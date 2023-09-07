10 String Lights Under-$25 at Amazon That Will Elevate Your Fall Decor

The official countdown to fall begins! In anticipation of cooler days and chilly nights, we’ve found an easy and affordable way to spruce up your patio decor this cozy season. Get ready to enjoy this season’s lovely weather while decorating for major holidays and events, because these popular outdoor lights are all under $25 just in time for autumn.

Amazon’s Seasonal Decor section is filled with outdoor lights and garlands to elevate your home. Whether you want to string fairy lights around your patio, icicle lights from your roof, or even decorative solar-powered lights around trees, these highly rated options have you covered. Plus, several picks include LED bulbs and are waterproof. The best part? Many lights are on sale too, up to 50 percent off.

Warm Lights on Sale at Amazon

Luditek Fall Decor String Lights

Amazon

These best-selling lights have more than 2,800 five-star ratings with several shoppers saying they added a “warm and cozy” ambiance to their room and a “classy fall touch” to their home. The string of lights is intertwined with vibrant, faux maple leaves that are perfect for bringing a pop of color to your patio, staircase, or fireplace mantle. Plus, they make a great holiday tablescape piece for Thanksgiving. Each strand is 8.2 feet long and comes with 20 LED lights. You can turn them on by adding two batteries to the built-in battery pack. Grab them while they're on sale with an additional discount available for $13.

Brightown Solar Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

Channel the deep orange hues from the outdoor fall foliage with these globe string lights that are just $18. The outdoor lights have more than 10,600 five-star ratings with shoppers raving about their long-lasting durability and bright light. One customer even wrote, “So happy with these little lights! They work great, are affordable, and provide just enough soft lighting to make our space more inviting.” Each light is surrounded by a decorative bulb that gives an extra cozy feel. Plus, the lights are waterproof and are powered by a solar panel to save energy. Choose from eight different colors and two different set sizes.

Twinkle Star Fairy String Lights

Amazon

Halloween is the next major holiday on the calendar, and these outdoor string lights make the perfect front or back yard decoration. The lights come with a stand of 100 bulbs and instantly illuminate any porch, fence, or other dimly lit area. You can use them outside or inside thanks to their waterproof design, and choose from several different patterns for you to choose how they shine (Bonus tip: Add them to your carved pumpkins for an extra warm glow!) Plus, there’s a timer option for you to schedule when they turn on and off. One shopper wrote, “These lights are great for some happy Halloween magic!”

Ready to refresh your porch and home decor this fall? Continue scrolling to see even more warm lighting options under $25, or see the full variety available at Amazon.

Toplee Waterproof Fall Garland with Lights

Amazon

Jmexsuss LED Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

Jnaurb Halloween Pumpkin String Lights

Amazon

BrizLabs LED Orange String Lights

Amazon

Brightown Orange Icicle Lights

Amazon

Dazzle Bright Orange LED Solar Powered Fairy Lights

Amazon

Joliyoou Battery Operated Mini String Lights