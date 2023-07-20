9 Cozy Decor Swaps That Feel Like Fall

As fall steadily approaches, it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll reflect the upcoming season in your decor choices. While some may tell you that fall-friendly decor requires a massive overhaul, take it from us: it’s the little things that count. “It’s inevitable that at some point you will feel like your home needs a refresh,” says Drew Michael Scott, interior designer, content creator, and founder of Lone Fox. “That's why I love keeping my large furniture on the neutral side whilst adding smaller seasonal elements and colors as time changes.”



From swapping out florals with branches to incorporating strategic layering, we’ve rounded up some pro-approved summer-to-fall decor tips that will make revamping your home a breeze. Read on for super simple fall decor ideas from the pros.

Select a Scent

Who doesn’t love a fall fragrance? From warm apple pie to everyone’s favorite pumpkin spice latte, the possibilities are endless for infusing fall into the air. “A candle is the first way you can make any room feel like fall without adding one piece of decor,” Scott says. “Snif's Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash is one of my favorites! I suggest joining their waitlist now because they always have the best seasonal scents.”

Pick New Pillowcases

Rather than buying new accent pillows, pick up some new easy-to-swap pillow covers. “Buy pillowcases that are warmer jewel tones,” says Geri Del Vento, interior designer and life stylist. “For summer, I love to incorporate sage green. So I'll swap that sage out for a burgundy as fall approaches.” Even this small-scale swap can bring a lot of warmth into a room.

Incorporate a Cozy Blanket

There’s nothing quite like curling up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket, a cup of hot cocoa, and a good movie. “I love adding cozy blankets to the foot of the bed and sofa,” says Andi Morse, interior designer. “This year, I'm all about cozy blankets readily available around the house.” To hone in your palette even further, Del Vento recommends incorporating warm-toned throw blankets as we transition out of summer.

Bring in Fall with Your Bedding

While making fall-appropriate decor changes should primarily be done in your home’s gathering spaces, Isfira Jensen, interior designer specializing in New York City residential properties, says seasonal touches can easily be implemented into the more intimate areas of your home. “Focus on the accessories that you can switch out very easily and inexpensively,” Jensen says. “Keep the large-scale furnishings and the standard palette.” A perfect way to practice this is by swapping out your bedding from season to season. Try out something more moody during the fall for a space that’s truly relaxing.

Swap Summer Bouquets for Fall Arrangements

A perfect way to transition between summer and fall is to swap out your colorful flower arrangements for something earthier. “You can go from flowers in the summer to warmer tone branches,” Del Vento says. Not only are branches positively beautiful, but they also make the perfect centerpiece for any fall gathering.

For an ultra-cozy atmosphere, “place cut firewood in baskets next to the fireplace,” Morse says. This rustic yet sophisticated touch is genius, whether you have a working fireplace or not. When considering natural elements to incorporate, don't forget acorns, pumpkins, and maple leaves, says Scott. “Small updates can really make all the difference!”

Switch Your Kitchen Accessories

“I definitely switch my kitchen towels and mats for something that kind of screams out fall, but not in the literal sense,” Del Vento says. Instead of selecting accessories with pumpkins or ghosts, Del Vento recommends experimenting with jewel tones, such as deep purples, oranges, and browns. “I’ll tend to use dark wooden decor accents like trays, bowls, and stools,” Scott says.

Layer Textures

While the warm summer weather compels us to invest in light and airy fabrics, fall is all about thick and layered textures, says Jensen. Take a step back from minimalistic surfaces and materials and look for rich textures instead. Whether you choose to incorporate a shag rug, an interesting vase, or a few wreaths, the possibilities are endless when it comes to mixing textures.

Revamp Your Coffee Table

Coffee table books are a great way to accessorize surfaces in your favorite gathering space. Del Vento recommends swapping them out from season to season in order to reflect the weather change. While your coffee table books in the summer may be filled with vibrant pictures of sunsets and white-sand beaches, you may want to swap them out for something more weather-appropriate come fall.

Because fall presents so many opportunities for gatherings, Del Vento also recommends investing in some seasonal coffee table games. Online stores such as CB2 and Crate and Barrel are her go-to's for shopping design-centered versions of her favorite games.

Infuse Some Fun

While simple fall decor is all about making small swaps around your home, the season also allows us to lean into our creativity. While Del Vento recommends displaying a few black or deep red taper candles around your home, Morse loves to add different colored pumpkins in her entryway. However you decide to mark autumn in your home, keep in mind that even simple changes can make a big difference.

