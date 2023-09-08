Wow, These Fall Blouses Are Cute and Comfy, and They’re Under $50 at Amazon

Many of these picks are on sale, too.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fall Blouses Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

It’s time to swap out your summer tanks and tees for something that offers a little more coverage for fall. If you’re struggling to find stylish and affordable tops this autumn, look no further. We’ve gathered a range of blouses to choose from—all under $50. 

Amazon’s Blouses and Button-Down Shirts section within the Fashion Hub is filled with a variety of versatile blouses that will have you dressed and ready in no time. Whether you’re working, traveling, or gearing up for a string of fall festivities, this selection has you covered. From loose long-sleeved picks to short ruffled tops, there are stylish finds that can be worn all season long. Plus, many options are on sale, up to 46 percent off. 

Fall Blouses Under $50 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Ruffle Flannel Shirt

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Ruffle Detail Flannel Shirt

Amazon

This Amazon Essentials flannel top will make the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. The long-sleeve shirt comes with a classic button-down design,but with an elegant ruffled neck instead of a traditional collar. One shopper who purchased three wrote that its lightweight cotton material “breathes well and accommodates a variety of temperatures.” The checkered print is offered in nine different colors, but the orange and black option screams Halloween and Thanksgiving! Pair it with jeans for a casual look or wear it under a sweater for a preppy flair. Be sure to grab it while it’s on sale for just $18. 

CiCiBird Button-Down Peplum Blouse

Amazon CiCiBird Button Down Blouse

Amazon

The time between summer and fall can be a tricky period when it comes to your wardrobe, but this chiffon peplum blouse checks all the boxes. Shoppers love its versatile design that can be worn to work or out to dinner with friends. It has short sleeves and a V-neck cut that offers plenty of room to breathe on warmer days. Its material is also thin enough to layer. Plus, it comes with buttons down the front and an adjustable belt that tightens or loosens at the waist. The best part? It’s currently up to 46 percent off.

Dokotoo Bubble-Sleeve Loose Blouse

Amazon Dokotoo 2023 Summer Long Sleeve Ruffle Bubble Blouse

Amazon

You’ll be ready to take on fall activities in style with this discounted long-sleeve blouse. Whether you’re picking pumpkins or cheering for your favorite football team, this loose top can be worn for it all. The shirt’s casual fit is great to throw on with jeans and its ruffled sleeves instantly elevate the look. The popular blouse has earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who “love the colors for early fall” and say the fabric is so comfy, “it feels like silk.” Choose from 23 different patterns, starting at just $29. 

Be sure to add these staple blouses under-$50 to your wardrobe this fall, and continue scrolling to see even more versatile options from Amazon. 

Gaharu V-Neck Short-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon Gaharu Summer Work Blouse

Amazon

Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse

Amazon MIHOLL Casual Loose Blouse

Amazon

Lyaner Frill Mock Neck Long-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon LYANER Frill Mock Neck Blouse

Amazon

PrettyGarden Short-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

Blooming Jelly V-Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouse

Amazon Blooming Jelly Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Puff Long-Sleeve Blouse

Amazon Dokotoo 2023 Long Sleeve High Neck Puff Blouse

Amazon

Chigant Silk Button-Down Blouse

Amazon Chigant Silk Button Down Shirt

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

Amazon

Hotouch Cotton Button-Down Blouse

Amazon HOTOUCH Cotton Button Down Shirt

Amazon
