The Wildly Popular Robot Vacuum Over 6,200 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is 44% Off for Presidents’ Day

This big-ticket item won’t be this cheap for long.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Shopping for your home during a big holiday sale isn’t really a sale unless you browse deals on robot vacuums. Sure, Presidents’ Day provides the best deals in February on furniture for the living room and outdoors, however, it doesn’t disappoint with markdowns on smart home tech and gadgets like robot vacuum cleaners. And Eufy’s wildly popular robot vacuum is part of the Amazon sale—up to 44 percent off. 

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum is one of the most inexpensive yet beloved options of its kind on Amazon. It’s originally over $300, however, during Presidents’ Day weekend, you can get it marked down to just $180. But remember, this cheap price will only last for a limited time, so snap up the Amazon best-seller now

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $319); amazon.com.

Don’t let the low price fool you; this robot vacuum can handle any sort of mess you throw at it. We’re talking crumbs, pet (and human) hair, dust, and the like. The vacuum is equipped with strong suction to easily pull debris in and works in rows across your home’s floor plan, so it won’t miss a spot. Yep, that includes tiles, hard wood floors, and low-pile carpets, too. 

You can control the Eufy vacuum with the app to get it started or schedule cleaning times, which means it’ll clean automatically every Tuesday and Friday around 11 a.m.— that is, if you want it to. The choice is entirely up to you. And because it cleans quietly, you can also do it while sleeping in or during a business call. 

With a low-profile design, the robotic vacuum is also great for getting under furniture like your sofa or bed, and its smart sensors allow it to get around large objects with minimal bumping. Speaking of sensors, the robot vacuum is also intuitive to know when it’s reached the top of the stairs… and to know not to thrust itself down them. 

The RoboVac G30 is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, which is why it has earned more than 6,200 five-star ratings so far. Reviewers gush that the vacuum is impressive, hard-working, and well-designed. It’s why some people are even replacing their old expensive cleaners with this. 

“I am amazed at how this little disc has changed my life,” one shopper wrote. “I have three dogs and two teens, constant crumbs, dust, dirt, [and] pet hair. To have this floor sweeper get my floors ready for wet Swiffering and Orange Glo eliminates one of the exhausting steps. Where has this been all my life!”

Ready to save time, energy, and money? Shop the Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum cleaner while it’s on sale for Presidents’ Day now. 

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Presidents Day Living Room Furniture Sales at Amazon TOUT
Update Your Living Room With These Presidents’ Day Furniture Deals—Up to 67% Off at Amazon
Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Roundup Tout
The 13 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Offer Savings of Up to $400 Off
kb-digital-issue-These-11-Appliances-Are-the-Future-of-Cleaning
The Future of Cleaning: It's Time to Pick Out Your Robot
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
Robot, Upright, and Stick Vacuums Are Up to 82% Off a Day Before Black Friday at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
We Found the 9 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop This Cyber Monday, and They’re Better Than You Expected
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss
Robot Vacuum Testing With Badge
We Tested 31 of the Best Robot Vacuums, and These 9 Models Are Actually Worth Buying
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX
Deal Alert! Save Up to 50% on Customer-Loved Robot Vacuums Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Kicks Off
Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum
These Are the 25 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals to Shop on Amazon Before the Sale Ends
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, According to Our Tests
A robot vacuum on a colorful rug
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
6-best-self-emptying-robot-vacuums-tested-and-reviewed-social
The 6 Best Self-Emptying Robot Vacuums, Tested and Reviewed
Best Vacuums
The 13 Best Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed