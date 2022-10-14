Everlane’s First-Ever Friends and Family Sale Has Deals on Best-Sellers and New Arrivals—but Only This Weekend

Snag simple-yet-chic basics for under $100.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy Vazquez

Published on October 14, 2022

Everlane Friends and Family Sale Tout
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to elevate your cold-weather wardrobe, then now’s your chance. From now through October 16, you can save 20 percent on all full-priced items during Everlane’s first-ever Friends and Family sale—the discount is applied automatically at checkout. While Everlane is known for offering major deals during end-of-season events, the discounts are hardly ever applied to the more popular and newer styles, and this time they are.

That means now is your chance to save on top-selling styles as well as new arrivals like the highly coveted Way-High Jean, Italian Leather Chelsea Boots, and Cashmere Crew. Don’t miss your chance to stock up on luxurious sweaters, pants, jackets, bags, and more from the customer-loved brand. From working with 112 real women to design the ultimate swimsuit line to creating the perfect editor-approved pants, sustainable fashion brand Everlane always delivers top-tier timeless staples—and their latest line of transitional basics is no exception.

We rounded up everything you’ll want to layer and wear well into the winter, and best of all, they’re all on sale. There are plenty of cozy and classic styles under $100.

The Way-High Jean

The Way-HighÂ® Jean

To buy: $79 (was $98); everlane.com.

These ultra-high-rise jeans are made with premium organic cotton and feature a hint of stretch, so they always keep their shape and are even comfortable to sit in for a long day of travel, or just a day at the office. Choose from six colors and two inseam sizes for a more tailored look and fit.

The Dream Pant

The Dream PantÂ®

To buy: $71 (was $88); everlane.com.

There’s a reason the Dream Pant has previously sold out: The wrinkle-resistant work pant is known for having a sweatpants-like feel with a sleek and stylish look. Nobody in the office would suspect that they were so soft and cozy beneath their polished appearance.

The Italian Leather Day Glove

The Italian Leather Day Glove

To buy: $92 (was $115); everlane.com.

It's hard to beat the versatility of these best-selling ballet flats. True to its name, shoppers say that this style fits like a 'glove' and only gets better with each wear. With six neutral colors to choose from, rest assured they'll complement just about every outfit this season. 

The SuperFuzz Alpaca Oversized Crew

The SuperFuzz Alpaca Oversized Crew

To buy: $160 (was $200); everlane.com.

What is fall without chic oversized sweaters? This newcomer is a playoff of Everlane's most sought-after Oversized Alpaca Crew. Thanks to its relaxed fit, you can easily dress this sweater up or down to fit your style and the occasion.

More Must-Shop Deals

