Amazon Shoppers Say It Takes ‘Literal Minutes’ to Clean the House With This Stick Vacuum—and It’s Just $100

“This little bugger sucks up all the dog fur and dust throughout the house.”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman's work has appeared in a variety of publications including Food & Wine, PEOPLE, Real Simple, InStyle, and Travel & Leisure. Before joining DotDash Meredith, Amy Schulman held numerous editorial positions and crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. Amy currently covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. She's an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. When she's not writing or editing, she can often be found cooking, shopping, and playing tennis. Amy received a B.A. in English and French from Franklin & Marshall College.
Published on July 12, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Wow! The second day of Prime Day has landed, and boy are there still millions of deals to shop right now. In fact, you can pick up tons of editor-loved picks as well as seamless bras at a massive discount, since prices are up to a whopping 75 percent off across Amazon. 

One deal you’re not going to want to miss out on is the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner that’s just $100 today for Prime members. The corded vacuum cleaner is so lightweight, weighing in at just 6.3 pounds, so it’s easy to carry from room to room. It also has advanced swivel steering, making it easy to maneuver around obstacles and get into hard-to-reach corners. The brush is also complete with LED headlights, illuminating all the dust you may have otherwise missed. 

Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $45)

Amazon Prime Day Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Its 30-foot cord gives you plenty of length to navigate around the house. The vacuum cleaner can also be transformed into a handheld device, giving you the ability to target specific places around the house. For instance, you can attach the crevice tool to reach in between couch cushions and pop on the small brush to focus on upholstered items like drapes. Plus, it’s easy to store, since it comes with a handy stand that doesn’t take up much room. 

More than 60,000 Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users saying they’re “totally impressed” by the device that “works great on hardwood floors and area rugs.” They even praise the attachments for cleaning “tight corners, baseboards, and high places.” One user explained, “I purchased this to replace my other stick vac, but I find I’m using it instead of my Dyson,” while another enthused: “This little bugger sucks up all the dog fur and dust throughout the house.”

A third reviewer wrote, “I can’t tell you how amazing this vacuum is.” They went on, writing, “I never sweep now! We got hardwood floors that are black, definitely a mistake, but this vacuum wasn’t! I am not lying to you that it gets everything.” They also added: “It takes literal minutes to vacuum my whole downstairs.” 

Not yet a Prime member, but want to capitalize on this deal? Don’t worry: You can always take out a free 30-day trial of the subscription to access two-day shipping and tons of member-only perks. 

Head to Amazon to shop the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $100 during Prime Day.

More Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Shark Cordless Ultracyclone Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (Save 33%)

Amazon Prime Day Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $450 (Save 31%)

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $350 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $260 (Save 40%)

Amazon Prime Day roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $190 (Save 34%)

Amazon Prime Day Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon
