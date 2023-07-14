Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Get This Eufy Robot Vacuum Mop for 51% Off on Amazon Right Now

It’s on sale for its lowest price yet.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 14, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Amazon eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Tackling multiple projects at once just makes everything go faster… so why don’t we have gadgets that do the same? Well, there are cleaning tools that are multifunctional, but few can perform two of the most dreaded tasks aka vacuuming and mopping. But this Eufy robot vacuum hybrid does both—and it’s still on sale days after Prime Day has ended. 

Even if you missed Amazon Prime Day this year, you can still score some truly good deals happening days later. And the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is definitely one of them, which is going for its cheapest price yet. It’s currently 51 percent of, saving you $190 on a dual-purpose essential. 

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid Robot Vacuum

Amazon eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The Eufy robot vacuum mop gives you the best of both worlds. It does the preliminary vacuuming throughout your home, cleaning every spot on your floors line by line. The combo tool is built with smart navigation capabilities, so it’ll vacuum your space more efficiently than whatever you were using before. 

Using a powerful suction at 2,000 Pascals (Pa), plus a durable brush roll, this pick sucks up everything from chunks of cereal to small specks like glitter. It also has a side brush to pull in small debris from corners, baseboards, and spaces out of reach. And because it’ll be moving across multiple floors, you’ll love that the Eufy can effortlessly travel from flat tiles and wood to elevated area rugs without a sitch. 

And when you’re ready, just switch to mop mode on your phone, add water to the tank, put on the washable cloth, and watch it go. It soaks up spilled messes and wipes down sealed floor surfaces to remove dirt and sticky substances. Shoppers confirm it’s good for an everyday wipe down, particularly in high-traffic areas like the kitchen and bathroom. 

The robot vacuum has a slim profile that allows it to get under furniture with ease. It’s also designed with sensors that prevent it from dropping down the stairs or slamming into items like furniture or sleeping pets. Reviewers also love that the vacuum runs quietly, so you could take a nap while this thing puts in the elbow grease. 

“This thing has been the biggest game changer! I can't praise it enough,” wrote one shopper who calls it a “phenomenal little workhorse.” “Within half an hour to an hour of deploying the little guy, I have a weirdly satisfying little brick of dust, fur, and kibble to throw away.”

Another shopper who says the Eufy “works even better than [they] expected” also wrote, “My floor has never been cleaner, and we have a husky in our house!”

Ready to take the plunge? Scoop up the Eufy robot vacuum while it’s going for its lowest price to date. 

