12 Elevated Home Decor Pieces to Create a Warm Fall Ambiance—Under $45 at Amazon

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your home decor ready. You can officially score fall-inspired decor for your living room, kitchen, and even your front porch with these Amazon pieces, all under $45.

Amazon’s Home Decor section is bursting with fall decorations to help bring a warm and inviting ambiance to your home. Prepare for autumn leaves and pumpkins galore, because these cozy decor finds include all the above, plus fall wreaths, table runners, candles, and more. The best part? Several picks are on sale, starting at just $8.

Fall Home Decor Under $45 at Amazon

Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass

Amazon

This dried pampas grass arrangement makes the perfect decor piece in your entryway, living room, or dining room. You can create a large bouquet with the 96 dried plant pieces and add it to your favorite vase. Shoppers love the fullness the bouquet offers and one person even split up the pieces and created several centerpieces for nine different tables. Try it for yourself while it’s 50 percent off.

Folkulture Fall Cotton Table Runner

Amazon

Complete your Thanksgiving tablescape with this $15 table runner. The popular find instantly dresses up any dining room table with its eye-catching design. The table runner is absorbent, fade-resistant, and stylish. One shopper said that the runner provides an “extra pop of color and charm” to the dining space and said its cotton fabric is practical for their family, since it’s easy to wash. Choose from 17 colors and patterns, including several fall-themed options. Plus, it’s available in three different sizes to fit small and large tables.

Winemana Artificial Pumpkin Set

Amazon

Autumn is filled with pumpkin carving, pumpkin lattes, and of course, pumpkin decor! These artificial pumpkin pieces have more than 3,900 five-star ratings and shoppers love that they can be displayed throughout the home. One reviewer even said they’re “more beautiful than the pictures.” People put them on shelves, the front porch, office desks, dining tables, and more. The popular find is available in a variety of sizes, patterns, and sets and are on sale for $20.

Ready to make your home decor all warm and cozy this autumn? Continue scrolling through to see even more fall decorative options at Amazon—starting at just $8.

Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath

Amazon

Whaline Fall Pumpkin Burlap Banner

Amazon

Kibaga Ultimate Fall Tray Decor Set

Amazon

Miulee Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Mckanti Drink Coaster Set with Holder

Amazon

Lifein Chenille Throw Blanket

Amazon

Mubin Cotton Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug

Amazon

La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle

Amazon

Crowned Beauty Pumpkin Welcome Garden Flag