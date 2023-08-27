With a new season just around the corner, you may be looking forward to autumnal adventures like apple picking, hiking, and tailgating. But that doesn’t mean you want to track remnants from those activities into your home. One of the easiest ways to prevent dirt, water, and leaves from sullying your pristine floors is to place a doormat on your front porch.

Target’s home section includes plenty of durable options that will help you maintain a cozy, clean oasis—over 1,000 to be exact. To help save you time, we rounded up the 10 shopper-loved welcome mats for fall and beyond, and they’re all under $25. Find charming designs and sleek minimalist options to match your home’s style.

Doormats Under $25

Threshold Rubber Bristle Boot Scrapping Doormat

Target

Looking for a doormat that really gets the job done? Made of 100 percent rubber, Threshold’s low pile doormat consists of small bristles that gently scrape dirt and grime off shoes. Plus, the vented design ensures moisture doesn’t collect under the mat. One Target shopper called it the “perfect weather resistant mat,” while another highlighted its “modern look.”

Mohawk Black Boot Tray

Target



Whether you need a durable option by your front door or garage, the Mohawk Black Boot Tray is a good alternative to the standard doormat. It measures 39 inches long by 19 inches wide, making the tray large enough to hold up to six pairs of muddy or snow-drenched shoes. You can also store the mat in your car’s trunk to carry dirty cleats into your home using the tray's easy-to-grip, raised edges. To clean, all you need to do is rinse the tray with soap and water.

Room Essentials Solid Doormat

Target

Sometimes, simple is best. Room Essentials’ Solid Doormat consists of 100 percent coir, which is a material that comes from coconut husk fibers and is effective at trapping dirt. We like that it has a vinyl backing to prevent the mat from sliding, while hundreds of Target shoppers appreciate its clean design. One reviewer confirms that the mat “gets the job done,” and another said it “tolerates the weather very well.”

Threshold Home Sweet Home Doormat

Target

Remind yourself that there’s no place like home every time you look down at Threshold’s super welcoming mat. Available in one standard size, the coir mat is made with a PVC backing to keep it from sliding, and has a medium pile construction that one reviewer said “held up great for years in Florida weather”—even during hurricane season.. In fact, more than 1,000 Target shoppers are impressed with the $13 doormat’s quality design, calling it “prettier in person” and “rugtastic.”

Mohawk Floral Half-Circle Doormat

Target

If you’re interested in something less traditional, opt for this half-circle welcome mat from Mohawk. The sophisticated mosaic mat is durable, weather-resistant, and eco-friendly thanks to its 100 percent recycled rubber material on the back. Plus, the polyester design on the front helps to absorb moisture and scrape dirt and debris off the bottom of your shoes with a single swipe.

Prepare for the busy season by snagging one of these simple and efficient doormats at Target. Keep scrolling to browse more affordable, shopper-loved options below.

Threshold Our Nest Doormat Natural

Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Octagon Frame Coir Doormat

Target

Threshold ‘Likely at Target’ Doormat

Target

Project 62 Stripe Tufted Doormat

Target

Mohawk Gateway Utility Doormat Charcoal