These 13 Dresses Are Just What You Need for All Your Fall Weddings, and They’re All Under $75

Shop off-the-shoulder, corset, one-sleeved, and more styles.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 11:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Summer is on its way out, and that means it’s time to start preparing for the fall wedding season. If your summer styles just won’t cut it or you’ve worn the same dress one too many times, you’ll want to check out the fall looks we picked out. We included pretty much any style and silhouette you can think of, from off-the-shoulder to corset to long sleeve. Not to mention they’re all under $75.

Shop dresses from brands including Lulus, Asos Design, Sam Edelman, Madewell, and more starting at only $30. This satin one-shoulder maxi dress will be a huge crowd pleaser for formal weddings, and it comes in 34 different colors and patterns. Another great option is this long-sleeve style with unique sheer sleeves that feature floral appliques. Keep reading to find more wedding guest dresses below. 

Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75

Love By Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack Love By Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

You’ll feel like a Grecian goddess in this flowy chiffon maxi dress. It features a deep V-neck in the front and back with pintucking and a back zipper. The gown comes in 11 colors, including berry, black, navy, light blue, emerald, and dark purple. One shopper commented, “The material is a dream. It has enough of a stretch that I feel supported but snatched in the waist.”

Lulus Classic Glam Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Nordstrom Lulus Classic Glam Off the Shoulder Dress

Nordstrom

This knee-length sheath dress is perfect for a rehearsal dinner or wedding with cocktail attire. It has a gorgeous off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with a slit in the skirt, and the bright cobalt blue shade is sure to stand out. Plus, it’s made with spandex to stretch with you no matter how much dancing you do.

Zesica Halter-Neck Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon ZESICA 2023 Summer Sleeveless Halter Neck Ruffle Midi Dress

Amazon

Amazon reviewers call this midi dress “sophisticated” and “super comfy.” The style is available in fall-ready colors, like dark green, wine, and maple, or you can choose from lighter hues for the warmer months, including lavender, light blue, and yellow. The halter-neck sleeveless dress has tiered layers with ruffled trim and pleats and a tie closure at the back of the neck.

Love By Design One-Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack Love By Design One-Shoulder Body-Con Midi Dress

Nordstrom Rack

This bodycon one-shoulder dress hits right at the knee and has “flattering” ruching on the sides. It has a hidden back zipper to make it easy to get on and off, and the best part is that it’s machine washable. Multiple customers say that the dress “fits like a glove,” but keep in mind that it runs a little small, according to reviewers.

Find more under-$75 fall wedding guest dresses below.

Eliza J Floral Halter Neck Popover Chiffon Dress

Nordstrom Eliza J Floral Halter Neck Popover Chiffon Dress

Nordstrom

T1fe 1Sfe Square Neck Split-Hem Midi Dress

Amazon T1FE 1SFE Elegant Bridesmaid Dress

Amazon

Asos Design Corset Maxi Dress

Nordstrom Asos Design Corset Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Prettygarden V-Neck Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Floral Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon

Sam Edelman Pleated Dress

Macy's Pleated-Skirt Bloused-Bodice Dress

Macy's

Btfbm Sheer Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon BTFBM Elegant Off Shoulder Dress

Amazon

Madewell Linen Cutout Strapless Midi Dress

Madewell Linen Cutout Strapless Midi Dress

Madewell

Kirundo Satin Long Sleeve One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon KIRUNDO Satin Long Sleeve One Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon

Fashionme Midi Satin Dress

Amazon Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dress

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fall organization essentials tout
These 10 Decluttering Must-Haves Make Getting Organized for Fall a Breeze—and They Start at $9
Pros Say You're Doing Laundry Wrong tout
8 Clever Products That Rectify 4 Common Laundry Mistakes, According to the Experts
Dorm Splurges Tout
7 Splurge-Worthy Dorm Room Upgrades You’ll Actually Use Every Day
Related Articles
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Tout
Snag a Last-Minute Wedding Guest Dress With These Under-$50 Stylish Finds at Amazon
Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
I Attended 7 Wedding Events During a 4-Day Trip to Mexico, and This Is Every Amazon Outfit I Packed
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50
Target Hidden Dress Shop Tout
Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now
Vacation-Worthy Tropical Fashion Essentials Tout
Tropical Maxi Dresses, Straw Hats, and Heeled Sandals Are All Under $50 in This Hidden Amazon Section
Roundup: Best Member Deals tout
The 50 Best Amazon Deals Prime Members Can Score This Weekend—Up to 63% Off
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
Composite of Amazon's Most Popular Tops and Blouses on three people in front of a pink background.
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most Popular Tops and Blouses That All Happen to Be Under $30
Weekly Outlet Deals Tout
Score Up to 65% Off on Vera Bradley, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, and More in Amazon’s Outlet
Lake DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set in Coral Stripe
Lake Pajamas Slashed Prices Up to 50% Off for Its Annual Summer Sale—and Here Are My Favorite On-Sale Styles
Fall Wedding Guest Dress at Target Tout
Psst! We Found the ‘Perfect’ Wedding Guest Dress for Fall, and It’s Just $28 at Target
person wearing a white t-shirt
The 15 Best White T-Shirts of 2023 to Complete Any Wardrobe
A model wearing one of the best bras for small busts on a two-toned pink background.
The 12 Best Bras for Small Busts of 2023
One of the best strapless bras on a blue background with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 11 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
What to Wear to Any Occasion
What to Wear to (Pretty Much) Every Occasion