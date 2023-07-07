Calling all Gardeners! This Best-Selling Hose Nozzle Is on Sale for $18 Before Amazon Prime Day

It’s secured more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

Published on July 7, 2023 08:00AM EDT

There’s nothing worse than a leaky hose nozzle that stops spraying right when you need it most.  If you’re tending to an outdoor garden this summer or spraying down your back deck and patio furniture, we have a simple solution for you. Introducing the best-selling garden hose nozzle that’s on sale for $18 before Amazon Prime Day. 

The Fanhao Garden Nozzle Hose is currently 45 percent off on Amazon. Made with 100 percent metal and a brass nozzle, the durable hose attachment is resistant to leaks, rust, and scratches. The versatile hose is perfect for watering plants, cleaning your sidewalk, and even hosing down messy kids or dirty pets. One shopper wrote how they have already “been using it every day since summer started.” 

Fanhao Garden Hose Nozzle

Amazon FANHAO Upgrade Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer

Amazon

You can attach the garden hose nozzle in one easy step. No tools or other parts are needed. Just spin the nozzle’s bottom onto the end of your hose, and you’re ready to go. Simply press on the handle and point at the desired area to send a powerful spray of water. You can choose from four different watering patterns by twisting the head of the nozzle. One shopper wrote how the nozzle provides a “good variety of spray patterns and with my home's water pressure, I can water plants many feet away.” 

Shoppers even use the nozzle's high-power spray as a power washer. One shopper wrote that they used it to clean “embedded grime off my cement driveway. The sprayer was very powerful and worked exceptionally well.” Another shopper, who also used the nozzle as a power washer, wrote that they were “able to get cobwebs in hard to reach areas around the outside of our house.” 

The metal nozzle has more than 12,000 five-star ratings and is a top Amazon best-seller in garden hose nozzles. Many customers rave about the nozzle’s durable build that never leaks. One shopper wrote, “So long to plastic nozzles … I’ve gone through many hose nozzles over the years and so far this exceeds my expectations.”  

Another shopper wrote, “I’ve bought over a dozen different nozzles in the past, always looking for one that is dependable, consistent, and long lasting in its original form. This is the one. I’ve bought three of them. … Obviously I recommend this and have faith that you won’t be disappointed.” 

Ready to upgrade your outdoor watering experience this summer? Grab the Fanhao Garden Hose Nozzle while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling to find even more popular garden nozzles. 

More Garden Hose Nozzle Amazon Prime Day Deals 

Redess Garden Hose Nozzle

Amazon REDESS Garden Hose Nozzle Spray Nozzle

Amazon

Restmo Garden Hose Nozzle

Amazon RESTMO Garden Hose Nozzle, Heavy Duty Metal Water Hose Nozzle

Amazon

Green Mount Watering Wand 

Amazon GREEN MOUNT Watering Wand, 16 Inches Sprayer Wand

Amazon

Innav8 Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer 

Amazon INNAV8 Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer Heavy Duty

Amazon

Restmo Watering Wand 

Amazon RESTMO Watering Wand Heavy Duty, Metal Garden Hose Wand

Amazon
