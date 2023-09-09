I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These 10 Fall Fashion Pieces Are Total Must-Haves

There’s never a better time to shop for cozy fall clothes than right before the new autumnal season. As Real Simple’s shopping expert, I always have my eyes open to the latest and greatest on Amazon—and these on-sale stylish fall pieces are it.

Refreshing your closet for the fall requires a few fashion staples, including sweater dresses, denim jackets, and boots. And right now, all of those capsule wardrobe pieces are discounted in Amazon’s Fashion section, up to 58 percent off. Several items I found are lightweight to wear right now, yet provide enough coverage for chilly fall months for unmatched versatility. Plus, these picks all feature soft textures or warm hues that fall within the autumnal color palette. The best part? These deals are from top brands like Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Naturalizer, and more.

Editor-Approved Fall Fashion Finds

Amoretu Tunic Flowy Shift Dress

Amazon

A breezy fall dress is a definite must during the transitional weather period, which is why I’m hand selecting this cute swing option. The flowy dress is made with lightweight materials, and it has long sleeves and a short tiered skirt. I also love that it’s available in tons of fall colors, including caramel, burgundy, and deep green. Plus, the dress comes in fun patterns like polka dots or florals to switch it up. Snap it up while it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon.

Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie

Amazon

These Lucky Brand boots are loved by more than 8,900 shoppers who say they’re comfortable and stylish. One Amazon reviewer who confirms the leather stretches and fits wonderfully even wrote, “They may even be more comfortable than my running shoes.” The boots have a padded sole, a small block heel, and functional side zippers for easy removal. Plus, the shoes are designed with a semi-pointed toe box that gives enough wiggle room for toes. You can shop it in 58 colors and styles, including leather and suede options.

Automet Plaid Button-Down Shacket

Another fall wardrobe necessity is this button-down “shacket,” which is essentially a shirt and a jacket combined. Think of it as an extra layer to wear over your T-shirt, dress, or tank while the temperatures are still above 70 degrees. The oversized shacket currently has more than 7,600 five-star ratings and is so sought after, more than 4,000 people bought it in the past month. Reviewers say the outerwear has a flannel texture and weight, which gives it that cozy feel they appreciate. Right now, it’s half off, bringing the price down to just $25.

Want to see what other editor-approved fall essentials are on Amazon? Scroll through this list for the best options this weekend.

Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse

Amazon

Illusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

Montana West Wrangler Purse

Amazon

Anrabess Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress

Amazon

Naturalizer Kayden Mule Flats

Amazon

Zeagoo High-Waisted Midi Skirt

Amazon

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans