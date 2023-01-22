Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of These Fleece-Lined Leggings—and They’re on Sale for $20

There is a time and a place for a great pair of jeans, but when the winter cold kicks in the only thing many people want to wear is their warmest, most comfortable layers. One way to stay toasty is to pop on leggings, but not just any kind. Instead of a traditional, lightweight pair, Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this fleece-lined style—and they’re on sale.

The best-selling Ewedoos fleece-lined leggings are made from 87 percent polyester and 13 percent spandex, and they’re available in sizes XS to 3XL in 14 colors. They have a “buttery-soft fleece interior” that’s as ideal for workouts as it is for relaxing at home, according to the brand. And with 9,500 perfect ratings and 1,800 five-star reviews, shoppers are eager to offer their support for these comfy pants.

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

“These Ewedoos leggings are IT,” began a five-star reviewer. “They have all the features I want: high-waisted, super warm, comfy, stays in place, and did I mention they're warm?” Another shopper said the leggings are “so nice” they ordered two pairs and added, “These leggings are great for cold weather. You can’t even feel the cold!”

Of course, there’s so much more to leggings than comfort, and the Ewedoos thermal leggings have plenty of standout features. They have two side pockets that offer a spot to store your phone, keys, or credit card when you’re working out or running errands. The material may be warm and thick, but it also provides a sweat-wicking four-way stretch for unrestricted movement.

“I love these so much that I purchased several pairs. They are so comfortable for lounging around the house, hiking, or exercising,” shared a shopper. “They are the goldilocks ‘just right’ weight with a little fleece to wear outside on chilly days and also in the house.” But the reviewer did note a cotton pair of leggings would be better than the fleece-lined option for “an intense indoor exercise class in a warm room.”

If you’re wearing comfortable pants throughout the winter, but you’re hoping to find a pair of leggings that will keep you warm, try the Ewedoos fleece-lined leggings while you can scoop up a pair for as low as $20.