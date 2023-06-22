Style Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day Reviewers have given it more than 2,900 perfect ratings. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Tennis dresses are everywhere this summer, and for good reason: They’re cute, comfy, and functional, plus you can seamlessly go from your workout class out to lunch without even changing. And you’re in luck, because Amazon’s number-one best-selling tennis dress from Ewedoos is currently on sale—weeks ahead of Prime Day. Grab it for 32 percent off now. The dress is made of nylon/spandex blend fabric that provides four-way stretch to help you move freely while working out. It’s fully lined with a romper underneath for added coverage, and the shorts ensure you can bend over without worrying about the skirt riding up. The material is also moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry no matter how sweaty your workout gets. Amazon To buy: From $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. With adjustable straps and removable padding, you can easily customize the fit of the dress. The spaghetti straps cross in the back for a unique look, too. According to one shopper, the dress is a “cute, effortless outfit for traveling” and for when you want to be “comfortable but look put-together.” The built-in bra provides light support for low-impact activities. Amazon To buy: From $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look The popular workout dress has more than 3,000 five-star ratings. “They aren’t lying when they say the fabric is quick-drying,” said one customer. “My husband spilled an entire fountain drink on me, and after using a few paper towels, I was dry within five minutes.” Amazon To buy: From $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Another reviewer commented that they can effortlessly style the dress up or down with different accessories and shoes. They wrote, “I love that this is simple and cute but still totally practical while chasing my toddler around the park and doing other fun summer activities.” Shop the highly-rated tennis dress now for up to 32 percent off with the on-page coupon, and scroll down to shop more fashion deals ahead of Prime Day below. Shop More Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com. Amazon Baleaf Layered Ruffle Tennis Skirt To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon Cugoao Tennis Dress To buy: From $32 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com. Amazon Shy Velvet Square-Neck Crossover Waist Mini Dress To buy: $37 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com. Amazon Bsubseach Long Sleeve Beach Shirt To buy: $28 (was $39); amazon.com. Amazon OQQ Two-Piece Seamless Ribbed Exercise Set To buy: From $19 (was $49); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Score an Extra 30% Off These Best-Selling On-Sale Spanx Styles, Including Comfy Bras, Stylish Shorts, and More Shoppers Say Their Floors Are ‘Sparkling Clean’ Thanks to This 2-in-1 Shark Cleaner That’s on Sale at Amazon This ‘Smart’ and ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shoppers Swear by Is Currently on Double Discount at Amazon