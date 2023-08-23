Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 70% on Fall Fashion, Including Sweaters, Dresses, and Shoes Under $50

And prices on all the summer-to-fall essentials start at just $17.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on August 23, 2023

Fall Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

You may have several fall fashion staples in your closet, but if you want elevated-looking options at a cheap price, it’s time to shop now. There are tons of fall fashion pieces on massive sale at Amazon, including clothes, shoes, and accessories—and deals are currently up to 70 percent off.

Within Amazon’s Big Fall Savings section, you’ll find major discounts on pieces you can wear right now and throughout the cooler season. Think under-$50 sweater dresses, cardigans, sweater vests, mule sandals, boots, leggings, and more. There are also several versatile options that are appropriate for work as well as picks that can be dressed up for the holidays, too. By the way, many of these on-sale items also have a hidden coupon. Be sure to keep an eye out for them for the lowest price, which happens to be just $17.

Cute Fall Fashion Deals Under $50

Anrabess Batwing-Sleeve Ribbed Oversized Sweater

Amazon ANRABESS Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater

Amazon

A lightweight sweater is just what you need to cover up on chilly nights without breaking out into a sweat, and this ribbed knit pullover is a great on-sale option. Shoppers love its lightweight feel, comfortable weight, and oversized appearance that looks good with jeans, skirts, and leggings. And although it has a relaxed feel, you’ll appreciate its batwing sleeve design and slit hemline gives it a nice structure.  

PrettyGarden Lantern-Sleeve Tie-Waist Sweater Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress

Amazon

Another fall must-have is this lantern-sleeve sweater dress that has earned more than 9,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a soft, yet breathable feel thanks to its polyester cotton blend, making it ideal to wear on cool, summer days and beyond. The dress has loose, long sleeves, a crew neckline, and a flattering belt design that ties over the waist area. It comes in several fall colors, including apricot, dark green, and brown. 

Tliocow Flat Mule Loafer Slides

Amazon Tliocow Flats

Amazon

These stylish mule loafer sandals deliver the perfect balance of summer and fall; it has an  open-back slide design while covering your toes when temperatures hit 60 degrees. These shoes have a padded insole for all-day walking, a pointed design with enough room to spread toes, and a flexible vegan leather upper that’ll expand to your feet. You can shop it in classic solid colors or opt for fun patterns like florals or leopard prints. 

Want to see what other Amazon fall fashion pieces are marked down right now? Find popular summer-to-fall options below that are all on sale for a limited time. 

Grace Karin Bow Knot Pencil Pants with Pockets

Amazon GRACE KARIN Casual Pants

Amazon

Inicat Sling Crossbody Bag

Amazon INICAT Small Sling Bag

Amazon

Sunzel Flare High-Waisted Leggings

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings

Amazon

Viottiset Oversized Sweater Vest

Amazon Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest

Amazon

Kirundo V-Neck Ruffle Flowy Dress

Amazon KIRUNDO Dress

Amazon

Ultranice Casual Cardigan

Amazon ULTRANICE Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan

Amazon

Illusory Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater Top

Amazon LILLUSORY Turtleneck

Amazon

Vera Bradley RFID Turnlock Wallet 

Amazon Vera Bradley Performance Twill RFID Turnlock Wallet

Amazon

Bditanle Corduroy Shacket Top 

Amazon Corduroy Button Down Shacket

Amazon

Dream Pairs Elastic Ankle Strap Flats 

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Comfortable Fashion Elastic Ankle Straps Flats Shoes

Amazon

Illusory Casual Ruched Tie-Waist Dress

Amazon LILLUSORY Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Summer Dress

Amazon
