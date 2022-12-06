Style Clothing Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30 Save on new arrivals and best-sellers, but only for a limited time. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Published on December 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It's official: Cyber Monday was only the tip of the holiday shopping iceberg, which is good news for those still seeking sales, whether you're shopping for others or yourself. One of our favorite retailers, Everlane, has gone above and beyond to extend its Cyber Week sale—which you can still shop. While saving 25 percent may not sound like a lot, keep in mind that Everlane rarely hosts sitewide sales on its editor-loved basics. The brand's seasonal sales hardly ever include top sellers and new arrivals, so this is your chance to finally score a discount on some of the season's most coveted pieces. You can even grab its grade-A cashmere and Italian leather shoes at a fraction of their typical price. There's still time to shop Everlane's high-quality, ethically-designed basics to refresh your winter uniform as the temperatures continue to drop. Plus, you'll find even deeper discounts in Everlane's sale department. We combed through everything to find you the 30 best deals you'll want to jump on while you still can. Our picks include cozy loungewear, business-friendly attire, and basics that will hold up for seasons to come. The Best Everlane Extended Cyber Week Deals The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew, $38 (was $50) The Fatigue Barrel Pant, $66 (was $88) The Rain Boot, $64 (was $85) The Everyone Cashmere Crew, $146 (was $195) The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot, $146 (was $195) The Texture Cotton Cardigan, $98 (was $130) The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater, $109 (was $145) The Cashmere Scarf, $105 (was $140) The Cloud Turtleneck, $124 (was $165) The Texture Cotton Crew, $75 (was $100) The High-Ankle Glove Boot, $113 (was $150) The Alpaca Patterned Scarf, $94 (was $125) The Cashmere Beanie, $56 (was $75) The Gallery Tote, $169 (was $225) The Renew Transit Fanny Pack, $34 (was $45) The Renew Transit Weekender, $71 (was $95) The ’90s Cheeky Jean, $81 (was $108) The Way-High Jean, $74 (was $98) The Organic Wide-Leg Pant, $74 (was $98) The Wide Leg Dream Pant, $74 (was $98) The Easy Jogger, $51 (was $68) The Organic Cotton Weekend Tee Dress, $38 (was $50) The Ribbed Tank Dress, $59 (was $78) The Corduroy Long Shirt Jacket, $111 (was $148) The Long-Sleeve Supima Square-Neck Bodysuit, $34 (was $45) The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt, $113 (was $150) The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt, $64 (was $85) The Oversized Alpaca Cardigan, $124 (was $165) The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan, $60 (was $80) The Cozy-Stretch Tank, $30 (was $40) Ahead, shop some of our favorite deals from the sale, from a luxe cashmere scarf that comes in neutrals and a few fun shades to a relaxed cardigan that will cozy up any outfit. Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew This fitted, super soft shirt is essential for layering under cardigans, vests, and dresses this time of year. Shoppers say it “holds its shape nicely” after wearing it “all day and night,” and are even buying them in every color. To buy: $38 (was $50); everlane.com. Everlane The Cashmere Scarf Nothing screams warm winter wonderland quite like a luxurious cashmere scarf that will go with every outfit. Featuring seven color options and made from recycled cashmere and wool, you're sure to find something that fits your style. To buy: $105 (was $140); everlane.com. Everlane The Fatigue Barrel Pant These extra-high-rise pants were made for lounging and then some. Customers say the blend of organic cotton and linen is thick enough for the colder months. The unique side buttons and oversized patch pockets lend to its structured yet relaxed look and feel. To buy: $66 (was $88); everlane.com. Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt Lightweight and versatile, this 100% cotton workday staple comes in 12 different hues that will easily work in your winter wardrobe. The slightly-oversized design is polished without sacrificing comfort and is perfect for those “casual days out.” To buy: $64 (was $85); everlane.com. Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot Even Everlane's customer-favorite buttery-soft Italian leather Chelsea Boots are included in the sitewide sale. The mid-ankle style features a cushioned insole that's "comfortable from day one," according to reviewers—they're even buying multiple pairs. To buy: $146 (was $195); everlane.com. Everlane The Texture Cotton Cardigan Cardigans are the backbone of many fall and winter outfits. The laid-back silhouette and plush feel on this "phenomenal" quality piece make it comfortable enough to lounge in. One customer even deemed it the "holy grail clothing item" of the season. To buy: $98 (was $130); everlane.com. 