I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Are the 20 Everyday Upgrades I'm Buying at Target

Sarah Byron
Published on January 24, 2023 06:00AM EST

Joseph Joseph Tier Expandable Draining Mat
After a major decluttering of my current home, I realized that I have a long list of items that are needed for the new one. Although I had to let go of several bath, kitchen, and home goods that served me well for the past few years, I’m already looking forward to getting upgraded pieces for these rooms in my soon-to-be house.   

And while conquering such a checklist may sound overwhelming, for me as a shopping writer, it’s quite the opposite. Focusing on what home items are in definite need of a refresh, I was thrilled to go through my ultimate shopping go-to, Target, and share purposeful and aesthetically pleasing products from a front doormat to a Shark robot vacuum.

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner - 2513G

Target

Home Upgrades at Target

For years I’ve done my best trying to blot spills and clean up my dog’s messes on my rugs, but I’m finally committing to this Bissell deep cleaner to make this maintenance less stressful for me. This lightweight home cleaning device uses heatwave technology to work through tough stains on carpets and upholstery, leaving home furnishings and rugs thoroughly cleaned. 

Another item going in my cart is this handheld window cleaner and cordless vacuum set that distributes glass cleaner and allows the user to scrub the glass surface with a reusable microfiber pad. Then the included squeegee device is used to simultaneously vacuum the dirty water off glass surfaces like windows, shower doors, and mirrors.

I also noticed that I’m also in need of some home space savers and organizers. These vacuum sealed storage bags are perfect for storing extra blankets and seasonal clothing while a set of velvet hangers will maximize the space in my closet. And to organize that collection of brooms, mops, and floor cleaners in the corner, I’m opting for these grippers by Command that won’t damage my walls.

Joseph Joseph Tier Expandable Draining Mat

Target

Kitchen Upgrades at Target 

I know that a new dish scrubber is definitely necessary (consider this a friendly reminder to replace this item in your kitchen, too) along with a low profile sink caddy. I admit, I haven’t owned a proper paper towel holder in years, but decided it’s time to get one for the new house. I love the clean marble finish of this one by Threshold and have already added it to my cart. 

This expandable dish mat is for those who prefer to keep their counters clear as much as possible. The mat expands into three tiers with lifted ribs for effective drying, allowing water to drain out of a built-in spout, and it’s easy to store in any kitchen cabinet. Another space-saver is this knife organizer that will eliminate that current pile of knives in my drawer and separate them into individual slots.

I had to part with my cutting boards during the decluttering process, but luckily found this heavy duty three-piece set that’s suitable for cutting smaller foods like fruits and vegetables and prepping for larger meals. Another item I’ve been meaning to get is a step stool to keep handy for higher cabinets and pantry shelves.

Linon Bracken Bamboo Hamper

Target

Bath Upgrades at Target

The last main room on my list that requires immediate upgraded items is the bathroom. First are essential cleaning items including a new toilet brush and plunger set and a small step trash can. I like that Target carries these products in multiple colors, so shoppers can decide what goes best with each bathroom. I also found this Clorox tub and tile scrubber that extends to clean those hard to reach spots in the shower and bathroom floors.  

I’m also ready to bid my old laundry basket farewell, and will be grabbing this spacious bamboo hamper to keep my laundry discrete. This plastic hamper with handles is another option for those who prefer one that can be carried from room to room. 

And last but certainly not least, a new bathroom doesn’t feel refreshed without a new bath mat. This cotton bath rug comes in 16 different colors and it’s machine-washable. Users will be able to keep their feet dry and feel pampered in their bathroom.

Head to Target to shop these everyday upgrades for the bath, kitchen, and home. 

