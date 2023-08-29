The Fall Home Decor Pieces Interior Designers Always Buy on Amazon—All Under $55

Including textured throw pillows, plaid throw blankets, fall-color candles starting at $10.

Published on August 29, 2023 04:00AM EDT

When the leaves turn auburn and the air feels crisp, you know fall is upon us. Although the weather isn’t entirely there yet, now’s a good time to start prepping your home ahead of the cozy season with all things fall. And these under-$55 Amazon picks all have the stamp of approval from trusted interior designers. 

“The fall season leans into a slower pace of life, ushering us to create a cozy home environment where we can gather with friends and family,” interior designer Audrey Scheck at Audrey Scheck Design told Real Simple. And a few items that help Scheck create this “hygge aesthetic” are blankets and candles as well as textiles in dark, rich hues and patterns—truly anything that’ll get you in a snuggled up mood.

Interior Designer-Approved Fall Decor

Incorporating pieces a little at a time is a good way to gauge how much “fall” you want in your home. It’s why interior designer Shaolin Low at Studio Shaolin suggests adding muted decor to “infuse a classy fall vibe into your home without overwhelming the space” or throw in small accents with just a hint of color, like dark reds, mustards, deep blues, and moss. By the way, you can also use this tactic outside your home with elevated decorations like fall wreaths, door mats, and outdoor porch cushions. The best part? All of these stylish expert-approved pieces can be found right on Amazon—many on sale—starting at just $10.

A plaid throw blanket can instantly give your space a fall vibe while on a budget; Low explains that they’re “easy pieces to style, yet feel like a big difference” and recommends this stylish farmhouse-style pick. The throw has a checkered print with muted, warm colors and a pretty fringe at the hem. And shoppers confirm it’s lightweight, adds color to the room, and feels soft. Some even wear it as a wrap, giving it a dual-purpose design. 

Battilo Home Fall Plaid Throw Blanket

Amazon BATTILO HOME Fall Plaid Throw Blanket for Couch, Farmhouse Checkered Decor Throw

Amazon

If you’re decorating your tablescape for upcoming fall dinners, you need to check out these gorgeous taper candles. The 12-pack set has a unique gray tone that’s safely within the fall color palette that’ll “not only help you capture the essence of autumn, but will also help your home feel cohesive,” per Scheck. These non-scented taupe candles are made with paraffin wax, deliver an 8-hour burn time, and have a drip-free design. Bonus: They’re on sale for just $20.

Hyoola Tall Taper Candle Pack

Amazon Hyoola 12 Pack Tall Taper Candles - 10 Inch Taupe Gray Dripless, Unscented Dinner Candle - Paraffin Wax with Cotton Wicks

Amazon

Now say you live in an area with limited seasons—that’s where a fall-scented candle comes in. Low, who is based in Hawaii, loves to immerse her home with the harvest scent by simmering pots and lighting fall candles. And this popular Yankee Candle pick is a must for this upcoming season. The large jar candle can burn for up to 110 hours at a time, releasing a sweet, apple wreath aroma. You’ll catch hints of cinnamon, apples, and vanilla, which all feel very cozy and can certainly be used in the fall and winter.  

Yankee Candle Red Apple Wreath Original Large Jar Candle

Amazon Yankee Candle Red Apple Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Amazon

Incorporating faux florals into your space is another great fall option, especially when they have an autumnal hue, like these eucalyptus branches. Scheck says large faux stems, like these, especially make a statement when displayed in vases or vessels. This pack of artificial eucalyptus branches are made with silk “leaves” and have a butternut squash-like color that brings warmth to your entryway, living room, or bathroom. 

Huaesin Artificial Eucalyptus Branches

Amazon HUAESIN 4 Pcs Artificial Eucalyptus Branches Long Stem Silk Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Leaves for Autumn Wreath

Amazon

And before guests even step foot inside, Low suggests welcoming them with classy, seasonal decor that’ll “set the mood before entering your home.” She specifically likes this cute coir doormat that has a woven design that’s functional enough to remove dirt from your shoes while providing a stylish appearance. You can place this on the porch by itself or layer it on top of a woven rug like this popular checkered one.   

DII Natural Coir Geometric Outdoor Door Mat 

Amazon DII Natural Coir Geometric Modern Outdoor Door Mat, Front Porch DÃ©cor, 17x29

Amazon

Want to see what other designer-approved fall decor is on Amazon? Take a look at the rest of the list below for more picks before checking out Amazon’s Home decor section

Dseap 24-Inch Fall Farmhouse Wreath

Dseap Wreath - 24 Inch Fall Wreath, Straw Wreath, Farmhouse Door Wreaths for Front Door Autumn

Amazon

Miulee Decorative Faux Wool Throw Pillow Covers Pack

Amazon MIULEE Pack of 2 Decorative New Luxury Series Style Dark Cream Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers Super Soft Wool Pillow Cases Cushion Covers

Amazon

Winemana Harvest Artificial Pumpkin Home Decoration Set

Amazon winemana Thanksgiving Artificial Pumpkins Home Decoration Set, Mixture of 50 Artificial Harvest Decoration, 30 Fake Maple Leaves + 10 Fake Acorns + 2 Fake Pinecones + 8 Fake Pumpkins

Amazon

Nedia Lovers Knot Coir Indoor and Outdoor Doormat

Amazon Nedia Home 18 x 30 in. Lovers Knot Coir Indoor/Outdoor Doormat, Brown/Natural

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Plaid Fringed Woven Throw Blanket

Amazon Creative Co-Op Plaid Black & Tan Fringed Woven Cotton Blend Throw 60 inch x50

Amazon

Vgia 18-Inch Fall Front Door Wreath

Amazon VGIA 18 Inch Fall Wreath Front Door Wreath Fall Grass Wreath with Artificial Fall Grass Artificial Wheat Heads

Amazon

Merrycolor Farmhouse Decorative Throw Pillow Covers 

Amazon Merrycolor Farmhouse Decorative Throw Pillow Covers for Couch Stripe Faux Leather Accent Pillow Cover

Amazon

Seeksee Cotton Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug 

Amazon SEEKSEE Cotton Buffalo Plaid Rug 3'x 5' Black and White Hand Woven Checked Rug Washable Doormats

Amazon
