These Silky Smooth, Temperature-Regulating Sheets Are the Only Set My Husband and I Can Agree On

No more battles of who’s overheating and freezing at night.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set
Photo:

Eucalypso

I’m quite selective when searching for a reliable set of sheets. I love that messy bed aesthetic but I have to be mindful of the sheets’ fabric before I start putting this look together. While I prefer a cozy and warm set that makes me feel like I’m in a cocoon, my husband often overheats and needs bedding that will keep him cool throughout the night. So finding the perfect set of sheets is a challenge. 

When Eucalypso sent me its classic sheet set I was excited to try this bedding for its temperature-regulating design. Made from sustainable and high quality Tencel Lyocell fibers, which are made of the pulp derived from eucalyptus wood, these sheets are both durable and super soft. They also have the brand’s DreamWeave technology, which gives the sheets a silky, cool feel. Needless to say, I was eager to put this bedding to the test.

And for a limited time, these comfy sheets are on sale along with the rest of the brand’s bedding from duvet covers to pillowcase sets

Save Up to 28% on Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso

To buy: From $140 (was from $195); eucalypsohome.com.

I immediately felt the difference in quality between my old sheets which have a slightly rough texture, and these ultra-smooth, hypoallergenic sheets from Eucalypso. They also felt sturdier and a bit thicker than my old set, yet they still managed to be lightweight, breathable, and soft on my skin. When my husband and I got into bed that first night, he also instantly realized that our bedding got its long overdue upgrade with these new sheets. 

It’s been nearly two weeks with these Eucalypso sheets, and my husband isn’t sweating at night anymore and kicking off the sheets. Meanwhile, I’m not up throughout the night tossing and turning to stay comfy and warm under the covers. It feels as if we’re sleeping on a cloud that’s equally cozy and cool as we each prefer. 

I also like how these sheets come as a matching set, including a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases for twin- to California king-sized beds. And I was able to achieve that luxe, lived-in bed aesthetic thanks to these sheets draping effortlessly over our bed but can also be easily folded and tucked for a more clean-cut style. 

Save Up to 28% on Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso

To buy: From $140 (was from $195); eucalypsohome.com.

Clearly I’m not the only fan of this bedding that has over 1,650 five-star shopper ratings. One person said they’re “as soft as butter” and plans to purchase more. Another called this set a “game changer” for being comfortable and cool. A third who was a hot sleeper shared that they “no longer wake up sweating.” And another couple feels like they “sleep in luxury” since switching to this set of sheets. 

Head to Eucalypso and grab a comfy, cooling sheet set (and more) while they’re still on sale. 

Save Up to 28% on Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso

To buy: from $140 (was from $195); eucalypsohome.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
9 Best Sheets to Upgrade Your Bed
The 8 Best Sheets to Upgrade Your Bed, According to Our Rigorous Tests
best cooling sheets
The 12 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Three different colored bamboo bed sheets placed on top of a bed
The 8 Best Bamboo Sheets to Keep You Cool All Night, According to Our Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
14 Cooling Comforters That Will Keep You Sweat-Free All Night Long
Early Mattress/Bedding Presidents Day Sales at Amazon
Mattresses, Sheets, and Pillows Are All on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Presidents’ Day Weekend—Starting at $25
Amazon Bedroom Decor Storefront Tout
Amazon Launched a New Storefront Devoted to Soothing Bedroom Decor—and Finds Start at $11
Lake Pajamas Annual Sale Tout
The Annual Lake Pajamas Sale Is Live, and I’m Obsessed With These 15 Styles
Pres Day Best Overall Sales
The 31 Best Places to Shop Presidents’ Day Sales All Weekend Long
Best Silk Pajamas
The 18 Best Silk Pajamas of 2023
Quince Roundup tout
I’m Obsessed With Quince, and These Are the 12 Items Topping My Wishlist Right Now
Jenni Kayne Roundup Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Fashion Brand, and My Wishlist Is Already 10 Items Long
Macy's home sale tout
The Macy's Big Home Sale Will Save You Up to 68% on Bedding, Kitchenware, Appliances, and More
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Everything to Buy From Brooklinen This Fall, According to 9 Shopping Experts
ViscoSoft 3 Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress tout
This Mattress Topper Is So Comfy and Cloudlike That I Slept Through My Alarm the First Time I Used It
Best Duvet Covers of 2023
The 12 Best Duvet Covers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cooling Pajamas
The 23 Best Cooling Pajamas of 2023 to Keep You Comfortable All Night