits in with their decor. One shopper wrote that the table “is a perfect rustic farmhouse color” and continued to say it “looks far more high quality than what it’s priced at!” The table comes in a variety of colors and styles. The brand even sells a matching coffee table to tie the set together.

Adding to the warmth of your home is quickly done with light fixtures, and this touch-control lamps set is a great option. It can easily illuminate any room while looking stylish. An added bonus? The two-piece set is currently on sale for just $55. The sleek table lamps add a modern touch and its simple design makes the lamps easily blend with existing bedroom, living room, or office furniture. Plus, each lamp includes nifty features such as a three-way dimming switch for your preferred lighting and two USB charging ports for you to easily reach your smart device.

If you’re looking for a minimal, but effective way to spruce up your entryway, dining room, or kitchen, the answer could be right over your head. Switching out your ceiling lights for a new fixture like this rustic chandelier can instantly upgrade your home's decor while adding a farmhouse touch. The chandelier is made of oak wood and iron, and it features four light bulbs inside that illuminate the dark exterior. Shoppers say it’s a great accent piece for any room in your home and it can be easily assembled and installed.

These homemade wicker bins are a great way to help maximize space while adding a touch of rustic elegance. The baskets come in a set of three and can be used on kitchen counters, bathroom shelves, or bedroom nightstands. One shopper wrote, “I use these in my living room at the bottom of my coffee table. It’s great for organizing the things that might otherwise pile up on the table.” The baskets are available in brown, beige, and gray and are designed with a linen inside that can be removed at any point.

Looking for even more farmhouse decor under $50? Keep scrolling for more popular finds at Amazon’s Shop By Interest Section.

