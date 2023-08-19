Amazon Is Dropping Deals on So Many Fall Maxi Dresses, Including These Under-$50 Picks—Up to 69% off

And you can start wearing them right now.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Published on August 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Fall Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

It’s true: We’re still in the throes of summer, but if your mind is jumping forward to fall, you’re not alone. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are already looking for fall clothes and accessories, including cute fall maxi dresses that can be worn right now. And these are the best ones on sale—up to 69 percent off.

To prepare your closet for the fall season, you’ve got to start shopping ASAP with so many deals happening on Amazon right now. Find flowy maxi dresses in all kinds of autumnal colors and patterns from popular Amazon brands like PrettyGarden, Zesica, Anrabess, and more. Plus, the dresses have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who love them and are all under $50.

Fall Maxi Dresses Under $50 

PrettyGarden Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Maxi Dress for Women - V Neck Casual Button Down Boho Floral Print Fall Long Dresses

Amazon

Floral patterns aren’t just for spring and summer; you can certainly wear the style all season long in the right color palette. One prime example is this Bohemian-style maxi dress that has a  paisley-like floral design and features darker hues like black, pink, and mustard. It has a cinched waist and cuffs to add dimension to the loose dress, and it has a V-neckline to show a little skin. The dress is currently on sale and has an additional coupon. 

Kranda Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon Kranda Women's 2023 Summer Round Neck Short Flutter Sleeve Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon

Since temperatures around the country are still fairly warm, you might want to grab this short-sleeve maxi that has the fall aesthetic without the sweat factor. The long dress is made with breathable polyester and has a relaxed fit, allowing breeze to filter through. It also has flutter short sleeves and a stretchy, elastic waist that’s comfortable for all-day wear. The dress comes in 27 colors, including several autumnal hues, like this pretty caramel option.  

Zattcas Lace Long-Sleeve Faux Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon Zattcas Womens Vintage Floral Lace Long Sleeve Faux Wrap V Neck Party Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

And if you’re shopping for a big event, like say a fall wedding, this elevated maxi dress is a great option. It looks like a wrap dress, but the flattering pick is actually sewn at the seams to prevent any accidents while on the dance floor. Plus, the dress has this gorgeous lace sleeve detailing that gives it a fancy look and provides a bit of coverage, but won’t cling to you. Oh, and the wedding guest dress is an unheard of $30.

There are several other summer-to-fall maxi dresses on sale right now at Amazon. Check out the under-$50 list below for more finds. 

Zesica Casual Flutter-Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Floral Print Short Flutter Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked High Waist Flowy Maxi Dress

Amazon

Btfbm Long Sleeve Wrap Belted Maxi Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women's Casual Party Summer Fall Dresses 2023 Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Swiss Dot Swing A-Line Maxi Dress with Belt

Amazon

PrettyGarden Long-Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Maxi Dress Tie Waist Boho Chiffon Flowy Long Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Loose Kimono Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress Wrap V Neck 3/4 Sleeve Floral Print Slit Long Dresses

Amazon

Mascomoda Swiss Dot A-Line Maxi Dress

Amazon MASCOMODA Women Boho Maxi Dress 2023 Long Sleeve V Neck Swiss Dot Smocked High Waisted A-Line Ruffle Tiered Fall Long Dress

Amazon

Btfbm Flowy Tiered Cocktail Maxi Dress

Amazon BTFBM Women Casual Long Sleeve Crew Neck Fall Dress Bohemian Relaxed Fit Floral Flowy Maxi Dresses Tiered Cocktail Dress

Amazon

BerryGo V-Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon BerryGo Women's Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Zesica Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Smocked Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Casual Long Sleeve Crew Neck High Waist Smocked Flowy Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon

Viishow Short-Sleeve Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets

Amazon VIISHOW Women Short Sleeve Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets

Amazon
