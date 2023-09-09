Home Decorating 12 Elevated Home Decor Pieces to Create a Warm Fall Ambiance—Under $45 at Amazon Pumpkin spice vibes for your whole home. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your home decor ready. You can officially score fall-inspired decor for your living room, kitchen, and even your front porch with these Amazon pieces, all under $45. Amazon’s Home Decor section is bursting with fall decorations to help bring a warm and inviting ambiance to your home. Prepare for autumn leaves and pumpkins galore, because these cozy decor finds include all the above, plus fall wreaths, table runners, candles, and more. The best part? Several picks are on sale, starting at just $8. Fall Home Decor Under $45 at Amazon Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass, $14 with coupon (was $27) Folkulture Fall Cotton Table Runner, $15 Winemana Artificial Pumpkin Set, $20 (was $23) Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath, $34 Whaline Fall Pumpkin Burlap Banner, $8 Kibaga Ultimate Fall Tray Decor Set, $17 Miulee Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers, $13 with coupon (was $21) Mckanti Drink Coaster Set with Holder, $10 Lifein Chenille Throw Blanket, $24 (was $34) Mubin Cotton Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug, $16 (was $20) These Summer-to-Fall Jackets From Gap, Levi’s, and Blank Nyc Are All on Sale at Amazon—Up to 81% Off Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $14 This dried pampas grass arrangement makes the perfect decor piece in your entryway, living room, or dining room. You can create a large bouquet with the 96 dried plant pieces and add it to your favorite vase. Shoppers love the fullness the bouquet offers and one person even split up the pieces and created several centerpieces for nine different tables. Try it for yourself while it’s 50 percent off. Folkulture Fall Cotton Table Runner Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 Complete your Thanksgiving tablescape with this $15 table runner. The popular find instantly dresses up any dining room table with its eye-catching design. The table runner is absorbent, fade-resistant, and stylish. One shopper said that the runner provides an “extra pop of color and charm” to the dining space and said its cotton fabric is practical for their family, since it’s easy to wash. Choose from 17 colors and patterns, including several fall-themed options. Plus, it’s available in three different sizes to fit small and large tables. Winemana Artificial Pumpkin Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $20 Autumn is filled with pumpkin carving, pumpkin lattes, and of course, pumpkin decor! These artificial pumpkin pieces have more than 3,900 five-star ratings and shoppers love that they can be displayed throughout the home. One reviewer even said they’re “more beautiful than the pictures.” People put them on shelves, the front porch, office desks, dining tables, and more. The popular find is available in a variety of sizes, patterns, and sets and are on sale for $20. Ready to make your home decor all warm and cozy this autumn? Continue scrolling through to see even more fall decorative options at Amazon—starting at just $8. Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 Whaline Fall Pumpkin Burlap Banner Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 Kibaga Ultimate Fall Tray Decor Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Miulee Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $13 Mckanti Drink Coaster Set with Holder Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 Lifein Chenille Throw Blanket Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $24 Mubin Cotton Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $16 La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $21 Crowned Beauty Pumpkin Welcome Garden Flag Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Cozy Sweaters I’ll Be Living in This Fall This Rosewater Facial Spray 'Brings Life Back' to Dry Skin—and It Has Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon