This Non-Greasy, Silky Hand Cream Is Essential to Hydrating My Dry, Cracked Skin—and It’s on Sale

There’s been a lot of trial and error for me when it comes to hand creams. Nothing seemed to keep my hands smooth and hydrated or work well with my sensitive skin—until now. It’s been nearly a month since I discovered a hand cream that has since healed my dry, cracked skin without causing any irritation.

I had the chance to try the Fiji Hydrating Hand Cream from the sustainable brand Evolvetogether. The cream is part of the brand’s dedicated handcare collection, and is lightweight, non-greasy, and unscented. Plus, it has plant-based ingredients to nourish and protect your skin all day long.

And right now, shoppers get 20 percent off their purchase at Evolvetogether with code CARE20 at checkout.

Evolvetogether

To buy: $22 with code CARE20 (was $27); evolvetogether.com.

When I first tried this moisturizing cream, I immediately noticed that it absorbed fast. With other hand lotions, I’d spend more time massaging the product all over my hands, then I’d either wait until the sticky residue faded away or end up wiping it off. Luckily, I no longer have to waste time after applying Evolvetogether’s hand cream. Each application feels silky for just a few seconds before sinking in. After consistent use, the skin of my once-dry and cracking hands is now significantly softer and smoother.

My search for the perfect hand cream (and any body or skincare) was particularly daunting due to my highly sensitive skin. I’ve had my share of reactions to heavy-scented lotions that left my hands feeling extremely itchy or covered in a rash. The gentle, plant-based ingredients in Evolvetogether’s hand cream include vitamin C and vitamin E to smooth and protect the skin from further damage, and to firm and support skin’s health. Vitamin B5 and glycerin further hydrate and prevent the loss of moisture. Needless to say, the cream checks all the boxes for my nourishing skincare needs. Plus, the slim tube design makes it easy to keep on my bathroom counter or store in my car.

I’m not the only one who keeps the hand cream with me at all times. One shopper with dry skin said it “lives in [their] purse” so they can quickly apply it throughout the day. A second person described it as a “rich hand lotion without being greasy,” while a third called the cream an “essential for everyday moisture.”

Grab the Fiji Hydrating Hand Cream and more nourishing Evolvetogether products, and don’t forget to use code CARE20 at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase.

Evolvetogether

To buy: $22 with code CARE20 (was $27); evolvetogether.com.