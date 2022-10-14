Style Clothing Wardrobe Basics Everlane’s First-Ever Friends and Family Sale Has Deals on Best-Sellers and New Arrivals—but Only This Weekend Snag simple-yet-chic basics for under $100. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Everlane If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to elevate your cold-weather wardrobe, then now’s your chance. From now through October 16, you can save 20 percent on all full-priced items during Everlane’s first-ever Friends and Family sale—the discount is applied automatically at checkout. While Everlane is known for offering major deals during end-of-season events, the discounts are hardly ever applied to the more popular and newer styles, and this time they are. That means now is your chance to save on top-selling styles as well as new arrivals like the highly coveted Way-High Jean, Italian Leather Chelsea Boots, and Cashmere Crew. Don’t miss your chance to stock up on luxurious sweaters, pants, jackets, bags, and more from the customer-loved brand. From working with 112 real women to design the ultimate swimsuit line to creating the perfect editor-approved pants, sustainable fashion brand Everlane always delivers top-tier timeless staples—and their latest line of transitional basics is no exception. We rounded up everything you’ll want to layer and wear well into the winter, and best of all, they’re all on sale. There are plenty of cozy and classic styles under $100. The Way-High Jean To buy: $79 (was $98); everlane.com. These ultra-high-rise jeans are made with premium organic cotton and feature a hint of stretch, so they always keep their shape and are even comfortable to sit in for a long day of travel, or just a day at the office. Choose from six colors and two inseam sizes for a more tailored look and fit. The Dream Pant To buy: $71 (was $88); everlane.com. There’s a reason the Dream Pant has previously sold out: The wrinkle-resistant work pant is known for having a sweatpants-like feel with a sleek and stylish look. Nobody in the office would suspect that they were so soft and cozy beneath their polished appearance. The Italian Leather Day Glove To buy: $92 (was $115); everlane.com. It's hard to beat the versatility of these best-selling ballet flats. True to its name, shoppers say that this style fits like a 'glove' and only gets better with each wear. With six neutral colors to choose from, rest assured they'll complement just about every outfit this season. The SuperFuzz Alpaca Oversized Crew To buy: $160 (was $200); everlane.com. What is fall without chic oversized sweaters? This newcomer is a playoff of Everlane's most sought-after Oversized Alpaca Crew. Thanks to its relaxed fit, you can easily dress this sweater up or down to fit your style and the occasion. More Must-Shop Deals Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale May Be Over, but Here Are 30 Deals You Can Still Shop My Favorite Amazon Sheets With 20,600+ Five Star Ratings Are Up to 80% Off Today This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit