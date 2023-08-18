Style These 13 Dresses Are Just What You Need for All Your Fall Weddings, and They’re All Under $75 Shop off-the-shoulder, corset, one-sleeved, and more styles. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 11:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Summer is on its way out, and that means it’s time to start preparing for the fall wedding season. If your summer styles just won’t cut it or you’ve worn the same dress one too many times, you’ll want to check out the fall looks we picked out. We included pretty much any style and silhouette you can think of, from off-the-shoulder to corset to long sleeve. Not to mention they’re all under $75. Shop dresses from brands including Lulus, Asos Design, Sam Edelman, Madewell, and more starting at only $30. This satin one-shoulder maxi dress will be a huge crowd pleaser for formal weddings, and it comes in 34 different colors and patterns. Another great option is this long-sleeve style with unique sheer sleeves that feature floral appliques. Keep reading to find more wedding guest dresses below. Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Love By Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress, $50 (was $96); nordstromrack.com Lulus Classic Glam Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $68; nordstrom.com Zesica Halter Neck Tiered Midi Dress, $45 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com Love By Design One-Shoulder Body-Con Midi Dress, $30 (was $96); nordstromrack.com Eliza J Floral Halter Neck Popover Chiffon Dress, $69 (was $138); nordstrom.com T1fe 1Sfe Square Neck Split-Hem Midi Dress, $31 (was $40); amazon.com Asos Design Corset Maxi Dress, $70; nordstrom.com Prettygarden V-Neck Lace Maxi Dress, $56 (was $61); amazon.com Sam Edelman Pleated Dress, $50 (was $98); macys.com Btfbm Sheer Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $34 (was $53); amazon.com Madewell Linen Cutout Strapless Midi Dress, $55 (was $168); madewell.com Kirundo Satin Long Sleeve One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $45 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com Fashionme Midi Satin Dress, $42 (was $49); amazon.com Love By Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress Nordstrom Rack Buy on Nordstromrack.com $96 $50 You’ll feel like a Grecian goddess in this flowy chiffon maxi dress. It features a deep V-neck in the front and back with pintucking and a back zipper. The gown comes in 11 colors, including berry, black, navy, light blue, emerald, and dark purple. One shopper commented, “The material is a dream. It has enough of a stretch that I feel supported but snatched in the waist.” Lulus Classic Glam Off-the-Shoulder Dress Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $68 This knee-length sheath dress is perfect for a rehearsal dinner or wedding with cocktail attire. It has a gorgeous off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with a slit in the skirt, and the bright cobalt blue shade is sure to stand out. Plus, it’s made with spandex to stretch with you no matter how much dancing you do. Zesica Halter-Neck Tiered Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $45 Amazon reviewers call this midi dress “sophisticated” and “super comfy.” The style is available in fall-ready colors, like dark green, wine, and maple, or you can choose from lighter hues for the warmer months, including lavender, light blue, and yellow. The halter-neck sleeveless dress has tiered layers with ruffled trim and pleats and a tie closure at the back of the neck. Love By Design One-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress Nordstrom Rack Buy on Nordstromrack.com $96 $30 This bodycon one-shoulder dress hits right at the knee and has “flattering” ruching on the sides. It has a hidden back zipper to make it easy to get on and off, and the best part is that it’s machine washable. Multiple customers say that the dress “fits like a glove,” but keep in mind that it runs a little small, according to reviewers. Find more under-$75 fall wedding guest dresses below. 