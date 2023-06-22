This ‘Smart’ and ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shoppers Swear by Is Currently on Double Discount at Amazon

Early deals on popular brands have officially begun in the lead up to every shopper’s favorite day of the year: Amazon Prime Day. Score major discounts on a variety of products, including household cleaning tools and gadgets such as this nifty Robot Vacuum Cleaner that’s on sale with an additional coupon.

The Eufy RoboVac X8 features two turbines with a powerful suction to easily eliminate hair, dirt, and debris from your floor. And its smart technology allows for a completely hands free cleaning experience that you can monitor from your phone with the Eufy app or pair with your Amazon Alexa device. The best part? Right now you can save $270 on this popular vacuum.

Amazon

To buy: $330 with coupon (was $600); amazon.com.

While many robot vacuums can often miss certain spots of your floor or get stuck in different areas, the Eufy RoboVac has a built-in laser navigation system to avoid such issues. This mapping technology allows the vacuum to steer clear of large furniture pieces, and continue cleaning even in dim lighting. And it can create a virtual floor plan to clean your home in just minutes. You can choose to add specific places to clean, or block off areas you don’t want the vacuum to go near. One shopper who loves this feature of the vacuum wrote how this vacuum is the “best investment” and does a “great job.”

The RoboVac can work on more than just hard floors, too. Its built-in boost system allows the vacuum to smoothly switch from wood to carpet or other surfaces without any problems. And if one place has a bigger mess to clean, the vacuum can steadily increase its suction power to ensure all rooms are spotless. Another shopper who found the Eufy to be “a true time saver and a true value” wrote, “It is exceptionally effective at removing pet hair and dirt over multiple floor types and, at the same time, is very easy to use and affordable.”

Your whole house can be cleaned in just one go thanks to the vacuum's increase in capacity by 127 percent and airflow by 80 percent compared to single-turbine vacuums, according to the brand. There’s no need for it to empty its dust box until the cleaning is over, and there are fewer tangles in the vacuum’s brush to remove. Plus, the robovac has a battery life that can last for more than three hours. When your vacuum is finished cleaning, it will dock itself back into the charging base where it will be ready to go for its next use.

It’s no surprise to see why many shoppers say the popular floor cleaner is a “must-have” and “game changer.” Several shoppers with pets use the vacuum every day to get rid of hair and have seen “a huge difference” in cleanliness. One shopper with a cat even noticed how using it every day “is already helping so much with our allergies.”

Another shopper who loves the vacuum’s smart technology wrote, “this is hands down the best robotic vacuum I’ve owned,” adding, “[It] Picks up all of our German Shepherds dog hair with ease and has a nice even pattern with its path. After the first initial mapping of the room, there’s rarely any bumping into anything as it routes. Very smart and efficient.”

Head on over to Amazon to grab the Eufy RoboVac X8 while it’s on double discount ahead of Prime Day, or continue scrolling for more popular on-sale vacuums from the brand.

Amazon

To buy: $280 (was $400); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $140 (was $230); amazon.com.

To buy: $180 (was $320); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $350 (was $550); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $250); amazon.com.

