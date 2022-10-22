As many of us return to the office, it might be hard to part with your work-from-home go-tos, but we found tons of elevated workwear pieces that are comfy, stylish, and approved by fashion pros—starting at just $16.

You could easily spend hours reading reviews and searching for must-haves, but to help get you started, we tapped two fashion professionals instead. We scoured Amazon’s Fashion hub filled with fall capsule wardrobe essentials in this Classic Workwear section and enlisted our experts’ insight to bring you the lowdown on the biggest fall trends.

Personal stylists Samantha Brown and Melanie Lippman, who are known for their relatable fashion tips and tricks, were both adamant: Adding fall-inspired jewel tones to your look is a must.

“Adding a burgundy blazer, green pants, or marigold shoes will give all your printed tops new life and completely revive your wardrobe,” Lippman says. “Autumn jewel-tone colors can act as a neutral for fall.”

However, if you’re looking for a bolder, unique color to try this fall, Brown says that “Barbiecore pink” is a hue worth testing out. Incorporate the bright color as a stand-out piece whether it’s in the form of a statement blazer or pair of heels.

And if you’re looking to update only one section of your work wardrobe this fall, Brown suggests starting with your footwear. “There are so many boot trends for this season, and new shoes can instantly modernize last years' clothes,” she says. “I'd pick a new pair of boots from lug soles, combat boots, or platforms, add a blazer, jacket, or layering piece and focus on timeless staples that can be mixed and matched to make fresh combos.”

If you’ve been in a fashion rut while working remotely, these picks approved by Brown and Lippman are here to help. Below you’ll find the best fall fashion finds on Amazon that start at just $16.

Fall Work Clothes Under $80 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan

Amazon

For chilly weather (or chilly offices), this cardigan—available in 21 colors—is one of the comfiest finds that will ease you back into office life. With nearly 89,000 five-star ratings, it’s one of Amazon’s best work basics that can be layered with your favorite flowy blouse or a simple white T-shirt. By the way, hundreds of shoppers confirm it’s super soft, too.

To buy: $28 amazon.com.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Brown chose this chic blazer because of its versatility—it can be styled with many different basics you probably already have in your wardrobe. She suggests pairing it with pleated mini skirts, trousers, or your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers combo to create different looks. Shop it in nine colors including this great neutral color, however, if you want to take the Barbiecore trend Brown suggested for a spin, opt for the blazer in rose pink.

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Musshoe Mule Slip-On Shoes

Amazon

While these stylish mules come in more than 30 colors and patterns, Lippman chose the leopard option as a must-have accessory for your fall look. That’s because the animal print is one fall trend that is here to stay. “Pair these with a brown or camel top, and you immediately have a polished outfit,” she says.

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

Tronjori Wide-Leg Trousers

Amazon

With more than 6,800 five-star ratings, these wide-leg pants are a customer favorite. Not only does the Amazon best-seller give off major power-suit vibes, but shoppers also say they are comfortable for all-day wear thanks to the lightweight fabric. “These timeless pants are one of the best staples to pair with a turtleneck bodysuit and your go-to leather jacket or blazer for a classic, but modern-feeling work ensemble,” Brown says.

To buy: $36 (was $39); amazon.com.

Fahsyee Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Amazon

For an edgier look that can easily go from day-to-night, swap your blazer for this moto jacket (made with vegan leather, of course). “Anything that looks like leather is extremely popular for fall and incorporates texture into work items and adds more interest to a look,” Lippman says.

To buy: $48; amazon.com.

Franco Sarto Loafers

Amazon

If there’s one staple to have in your closet that’s both easygoing and chic for work, it’s these penny loafers. The shoes scream ‘90s fashion but have a modern twist thanks to their chunky sole and patent-leather finish. Brown says these top-rated shoes will look best with wide-leg pants or even a floral dress with tights; dark flower prints are one of the best transitional statement patterns while going from summer to fall.

To buy: $79 (was $170); amazon.com.

Kancy Kole Paper Bag Trousers

Amazon

For a relaxed pant option, go with this cropped paper bag style that’s a game-changer. While they aren’t your favorite sweatpants, the drawstring waistband and breathable fabric will make you forget your casual work-from-home attire. Lippman explains that this pair is one of her top choices for elevating your pant selection without compromising comfort.

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Romwe Printed Long-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

When it comes to work wardrobe basics, you can’t go wrong with a simple blouse; it’s one piece that looks good with almost anything. This specific one has a mock ruffle collar, cuffed sleeves, and a relaxed fit. Wear it with high-waisted pants or a midi skirt, or even layered under a cardigan—the options are endless with this staple that has more than 4,100 five-star ratings. Plus, with a $27 price point, you can choose multiple colors or patterns without going over budget.

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Exlura Pleated Midi Skirt

Amazon

Easily switch up your fall look with this patterned skirt that can be worn with chunky boots or mules. With more than 9,900 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that this flowy midi skirt is an Amazon find you didn’t know you needed. One customer who purchased the pleated skirt in a perfect-for-fall red wrote, “It’s everything I had hoped it would be—the perfect length (just above my ankles), the perfect tightness around my waist, and a beautiful color red that doesn’t look cheap.”

To buy: $32 (was $39); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat

Amazon

Loafers are a classic fall pick for a reason—they’re one of the best replacements for heels and evoke timeless style. This pair is available in both faux-leather and suede, which are both materials you should be on the hunt for when shopping for work-related fashion this season, according to Brown. Whether you opt for the black faux-leather pair that goes with everything or the green suede for a neutral fall look, this is a work wardrobe purchase that can be worn for years.

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

Whippy Gold Chain Belt

Amazon

While belts might not be the first accessory that comes to mind for work outfits, this chain option will add a touch of glam to any look. The belt has a hook at the end that clasps itself to one of the chain’s loops, allowing you to adjust the fit while the excess stylishly hangs down like a typical tie waist belt would. Lippman suggests wearing the waist-defining accessory with oversized dresses, but there’s no rule against pairing it with a cardigan or blazer as well.

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

Goodthreads Deep V-Neck Sweater

Amazon

It’s finally sweater weather, which means it’s also time to take inventory of your cozy knit collection for work outfits. We love an oversized sweater for almost any occasion, and wearing one like this soft cotton option to work is no exception. Try it tucked into high-waisted pants or over a summer dress. And to add another stylist-favorite fall trend, Brown suggests wearing it with a pair of leather leggings.

To buy: $44; amazon.com.

Ecosusi Laptop Bag

Amazon

After adding new pieces into your fall work uniform, think about updating your accessories, too. For an affordable handbag update, this tote laptop bag is loaded with inside compartments and pockets to ensure you have room for all your essentials.t has an internal padded pocket that can fit laptops and other devices that are up to 15.6 inches and closes via a magnetic button. It’s available in five colors, but this warm brown option is a fall classic.

To buy: $55; amazon.com.

Steve Madden Howler Chelsea Ankle Boot

Amazon

Another fall trend that can be adapted for work is the lug-sole boot. While you can wear these Steve Madden Chelsea boots during your weekend pumpkin-picking excursion this fall, they also look great paired with more tailored pieces like a blazer or softer pieces like a floral midi skirt.

To buy: $78 (was $99); amazon.com.

Cicy Bell Casual Blazer

Amazon

While you’ll always want to have a black blazer in your closet (especially for big meeting days), there’s no harm in mixing in jewel-toned blazers for fall, Lippman says. This blazer with more than 10,000 five-star ratings has a best-seller badge for a reason. One customer who called it “comfortable and fashionable”wrote, “Normally I have a hard time finding a blazer that fits my arms and shoulders without it being too baggy everywhere else, but this blazer is perfect! It is equally cute buttoned and unbuttoned and can be great for both workwear and daily fashion.”

To buy: $50 (was $60); amazon.com.

