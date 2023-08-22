All the Fall Gardening Tools on Amazon You Need for a Pristine Backyard, According to an Expert

Preparing your garden for the cooler fall temperatures consists of pruning, mulching, and de-leafing. But you certainly can’t do all that with your bare hands. That’s where fall gardening tools come in—and these popular Amazon options are all approved by gardening expert, so you know they’re good.

“Fall is a great time for planting trees, shrubs, and perennials,” Melinda Myers, gardening expert and author, tells Real Simple. “The soil is warm and air is usually cooler, so it is easier on the plants trying to get established and the gardeners doing the planting.” Before beautifying your garden, Myers suggests replacing summertime annuals with fall plants like pansies, sweet alyssums, and stocks, which she admits is an “awful name, but is a fragrant, pollinator-friendly plant.” Your other tasks, however, may require some helpful tools… many of which are on sale starting at just $9.

Expert-Approved Fall Garden Tools



There are several fall gardening tools you’ll need in your toolbox including pruners, shovels, Hori Hori knives, and rakes—all of which can be found in Amazon’s Garden and Outdoor section. Below, you’ll find top-notch options with thousands of five-star ratings, all from popular brands like Fiskars and Corona. Plus, these picks selected below are designed with features approved by Myers.

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears

According to Myers, this is the one tool every gardener should have; bypass pruners can remove dead or diseased plants while also cutting back perennials like hydrangeas, chrysanthemums, and dahlias. This Amazon best-seller from Fiskars is a popular option, providing a smooth cut thanks to its non-stick coating and nifty blade design. It even has a self-cleaning blade design that prevents wood sap from sticking.

Buyplus Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake

If you’re looking for a leaf rake that can remove debris from both big and small areas, you need to check out this adjustable option that’s on sale right now. Unlike traditional rakes, Myers says one with an adjustable design lets you clear out leaves in hard-to-reach areas, which won’t benefit the landscape unless turned into nutrient-filled compost. This rake comes with a small lever near the bottom to expand the tines up to 23 inches for full-yard coverage or compact it to as little as 8 inches for areas near raised flower beds.

Fiskars 46-Inch Steel D-Handle Digging Shovel

Another fall must-have is this durable garden shovel that’s ideal for digging soil for large plants, transporting mulch, and the like. This 46-inch steel one is also an Amazon best-seller thanks to shoppers who love its quality, sharp blade, and sturdy design. The shovel has a D-handle that gives you enough room to hold it with both hands. It also has a kickplate design, which is a feature Myers recommends for pushing the shovel further into the soil while putting less stress on your hands.

K-Brands Auger Drill Bit Set

Another clever tool that will make gardening so much earlier? This gardener-loved auger drill bit bundle that attaches right to your drill to dig deep holes in a matter of minutes. Myers says an auger bit like this one, is great for digging holes in garden beds already in your yard. She even suggests using it for vertical mulching, too. The set comes with a 1.6- and 3.5-inch spiral auger drill bit—both made with steel to cut through hardened dirt, clay, and more. You can even use it to weed your garden before planting fall florals.

Radius Garden Pro Ergonomic Stainless Steel Digging Fork

Although shovels are great for transporting loose dirt and mulch, Myers says some people prefer a garden fork, like this ergonomic one that has a comfortable, round handle, a hard steel build, and a four-tine design ideal for spreading fertilizer, aerating the soil, or covering flower beds with mulch. To prevent overcrowding your flowers with mulch, Myers shared her secret: “Cover perennials with old nursery pots when applying the mulch. Once the mulch is in place, lift the pot off the plant. This way, the mulch is around, but not on top of the perennial.”

Want to see what other fall gardening tools you need to prep your garden right now? Check out the rest of this expert-approved list below for more Amazon finds.

Corona Garden Sharpening Blade Tool

Fcmp Outdoor Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter

NisakuI Original Hori Hori Japanese Weeding Knife

PotLifter Potted Plant Mover

Fiskars Ergo Gardening Hand Trowel

Classic Home and Garden Honeysuckle Resin Flower Pot