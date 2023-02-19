The Wildly Popular Robot Vacuum Over 6,200 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is 44% Off for Presidents’ Day

Shopping for your home during a big holiday sale isn’t really a sale unless you browse deals on robot vacuums. Sure, Presidents’ Day provides the best deals in February on furniture for the living room and outdoors, however, it doesn’t disappoint with markdowns on smart home tech and gadgets like robot vacuum cleaners. And Eufy’s wildly popular robot vacuum is part of the Amazon sale—up to 44 percent off.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum is one of the most inexpensive yet beloved options of its kind on Amazon. It’s originally over $300, however, during Presidents’ Day weekend, you can get it marked down to just $180. But remember, this cheap price will only last for a limited time, so snap up the Amazon best-seller now.

To buy: Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $319); amazon.com.

Don’t let the low price fool you; this robot vacuum can handle any sort of mess you throw at it. We’re talking crumbs, pet (and human) hair, dust, and the like. The vacuum is equipped with strong suction to easily pull debris in and works in rows across your home’s floor plan, so it won’t miss a spot. Yep, that includes tiles, hard wood floors, and low-pile carpets, too.

You can control the Eufy vacuum with the app to get it started or schedule cleaning times, which means it’ll clean automatically every Tuesday and Friday around 11 a.m.— that is, if you want it to. The choice is entirely up to you. And because it cleans quietly, you can also do it while sleeping in or during a business call.

With a low-profile design, the robotic vacuum is also great for getting under furniture like your sofa or bed, and its smart sensors allow it to get around large objects with minimal bumping. Speaking of sensors, the robot vacuum is also intuitive to know when it’s reached the top of the stairs… and to know not to thrust itself down them.

The RoboVac G30 is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, which is why it has earned more than 6,200 five-star ratings so far. Reviewers gush that the vacuum is impressive, hard-working, and well-designed. It’s why some people are even replacing their old expensive cleaners with this.

“I am amazed at how this little disc has changed my life,” one shopper wrote. “I have three dogs and two teens, constant crumbs, dust, dirt, [and] pet hair. To have this floor sweeper get my floors ready for wet Swiffering and Orange Glo eliminates one of the exhausting steps. Where has this been all my life!”

Ready to save time, energy, and money? Shop the Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum cleaner while it’s on sale for Presidents’ Day now.