These 13 Dresses Are Just What You Need for All Your Fall Weddings, and They’re All Under $75

Summer is on its way out, and that means it’s time to start preparing for the fall wedding season. If your summer styles just won’t cut it or you’ve worn the same dress one too many times, you’ll want to check out the fall looks we picked out. We included pretty much any style and silhouette you can think of, from off-the-shoulder to corset to long sleeve. Not to mention they’re all under $75.

Shop dresses from brands including Lulus, Asos Design, Sam Edelman, Madewell, and more starting at only $30. This satin one-shoulder maxi dress will be a huge crowd pleaser for formal weddings, and it comes in 34 different colors and patterns. Another great option is this long-sleeve style with unique sheer sleeves that feature floral appliques. Keep reading to find more wedding guest dresses below.

Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75

Love By Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

You’ll feel like a Grecian goddess in this flowy chiffon maxi dress. It features a deep V-neck in the front and back with pintucking and a back zipper. The gown comes in 11 colors, including berry, black, navy, light blue, emerald, and dark purple. One shopper commented, “The material is a dream. It has enough of a stretch that I feel supported but snatched in the waist.”

Lulus Classic Glam Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Nordstrom

This knee-length sheath dress is perfect for a rehearsal dinner or wedding with cocktail attire. It has a gorgeous off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with a slit in the skirt, and the bright cobalt blue shade is sure to stand out. Plus, it’s made with spandex to stretch with you no matter how much dancing you do.

Zesica Halter-Neck Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Amazon reviewers call this midi dress “sophisticated” and “super comfy.” The style is available in fall-ready colors, like dark green, wine, and maple, or you can choose from lighter hues for the warmer months, including lavender, light blue, and yellow. The halter-neck sleeveless dress has tiered layers with ruffled trim and pleats and a tie closure at the back of the neck.

Love By Design One-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

This bodycon one-shoulder dress hits right at the knee and has “flattering” ruching on the sides. It has a hidden back zipper to make it easy to get on and off, and the best part is that it’s machine washable. Multiple customers say that the dress “fits like a glove,” but keep in mind that it runs a little small, according to reviewers.

Find more under-$75 fall wedding guest dresses below.

Eliza J Floral Halter Neck Popover Chiffon Dress

Nordstrom

T1fe 1Sfe Square Neck Split-Hem Midi Dress

Amazon

Asos Design Corset Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Prettygarden V-Neck Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon

Sam Edelman Pleated Dress

Macy's

Btfbm Sheer Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Madewell Linen Cutout Strapless Midi Dress

Madewell

Kirundo Satin Long Sleeve One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon

Fashionme Midi Satin Dress