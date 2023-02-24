These Silky Smooth, Temperature-Regulating Sheets Are the Only Set My Husband and I Can Agree On

I’m quite selective when searching for a reliable set of sheets. I love that messy bed aesthetic but I have to be mindful of the sheets’ fabric before I start putting this look together. While I prefer a cozy and warm set that makes me feel like I’m in a cocoon, my husband often overheats and needs bedding that will keep him cool throughout the night. So finding the perfect set of sheets is a challenge.

When Eucalypso sent me its classic sheet set I was excited to try this bedding for its temperature-regulating design. Made from sustainable and high quality Tencel Lyocell fibers, which are made of the pulp derived from eucalyptus wood, these sheets are both durable and super soft. They also have the brand’s DreamWeave technology, which gives the sheets a silky, cool feel. Needless to say, I was eager to put this bedding to the test.

And for a limited time, these comfy sheets are on sale along with the rest of the brand’s bedding from duvet covers to pillowcase sets.

Save Up to 28% on Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set

Eucalypso

To buy: From $140 (was from $195); eucalypsohome.com.

I immediately felt the difference in quality between my old sheets which have a slightly rough texture, and these ultra-smooth, hypoallergenic sheets from Eucalypso. They also felt sturdier and a bit thicker than my old set, yet they still managed to be lightweight, breathable, and soft on my skin. When my husband and I got into bed that first night, he also instantly realized that our bedding got its long overdue upgrade with these new sheets.

It’s been nearly two weeks with these Eucalypso sheets, and my husband isn’t sweating at night anymore and kicking off the sheets. Meanwhile, I’m not up throughout the night tossing and turning to stay comfy and warm under the covers. It feels as if we’re sleeping on a cloud that’s equally cozy and cool as we each prefer.

I also like how these sheets come as a matching set, including a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases for twin- to California king-sized beds. And I was able to achieve that luxe, lived-in bed aesthetic thanks to these sheets draping effortlessly over our bed but can also be easily folded and tucked for a more clean-cut style.

Clearly I’m not the only fan of this bedding that has over 1,650 five-star shopper ratings. One person said they’re “as soft as butter” and plans to purchase more. Another called this set a “game changer” for being comfortable and cool. A third who was a hot sleeper shared that they “no longer wake up sweating.” And another couple feels like they “sleep in luxury” since switching to this set of sheets.

Head to Eucalypso and grab a comfy, cooling sheet set (and more) while they’re still on sale.

