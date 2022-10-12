Our Shopping Editor Swears by This Mini Handheld Vacuum That’s 40% Off Until Midnight

It’s smaller than a wine bottle, and it’s only $36 right now.

By Grace Smith
Published on October 12, 2022 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Photo:

Amazon

As a home writer, I’m constantly looking for ways to tidy my space more efficiently. I love to deep clean at least once a week, and maintain a decent cleanliness throughout the rest as I get busy. With that in mind, I scoured the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale—running through tonight until 12 A.M. Pacific Time—for new housekeeping hacks and devices, until Associate Editorial Director Brittney Morgan clued me in on her best-kept cleaning secret: a steeply discounted handheld vacuum.

There’s little more satisfying than a freshly vacuumed carpet, but she struggles with chronic pain and fatigue. 

“In order to keep up with cleaning, I need lightweight tools that make tasks as easy as possible so I don’t totally zap my energy on one chore,” she told me. “I recently made the switch to a robot vacuum for everyday maintenance, reserving my beloved Dyson stick vacuum for deeper cleans. But for small, quick messes like stray litter box crystals and crumbs on the kitchen floor, it’s a bit of a hassle to get out the Dyson—even though it does convert easily to a handheld.” 

Instead, she uses an easily maneuverable and stylish vacuum cleaner that weighs just 1.2 pounds and is smaller than a wine bottle. Since it’s so tiny, the eufy by Anker is ideal for both her pain management and her New York City apartment. 

eufy by Anker Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $60); amazon.com.

“Where I used to procrastinate vacuuming or lean on my partner for help, I find myself reaching for this tiny-yet-powerful pick all the time. It sucks up debris with one quick pass and makes one of my least favorite chores nearly effortless.”

With 5,500Pa suction power, the Eufy by Anker cordless vacuum charges via microUSB and has multiple attachments, including a soft bristled attachment that Brittney notes is great for dusting baseboards. When not in use, the handheld vacuum fits neatly into an inconspicuous cup-shaped stand. The device also comes with a 24-month warranty from the brand, making it a confident choice for those who want a little extra sparkle and a little less hassle.

Act now to buy the Eufy by Anker cordless handheld vacuum while it’s only $36. Since it’s the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, this 40 percent discount will be gone by 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss
ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX
Deal Alert! Save Up to 50% on Customer-Loved Robot Vacuums Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Kicks Off
TOPTRO TR23 Outdoor Projector
This Portable Projector Doubles the Space in My Tiny Room—and It’s 21% Off Right Now
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Heavy Duty Pan Organizer Tout
Quick! This Shopper-Loved Pan Organizer Is 54% Off at Amazon for One Day Only
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their High-End Vacuums for This Top-Selling Shark Model—and It’s $80 Off
Car Cache Purse Holder Tout
These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree
You Can Save $217 on This Best-Selling Artificial Christmas Tree Right Now, During Amazon’s October Prime Day
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Comfier Towel Warmer Bucket
All I Want This Winter Is a Towel Warmer—and This One’s 30% Off at Amazon for the Next 2 Days
Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bedding
My Favorite Amazon Sheets With 20,600+ Five Star Ratings Are Up to 80% Off Today
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Tout
The ‘Amazon Coat’ With 16,500 Perfect Ratings Is 41% Off for October Prime Day—but Only Until Tonight
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Every Decor Must-Have Our Home Shopping Editor Is Snagging Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale