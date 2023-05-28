I’m Officially a Shorts Convert Thanks to This Ultra-Comfortable Pair, and They’re 50% Off for Memorial Day

Grab this flattering style and others while they’re on sale.

By
Published on May 28, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Express Shorts
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Since I entered adulthood many years ago, I was never much of a shorts enthusiast. On the hottest days of summer, I would opt for breezy dresses, and in slightly cooler weather, I’ve always embraced lightweight and flowy pants. But this year, as the weather warmed, something in me decided to give shorts another try, so I was on the hunt for the right style for my petite 5-foot stature. In the past, I’ve normally poo-pooed the somewhat controversial bermuda shorts for fear of them overwhelming my shorter height, but I’ll admit to being intrigued after seeing the style abound in popularity recently—and they looked, dare I say, good.

I clicked over to one of my go-to retailers, Express, and found a couple of styles to try. After receiving the High-Waisted 90s Raw Hem Bermuda Jean Shorts, I did a double take at how flattering the shorts looked on me and how comfortable they felt—and they’re now officially the pair that turned me into a shorts convert. And right now, you can get this pair, and all shorts, for up to 50 percent off at Express during its Memorial Day sale happening now until May 29.

High Waisted 90s Raw Hem Bermuda Jean Shorts

Express

To buy: $32 (was $64); express.com.

Having grown up in the 90s, I’m a big fan of time traveling through my fashion choices and these shorts bring up those feelings of nostalgia. The Raw Hem Bermuda Jean Shorts feature a light wash made popular in that era, along with a longer length and high waist for comfort and coverage—features I’ve always leaned toward versus the low-rise style of the same decade. While the cotton shorts don’t have any stretch, with a few wears and washes they felt entirely lived-in and just as comfortable as the first wear. I own several Express jeans, and just like those full-length bottoms, these shorts never ride down or need to be hiked up throughout the day.

I was surprised by the pair’s ability to elongate my length, and to not overwhelm my height. They have just the right amount of width to them to be roomy and flexible without looking too wide. For casual days I pair them with a fitted tank or slightly cropped T-shirt, or dress them up with a sophisticated blouse.

If you’re looking for shorts with a slightly higher hem that still offer coverage in all the right places, opt for these High-Waisted Raw Hem Midi Jean Shorts, which are $39 during the Express sale. They hit mid thigh rather than just above the knee, and are designed with a slight slit on each side to give your thighs more breathing room. One shopper said they’re “comfortable” and “fit perfectly.” Or, grab this drop hem style with added length in the back before they sell out completely.

High Waisted Light Wash Bermuda Jean Shorts

Express

To buy: $39 (was $60); express.com

Express’ shorts sale has finally made me a believer in the leg-baring style, so add your favorite styles to your cart before the sale ends on May 29. I know that I certainly will.

Mid Rise Light Wash Drop Hem Midi Jean Shorts

Express

To buy: $39 (was $60); express.com.

High Waisted Medium Wash Raw Hem Midi Jean Shorts

Express

To buy: $40 (was $64); express.com.

