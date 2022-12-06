Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30

It's official: Cyber Monday was only the tip of the holiday shopping iceberg, which is good news for those still seeking sales, whether you're shopping for others or yourself. One of our favorite retailers, Everlane, has gone above and beyond to extend its Cyber Week sale—which you can still shop.

While saving 25 percent may not sound like a lot, keep in mind that Everlane rarely hosts sitewide sales on its editor-loved basics. The brand's seasonal sales hardly ever include top sellers and new arrivals, so this is your chance to finally score a discount on some of the season's most coveted pieces. You can even grab its grade-A cashmere and Italian leather shoes at a fraction of their typical price.

There's still time to shop Everlane's high-quality, ethically-designed basics to refresh your winter uniform as the temperatures continue to drop. Plus, you'll find even deeper discounts in Everlane's sale department. We combed through everything to find you the 30 best deals you'll want to jump on while you still can. Our picks include cozy loungewear, business-friendly attire, and basics that will hold up for seasons to come.

The Best Everlane Extended Cyber Week Deals

Ahead, shop some of our favorite deals from the sale, from a luxe cashmere scarf that comes in neutrals and a few fun shades to a relaxed cardigan that will cozy up any outfit.

Everlane

The Pima Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

This fitted, super soft shirt is essential for layering under cardigans, vests, and dresses this time of year. Shoppers say it “holds its shape nicely” after wearing it “all day and night,” and are even buying them in every color.

To buy: $38 (was $50); everlane.com.

Everlane

The Cashmere Scarf

Nothing screams warm winter wonderland quite like a luxurious cashmere scarf that will go with every outfit. Featuring seven color options and made from recycled cashmere and wool, you're sure to find something that fits your style.

To buy: $105 (was $140); everlane.com.

Everlane

The Fatigue Barrel Pant

These extra-high-rise pants were made for lounging and then some. Customers say the blend of organic cotton and linen is thick enough for the colder months. The unique side buttons and oversized patch pockets lend to its structured yet relaxed look and feel.

To buy: $66 (was $88); everlane.com.

Everlane

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

Lightweight and versatile, this 100% cotton workday staple comes in 12 different hues that will easily work in your winter wardrobe. The slightly-oversized design is polished without sacrificing comfort and is perfect for those “casual days out.”

To buy: $64 (was $85); everlane.com.

Everlane

The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot

Even Everlane's customer-favorite buttery-soft Italian leather Chelsea Boots are included in the sitewide sale. The mid-ankle style features a cushioned insole that's "comfortable from day one," according to reviewers—they're even buying multiple pairs.

To buy: $146 (was $195); everlane.com.

Everlane

The Texture Cotton Cardigan

Cardigans are the backbone of many fall and winter outfits. The laid-back silhouette and plush feel on this "phenomenal" quality piece make it comfortable enough to lounge in. One customer even deemed it the "holy grail clothing item" of the season.

To buy: $98 (was $130); everlane.com.

Head to Everlane to shop the full sale and save 25 percent on everything sitewide.