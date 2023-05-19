Psst! Amazon’s Best-Selling Robot Vacuum Is on Sale for 39% Off

It’s only $140 right now.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Published on May 19, 2023 04:14AM EDT

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Saving time and keeping a tidy home are two desires that often seem at odds with each other. It seems to take so long to fully clean every room, and in summer—when other adventures, vacations, and gatherings are calling our names—household maintenance can, well, go by the wayside. A robot vacuum cleaner can be an elegant, productive solution. Enter: The Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S—which is now on sale for 39 percent off at Amazon for a limited time.

Amazon’s top selling robot vacuum, the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a super-thin appliance capable of cleaning surfaces ranging from medium-pile carpets to hardwood floors. This small yet mighty vacuum even uses smart technology to register when it needs to amp up the power, automatically boosting its suction for a deeper clean. While you may be used to your previous model bumping into corners or falling down the stairs (oops), the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac is also formatted with an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. You can schedule its cleaning times so you can enjoy fresh floors first thing in the morning or refresh the home at night without lifting a finger. It’s available in both black and white, a rarity amongst robot vacuum options.

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

Amazon

To buy: $140 (was $230); amazon.com.

When you ordering Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac, you’ll receive everything you need to get started right away: the appliance, a remote control with batteries included, charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, an extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, five cable ties, and a 12-month warranty. Better yet, this handy robot vacuum runs for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors, ensuring your home is spick and span. The dust box holds up to 0.6 liters of dirt, debris, and dust, allowing you to go for longer between empties. Sensitive to noise? No need to worry. While you may be used to the noisy chaos of most vacuums, the Eufy model prides itself on its low noise levels, so it won’t interfere with activities like watching television or having friends over.

Over 45,000 Amazon shoppers have rated this powerful robot vacuum five-stars, with over a million units sold. One shopper praised its edge-cleaning capabilities, noting that this cleaning mode allows the robot vacuum to follow a wall “all the way around the house, room to room” where they noted dog hair and tumbleweeds of dust and lint tended to accumulate. Another notes, “For the price, I couldn't ask for any better”—and that’s without taking into account the now-39 percent discount for Prime members.

With its scheduling capability, thin profile, effectiveness in hard-to-reach areas, and powerful suction, it’s no wonder shoppers love this robot vacuum. Act now to buy the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S while it’s discounted at Amazon.

