Style Clothing Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 70% on Fall Fashion, Including Sweaters, Dresses, and Shoes Under $50 And prices on all the summer-to-fall essentials start at just $17. By Sanah Faroke Published on August 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland You may have several fall fashion staples in your closet, but if you want elevated-looking options at a cheap price, it's time to shop now. There are tons of fall fashion pieces on massive sale at Amazon, including clothes, shoes, and accessories—and deals are currently up to 70 percent off. Within Amazon's Big Fall Savings section, you'll find major discounts on pieces you can wear right now and throughout the cooler season. Think under-$50 sweater dresses, cardigans, sweater vests, mule sandals, boots, leggings, and more. There are also several versatile options that are appropriate for work as well as picks that can be dressed up for the holidays, too. By the way, many of these on-sale items also have a hidden coupon. Be sure to keep an eye out for them for the lowest price, which happens to be just $17. Cute Fall Fashion Deals Under $50 Anrabess Batwing-Sleeve Ribbed Oversized Sweater, $25 with coupon (was $64) Grace Karin Bow Knot Pencil Pants with Pockets, $18 (was $50) PrettyGarden Lantern-Sleeve Tie-Waist Sweater Dress, $24 with coupon (was $48) Tliocow Flat Mule Loafer Slides, $27 with coupon (was $45) Inicat Sling Crossbody Bag, $29 (was $36) Sunzel Flare High-Waisted Leggings, $20 (was $50) Viottiset Oversized Sweater Vest, $21 with coupon (was $46) Kirundo V-Neck Ruffle Flowy Dress, $41 with coupon (was $60) Ultranice Casual Cardigan, $17 (was $56) Illusory Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater Top, $24 with coupon (was $60) These 15 Clever—and On-Sale—Amazon Storage Solutions Will Declutter Your Entryway in Minutes Anrabess Batwing-Sleeve Ribbed Oversized Sweater Amazon Buy on Amazon $64 $25 A lightweight sweater is just what you need to cover up on chilly nights without breaking out into a sweat, and this ribbed knit pullover is a great on-sale option. Shoppers love its lightweight feel, comfortable weight, and oversized appearance that looks good with jeans, skirts, and leggings. And although it has a relaxed feel, you'll appreciate its batwing sleeve design and slit hemline gives it a nice structure. PrettyGarden Lantern-Sleeve Tie-Waist Sweater Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $24 Another fall must-have is this lantern-sleeve sweater dress that has earned more than 9,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has a soft, yet breathable feel thanks to its polyester cotton blend, making it ideal to wear on cool, summer days and beyond. The dress has loose, long sleeves, a crew neckline, and a flattering belt design that ties over the waist area. It comes in several fall colors, including apricot, dark green, and brown. Tliocow Flat Mule Loafer Slides Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $27 These stylish mule loafer sandals deliver the perfect balance of summer and fall; it has an open-back slide design while covering your toes when temperatures hit 60 degrees. These shoes have a padded insole for all-day walking, a pointed design with enough room to spread toes, and a flexible vegan leather upper that'll expand to your feet. You can shop it in classic solid colors or opt for fun patterns like florals or leopard prints. Want to see what other Amazon fall fashion pieces are marked down right now? Find popular summer-to-fall options below that are all on sale for a limited time. Grace Karin Bow Knot Pencil Pants with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $18 Inicat Sling Crossbody Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $29 Sunzel Flare High-Waisted Leggings Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $20 Viottiset Oversized Sweater Vest Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $21 Kirundo V-Neck Ruffle Flowy Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $41 Ultranice Casual Cardigan Amazon Buy on Amazon $56 $17 Illusory Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $24 Vera Bradley RFID Turnlock Wallet Amazon Buy on Amazon $95 $37 Bditanle Corduroy Shacket Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $20 Dream Pairs Elastic Ankle Strap Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $24 Illusory Casual Ruched Tie-Waist Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $24