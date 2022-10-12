As a home writer, I’m constantly looking for ways to tidy my space more efficiently. I love to deep clean at least once a week, and maintain a decent cleanliness throughout the rest as I get busy. With that in mind, I scoured the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale—running through tonight until 12 A.M. Pacific Time—for new housekeeping hacks and devices, until Associate Editorial Director Brittney Morgan clued me in on her best-kept cleaning secret: a steeply discounted handheld vacuum.

There’s little more satisfying than a freshly vacuumed carpet, but she struggles with chronic pain and fatigue.

“In order to keep up with cleaning, I need lightweight tools that make tasks as easy as possible so I don’t totally zap my energy on one chore,” she told me. “I recently made the switch to a robot vacuum for everyday maintenance, reserving my beloved Dyson stick vacuum for deeper cleans. But for small, quick messes like stray litter box crystals and crumbs on the kitchen floor, it’s a bit of a hassle to get out the Dyson—even though it does convert easily to a handheld.”

Instead, she uses an easily maneuverable and stylish vacuum cleaner that weighs just 1.2 pounds and is smaller than a wine bottle. Since it’s so tiny, the eufy by Anker is ideal for both her pain management and her New York City apartment.

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $60); amazon.com.

“Where I used to procrastinate vacuuming or lean on my partner for help, I find myself reaching for this tiny-yet-powerful pick all the time. It sucks up debris with one quick pass and makes one of my least favorite chores nearly effortless.”

With 5,500Pa suction power, the Eufy by Anker cordless vacuum charges via microUSB and has multiple attachments, including a soft bristled attachment that Brittney notes is great for dusting baseboards. When not in use, the handheld vacuum fits neatly into an inconspicuous cup-shaped stand. The device also comes with a 24-month warranty from the brand, making it a confident choice for those who want a little extra sparkle and a little less hassle.

Act now to buy the Eufy by Anker cordless handheld vacuum while it’s only $36. Since it’s the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, this 40 percent discount will be gone by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals