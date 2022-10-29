15 Interior Designer-Approved Fall Decor Staples You Need to Incorporate in Your Living Room—Starting at $17

On a chilly fall day, there’s nothing better than stepping foot inside your home and being welcomed into a warm and cozy sanctuary. While you’ve probably added several decor pieces to your living room over the years, there are certain colors, textures, and even smells that’ll transition it into one that feels like fall. We tapped a seasoned interior designer and used our own expertise to curate a list that’ll help you do just that—all on a budget.

Anyone who’s into Pinterest boards or is an avid HGTV fan knows that when autumn comes around, so does the fall decor. But seeing a living room all professionally decked out can seem intimidating to reproduce in your own home. Luckily, interior designer Nicole Salceda of Eye for Pretty confirms it all comes down to just a few things.

“Nothing screams cozy like oversized throw blankets, fabrics that feel soft to the touch, yummy scented candles that coincide with the season, and deeper muted tones in art and accessories,” Salceda explained.

Color is definitely key. Think warm tones like rust, camel, and deep burgundy, according to Salceda, which are just a shade or two different from the classic autumnal colors, giving it a unique twist. Think about adding these hues to a neutral living room to bring in a fall ambiance without compromising your go-to style.

And while blankets are inherently soft and cozy, there’s no reason why you can’t mimic that same vibe when it comes to other decor and furniture pieces. Salceda advises “incorporating pieces that not only look good, but feel good as well.” The key? Texture.

Items like thick rugs, boucle ottomans, jute poufs, and velvet accent chairs are all ideal for cultivating a fall-like atmosphere. And the great thing is most of these items can work year round, so you won’t need to put them in storage post November.

Another bonus? There are so many options available right on Amazon, which means they’ll be at your front door in no time. Below, you’ll find decor with features approved by our expert from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, P.F. Candle Co., and even some Amazon brands like Stone & Beam and Rivet, too. It all starts at just $17.

Fall Living Room Decor on Amazon

One of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to incorporate soft textures into your living room is with your throw cushions. Instead of replacing the ones you already have, just zip these plush pillow covers over your existing cushions to give them a new lease on life. The covers have a geometric-textured design with a velvety feel and come in six neutral colors starting at $17.

To buy: Madizz Plush Throw Pillow Covers, $17 (was $22); amazon.com.

Another great find is this knitted throw blanket from Bedsure, which has more than 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who confirm it’s equal parts soft and warm. Cozy blankets, like this pick in a warm color, are one of many pieces that Salceda shares will “contribute to the overall welcoming feeling of a home.” The throw has a jacquard stitch and pretty tassels on the hem for even more texture and interest.

To buy: Bedsure Throw Blanket, $32; amazon.com.

For anyone who likes to kick their feet up and relax, keep reading. This neutral pouf from Ashley Furniture has an elevated appearance, yet feels super relaxed thanks to its jute and cotton design. The sandy woven thread provides a warmth to your living room without overpowering the space. And because it has a relatively flat surface, you can sit and rest trays on top, too.

To buy: Signature Design by Ashley Sweed Valley Jute Pouf, $90 (was $170); amazon.com.

If you want something that provides storage, consider this soft ottoman. It’s decked out in a cozy boucle fabric, which Salceda suggests incorporating because these “transitional pieces are a great way to add layers for fall.”

To buy: Linon Home Decor Boucle Storage Ottoman, $91 (was $122); amazon.com.

And anyone who wants to add a pop of color into their room without painting a wall should consider an accent chair—especially one with a velvety soft texture. This glamorous tufted shell accent chair from Rivet is an attention-grabber due to its deep teal color, art deco-inspired look, and velvet exterior. This pick comes in this dark blue color, as well as rose and emerald.

To buy: Rivet Sheena Glam Tufted Velvet Shell Chair, $156; amazon.com.

As for scents, Salceda says that burning candles or diffusers can make a big impact, especially when the fragrance reminds you of good times. In lieu of a candle, this rattan reed diffuser delivers a subtle woody scent while doubling as decor. Yes, it does look more expensive than it is. You can thank the apothecary appearance for that. Although the reeds look nice in the bottle, they’re functional too—add in more or less depending on how much scent you want in the space.

To buy: P.F. Candle Co. Sandalwood Rose Reed Diffuser, $30; amazon.com.

There are so many other fall living room decor items out there right now. Browse through the rest of our list for the more stylish options inspired by an interior designer below.

To buy: Thymes Gilded Ceramic Frasier Fir Candle, $48; amazon.com.

To buy: Rivet Glass Globe Desk Lamp, $66; amazon.com.

To buy: Wall26 Framed Canvas Print Wall Art, $66; amazon.com.

To buy: Jaky Global Baby’s Breath Faux Bundle, $16 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

To buy: Stone & Beam Round Arc Wall Mirror, $50 (was $78); amazon.com.

To buy: Safavieh Moroccan Tassel Shag Rug, $99 (was $107); amazon.com.

To buy: Amagabeli Metal Fireplace Log Holder, $36 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

To buy: Mkono Woven Storage Basket, $26 (was $35); amazon.com.

To buy: Lush Decor Rosalie Window Curtains, $38 with coupon (was $130); amazon.com.

