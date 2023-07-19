These 11 Sunscreens Work Double Duty to Deliver Skincare Benefits—and You Can Snag Them for Under $25

I'm pretty excited about SPF these days—out with the subpar gloopy creams that leave a ghastly white cast behind and in with innovative, skincare-packed formulas that work double-duty as serums or moisturizers. These multitasking products are heroes for those of us that prefer a more pared-down morning routine to save time and get out the door faster. Although I work from home, I hate applying layer after layer of product—I'd rather spend my time on my morning pages. Plus, the natural light gives me a much-needed boost of energy throughout the workday, so my desk sits in front of my window.

However, thanks to the ever-evolving world of SPF, I've been able to whittle my skincare regimen down to just a few quick steps while still staying safe from the sun. My job as a shopping writer means I not only spend eight hours a day shopping but also slathering on plenty of formulas for the sake of testing, and I've come to realize that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to find sun protection that feels good on your skin.

Whether you're drawn to chemical or mineral UV protection, the options are endless, but we narrowed it down to these 11 top formulas when it comes to SPF on command. These tried-and-true sunscreens will transform and streamline your skincare routine to keep your face happy without sacrificing your commitment to sun-shielding. Best of all, they're all under $25!

Bubble Skincare Plus One Sunscreen

Bubble

This glow-inducing cream has a slight tint to ensure no white cast and even protects against blue light with the combo of zinc oxide and raspberry seed extract. The non-comedogenic formula maintains Bubble's mission to develop no-fuss products using science-backed, plant-based ingredients with omega-rich cupuacu seed butter and balancing lilac extract.

Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-fit Sun Serum

Amazon

Korean skincare brand, Skin 1004, hit it out of the park with this featherlight, protective serum. All of its products are powered by age-preventing Centella straight from Madagascar, but this reef-safe sunscreen also boasts seven types of sprout extracts to brighten and restore moisture, all while protecting your skin with SPF 50.

E.l.f. All Set For Sun Setting Spray

Amazon

E.l.f.'s viral sunscreen finally comes in spray form, and this formula lives in my purse, so I can quickly reapply it while I'm out and about. The versatile formula also works as a primer or setting spray. Plus, it boasts prickly pear seed oil, bisabolol, and watermelon extract to firm, soothe, and prevent visible signs of aging.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV Moisturizer

Amazon

La Roche-Posay rolled up its best-selling daily moisturizer with SPF in this potent iteration. The sensitive skin-friendly lotion is loaded with reparative ceramide-3, antioxidant-packed prebiotic thermal water, refining niacinamide, and moisture-retaining glycerin and feels invigorating with every swipe.

Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Moisturizer

Amazon

If you're searching for a vegan, reef-safe formula, then look to Sun Bum's moisturizer-sunscreen. Two pumps are all you need to shield your face, and although I find the texture thick, it effortlessly smooths out and quickly absorbs into my skin. It's also jam-packed with vitamins and nutrients from green coconut water, Australian wild rosella, and bananas.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Sunscreen

Sephora

Leave it to Korean brand Innisfree to develop high-impact formulas from natural ingredients sourced from Jeju Island at an unbelievably reasonable price point. I've always been a fan of the brand, as is Associate Commerce Editor Brandi Fuller, who raved, "I have acne-prone, combination skin, and this is my favorite sunscreen right now because it's lightweight but hydrating. It also has green tea and sunflower oil in it for added benefits."

Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen

Hero

Speaking of acne, Hero Cosmetics' Superlight Sunscreen champions non-nano zinc oxide, superfood botanicals, extremolytes, and a subtle green tint that helps counteract any angry red bumps on my face. Not to mention, it's rich with other calming ingredients like green tea, turmeric, and red algae.

Good Molecules Sheer Mineral Sunscreen

Amazon

Summer or winter, rain or shine, my skin is epically dehydrated, but it feels and looks renewed with a swipe of this zinc oxide and hyaluronic acid-powered cream. It's not quite dewy or matte but leaves my skin soft, smooth, and, most importantly, hydrated with a natural finish.

Byoma Moisturizing Gel Cream

Ulta

I often forget that this gel cream is even a sunscreen because I typically use it like I would any moisturizer. It doesn't leave behind a greasy residue like other similar formulas have in the past. The powerful tri-ceramide complex restores your skin's barrier, while beta glucan and hyaluronic acid pump up the hydration. The perfect union of ethylhexyl salicylate and homosalate provides chemical-based UV protection.

Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen

Versed

Protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and environmental aggressors with this peachy-hued mineral sunscreen infused with blemish-fighting moringa seed extract and spot-fading sea fennel extract. The cream is also free of potentially irritating ingredients without silicones, sulfates, or parabens.

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Sunscreen Brush

Amazon

You'll be happy to have this mineral powder on deck for those makeup and full glam days. It's the perfect way to touch up and boost sun defense without disrupting the beauty looks you worked so hard on. This travel-friendly translucent powder also features brightening and plumping actives like passion fruit, mango, and papaya fruit extracts.

