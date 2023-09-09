12 Elevated Home Decor Pieces to Create a Warm Fall Ambiance—Under $45 at Amazon

Pumpkin spice vibes for your whole home.

Published on September 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Best Fall Decor Under $45 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your home decor ready. You can officially score fall-inspired decor for your living room, kitchen, and even your front porch with these Amazon pieces, all under $45. 

Amazon’s Home Decor section is bursting with fall decorations to help bring a warm and inviting ambiance to your home. Prepare for autumn leaves and pumpkins galore, because these cozy decor finds include all the above, plus fall wreaths, table runners, candles, and more. The best part? Several picks are on sale, starting at just $8. 

Fall Home Decor Under $45 at Amazon

Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass

WILD AUTUMN Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet 86PCS + 10PCS Grass

Amazon

This dried pampas grass arrangement makes the perfect decor piece in your entryway, living room, or dining room. You can create a large bouquet with the 96 dried plant pieces and add it to your favorite vase. Shoppers love the fullness the bouquet offers and one person even split up the pieces and created several  centerpieces for nine different tables. Try it for yourself while it’s 50 percent off. 

Folkulture Fall Cotton Table Runner

Amazon Folkulture Fall Table Runner 72 Inches Long for Fall DÃ©cor, 100% Cotton Thanksgiving Table Runner for Fall Decorations for Home

Amazon

Complete your Thanksgiving tablescape with this $15 table runner. The popular find instantly dresses up any dining room table with its eye-catching design. The table runner is absorbent, fade-resistant, and stylish. One shopper said that the runner provides an “extra pop of color and charm” to the dining space and said its cotton fabric is practical for their family, since it’s easy to wash. Choose from 17 colors and patterns, including several fall-themed options. Plus, it’s available in three different sizes to fit small and large tables.  

Winemana Artificial Pumpkin Set

Amazon winemana 3 Pcs Thanksgiving Decorations Large Artificial Pumpkins, Lint Pink Orange White Fall Tabletop Centerpieces

Amazon

Autumn is filled with pumpkin carving, pumpkin lattes, and of course, pumpkin decor! These artificial pumpkin pieces have more than 3,900 five-star ratings and shoppers love that they can be displayed throughout the home. One reviewer even said they’re “more beautiful than the pictures.” People put them on shelves, the front porch, office desks, dining tables, and more. The popular find is available in a variety of sizes, patterns, and sets and are on sale for $20. 

Ready to make your home decor all warm and cozy this autumn? Continue scrolling through to see even more fall decorative options at Amazon—starting at just $8. 

Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath

Amazon AMF0RESJ Artificial Fall Wreath for Front Door Autumn Wreath with Bright Oak Leaves,Small Pumpkin,Berry Branches,Mixed Leaves for Farmhouse Indoor Outdoor Window Wall Door Decor

Amazon

Whaline Fall Pumpkin Burlap Banner

amazon-whaline-happy-fall-pumpkin-burlap-banner

Amazon

Kibaga Ultimate Fall Tray Decor Set

Amazon KIBAGA The Ultimate Farmhouse Fall Tiered Tray Decor Set - Beautiful Year Round Seasonal & Halloween Holiday Decoration Bundle

Amazon

Miulee Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon MIULEE Pack of 2 Fall Orange Pillow Covers 18x18 Inch Soft Boho Striped Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers Set

Amazon

Mckanti Drink Coaster Set with Holder

Amazon Mckanti 8 Pcs Drink Coasters with Holder, 4 Colors Absorbent Coasters for Drinks, Minimalist Cotton Woven Coaster Set

Amazon

Lifein Chenille Throw Blanket

Amazon LIFEIN Fall Throw Blanket for Couch-Soft Boho Throw Blanket,Cozy Rust Knit Farmhouse Chenille Throw,Small Knitted Lightweight Blanket&Throw

Amazon

Mubin Cotton Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug

Amazon MUBIN Cotton Buffalo Plaid Rug

Amazon

La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle

Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle, Fall Candle

Amazon

Crowned Beauty Pumpkin Welcome Garden Flag

Amazon CROWNED BEAUTY Fall Pumpkin Welcome Garden Flag 12Ã18 Inch for Outside Double Sided Vertical Seasonal Holiday Thanksgiving Yard Flag

Amazon
