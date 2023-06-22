Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day

Reviewers have given it more than 2,900 perfect ratings.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Tennis dresses are everywhere this summer, and for good reason: They’re cute, comfy, and functional, plus you can seamlessly go from your workout class out to lunch without even changing. And you’re in luck, because Amazon’s number-one best-selling tennis dress from Ewedoos is currently on sale—weeks ahead of Prime Day. Grab it for 32 percent off now.

The dress is made of nylon/spandex blend fabric that provides four-way stretch to help you move freely while working out. It’s fully lined with a romper underneath for added coverage, and the shorts ensure you can bend over without worrying about the skirt riding up. The material is also moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry no matter how sweaty your workout gets. 

Womens Tennis Dress, Workout Dress

Amazon

To buy: From $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

With adjustable straps and removable padding, you can easily customize the fit of the dress. The spaghetti straps cross in the back for a unique look, too. According to one shopper, the dress is a “cute, effortless outfit for traveling” and for when you want to be “comfortable but look put-together.” The built-in bra provides light support for low-impact activities. 

Amazon Prime Day Ewedoos Womens Tennis Dress

Amazon

To buy: From $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

The popular workout dress has more than 3,000 five-star ratings. “They aren’t lying when they say the fabric is quick-drying,” said one customer. “My husband spilled an entire fountain drink on me, and after using a few paper towels, I was dry within five minutes.”

Amazon Prime Day Ewedoos Womens Tennis Dress

Amazon

To buy: From $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Another reviewer commented that they can effortlessly style the dress up or down with different accessories and shoes. They wrote, “I love that this is simple and cute but still totally practical while chasing my toddler around the park and doing other fun summer activities.”

Shop the highly-rated tennis dress now for up to 32 percent off with the on-page coupon, and scroll down to shop more fashion deals ahead of Prime Day below.

Shop More Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon Prime Day THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support

Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirts Layered Ruffle Mini Skirts with Shorts for Running Workout

Amazon

Baleaf Layered Ruffle Tennis Skirt

To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Tennis Dress for Women, Tennis Golf Dresses with Built in Shorts and Pockets for Sleeveless Workout Athletic Dresses

Amazon

Cugoao Tennis Dress

To buy: From $32 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress

Amazon

Shy Velvet Square-Neck Crossover Waist Mini Dress

To buy: $37 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt Blouses Bathing Suit Cover Up Button Down Collar

Amazon

Bsubseach Long Sleeve Beach Shirt 

To buy: $28 (was $39); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day OQQ Workout Outfits for Women 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set

Amazon

OQQ Two-Piece Seamless Ribbed Exercise Set

To buy: From $19 (was $49); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Spanx extra 30 off sale tout
Score an Extra 30% Off These Best-Selling On-Sale Spanx Styles, Including Comfy Bras, Stylish Shorts, and More
Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Gadget One-Off PD
Shoppers Say Their Floors Are ‘Sparkling Clean’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Shark Cleaner That’s on Sale at Amazon
Eufy Robot Vacuum One-Off PD Tout
This ‘Smart’ and ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shoppers Swear by Is Currently on Double Discount at Amazon
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Casual Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Roundup Tout
These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale
Spanx extra 30 off sale tout
Score an Extra 30% Off These Best-Selling On-Sale Spanx Styles, Including Comfy Bras, Stylish Shorts, and More
Amazon Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Tout
Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Cut-out dresses and tops tout
Cutouts Are Everywhere This Summer, and These 9 Dresses and Tops Are Under $40 At Amazon
Amazon Beach Coverup Dress Tout
Shoppers Say This Maxi Dress Is ‘Simple Yet Chic,’ and It Can Be Worn as a Beach Coverup
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
LouKeith Womens Tank Top Tout
More Than 16,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This Breezy Tank Top Perfect Ratings, and It’s Just $16 Right Now
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
Summer Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon
Soda Sandal Sale Tout
From Concerts to Errands, Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Sandals Deliver 'Remarkable Comfort'
Victoria's Secret on Amazon Tout
You Can Now Shop More Than 4,000 Victoria’s Secret Styles With Prime Delivery at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Linen Clothes Round Up Tout
Keep Cool This Summer With These 10 Breezy Linen Pieces at Amazon—All Under $50