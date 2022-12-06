Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30

Save on new arrivals and best-sellers, but only for a limited time.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 01:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Everlane sale tout
Photo:

Everlane

It's official: Cyber Monday was only the tip of the holiday shopping iceberg, which is good news for those still seeking sales, whether you're shopping for others or yourself. One of our favorite retailers, Everlane, has gone above and beyond to extend its Cyber Week sale—which you can still shop.

While saving 25 percent may not sound like a lot, keep in mind that Everlane rarely hosts sitewide sales on its editor-loved basics. The brand's seasonal sales hardly ever include top sellers and new arrivals, so this is your chance to finally score a discount on some of the season's most coveted pieces. You can even grab its grade-A cashmere and Italian leather shoes at a fraction of their typical price.

There's still time to shop Everlane's high-quality, ethically-designed basics to refresh your winter uniform as the temperatures continue to drop. Plus, you'll find even deeper discounts in Everlane's sale department. We combed through everything to find you the 30 best deals you'll want to jump on while you still can. Our picks include cozy loungewear, business-friendly attire, and basics that will hold up for seasons to come.

The Best Everlane Extended Cyber Week Deals

Ahead, shop some of our favorite deals from the sale, from a luxe cashmere scarf that comes in neutrals and a few fun shades to a relaxed cardigan that will cozy up any outfit. 

The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

Everlane

The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

This fitted, super soft shirt is essential for layering under cardigans, vests, and dresses this time of year. Shoppers say it “holds its shape nicely” after wearing it “all day and night,” and are even buying them in every color.

To buy: $38 (was $50); everlane.com.

The Cashmere Scarf

Everlane

The Cashmere Scarf

Nothing screams warm winter wonderland quite like a luxurious cashmere scarf that will go with every outfit. Featuring seven color options and made from recycled cashmere and wool, you're sure to find something that fits your style.

To buy: $105 (was $140); everlane.com.

The Fatigue Barrel Pant

Everlane

The Fatigue Barrel Pant

These extra-high-rise pants were made for lounging and then some. Customers say the blend of organic cotton and linen is thick enough for the colder months. The unique side buttons and oversized patch pockets lend to its structured yet relaxed look and feel.

To buy: $66 (was $88); everlane.com.

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

Everlane

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

Lightweight and versatile, this 100% cotton workday staple comes in 12 different hues that will easily work in your winter wardrobe. The slightly-oversized design is polished without sacrificing comfort and is perfect for those “casual days out.”

To buy: $64 (was $85); everlane.com.

The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot

Everlane

The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot

Even Everlane's customer-favorite buttery-soft Italian leather Chelsea Boots are included in the sitewide sale. The mid-ankle style features a cushioned insole that's "comfortable from day one," according to reviewers—they're even buying multiple pairs.

To buy: $146 (was $195); everlane.com.

The Texture Cotton Cardigan

Everlane

The Texture Cotton Cardigan

Cardigans are the backbone of many fall and winter outfits. The laid-back silhouette and plush feel on this "phenomenal" quality piece make it comfortable enough to lounge in. One customer even deemed it the "holy grail clothing item" of the season.

To buy: $98 (was $130); everlane.com.

Head to Everlane to shop the full sale and save 25 percent on everything sitewide. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
leather pants
There’s Still Time to Shop Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale, and These Are Our Favorite Deals
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Nordstrom Rack Winter Coats Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has Winter Coats for Up to 80% Off
Abercrombie Black Friday Tout
Everything Is 30% Off at Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale, and You Need to Shop These Deals
Everlane Friends and Family Sale Tout
Everlane’s First-Ever Friends and Family Sale Has Deals on Best-Sellers and New Arrivals—but Only This Weekend
Spanx Black Friday Deals Tout
Starting Today, You Can Score 20% Off at Spanx—and These Are the 30 Pieces You Can’t Miss
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Barre Activewear Roundup Tout
I'm a Barre Enthusiast, and These Are All the Activewear Deals I'm Shopping This Black Friday
Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker CM305
Psst! We Found the Best Target Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now—All Under $50
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Jenni Kayne Votive Candle Set
You Can Save Big on Decor From This Designer Home Brand With Our Exclusive Code—Here’s Everything We’re Eyeing
Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying This Black Friday
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Hereâs Everything (Under $55) That Iâm Buying This Cyber Monday tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything (Under $50) That I’m Buying This Cyber Monday
BaubleBar Sale Roundup Tout
BaubleBar Just Launched Its Black Friday Sale—and Everything Is 30% Off
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off