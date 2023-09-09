Style Clothing I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These 10 Fall Fashion Pieces Are Total Must-Haves Plus, all of these elevated styles are up to 58 percent off. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington There’s never a better time to shop for cozy fall clothes than right before the new autumnal season. As Real Simple’s shopping expert, I always have my eyes open to the latest and greatest on Amazon—and these on-sale stylish fall pieces are it. Refreshing your closet for the fall requires a few fashion staples, including sweater dresses, denim jackets, and boots. And right now, all of those capsule wardrobe pieces are discounted in Amazon’s Fashion section, up to 58 percent off. Several items I found are lightweight to wear right now, yet provide enough coverage for chilly fall months for unmatched versatility. Plus, these picks all feature soft textures or warm hues that fall within the autumnal color palette. The best part? These deals are from top brands like Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Naturalizer, and more. Editor-Approved Fall Fashion Finds Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse, $28 with coupon (was $38) Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie, from $55 (was $129) Amoretu Tunic Flowy Shift Dress, $28 with coupon (was $53) Illusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $28 with coupon (was $60) Montana West Wrangler Purse, $24 (was $30) Automet Plaid Button-Down Shacket, $25 (was $50) Anrabess Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $30 with coupon (was $67) Naturalizer Kayden Mule Flats, $45 (was $89) Zeagoo High-Waisted Midi Skirt, $31 with coupon (was $39) Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $70 (was $80) The Fall Home Decor Pieces Interior Designers Always Buy on Amazon—All Under $55 Amoretu Tunic Flowy Shift Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $28 A breezy fall dress is a definite must during the transitional weather period, which is why I’m hand selecting this cute swing option. The flowy dress is made with lightweight materials, and it has long sleeves and a short tiered skirt. I also love that it’s available in tons of fall colors, including caramel, burgundy, and deep green. Plus, the dress comes in fun patterns like polka dots or florals to switch it up. Snap it up while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie Amazon Buy on Amazon $129 $55 These Lucky Brand boots are loved by more than 8,900 shoppers who say they’re comfortable and stylish. One Amazon reviewer who confirms the leather stretches and fits wonderfully even wrote, “They may even be more comfortable than my running shoes.” The boots have a padded sole, a small block heel, and functional side zippers for easy removal. Plus, the shoes are designed with a semi-pointed toe box that gives enough wiggle room for toes. You can shop it in 58 colors and styles, including leather and suede options. Automet Plaid Button-Down Shacket Buy on Amazon $50 $25 Another fall wardrobe necessity is this button-down “shacket,” which is essentially a shirt and a jacket combined. Think of it as an extra layer to wear over your T-shirt, dress, or tank while the temperatures are still above 70 degrees. The oversized shacket currently has more than 7,600 five-star ratings and is so sought after, more than 4,000 people bought it in the past month. Reviewers say the outerwear has a flannel texture and weight, which gives it that cozy feel they appreciate. Right now, it’s half off, bringing the price down to just $25. Want to see what other editor-approved fall essentials are on Amazon? Scroll through this list for the best options this weekend. Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $28 Illusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $28 Montana West Wrangler Purse Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 Anrabess Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $67 $30 Naturalizer Kayden Mule Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $89 $45 Zeagoo High-Waisted Midi Skirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $31 Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $70 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers ‘Look Forward’ to Bedtime Thanks to This Now-50%-Off Cooling Mattress Topper The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off 12 Elevated Home Decor Pieces to Create a Warm Fall Ambiance—Under $45 at Amazon