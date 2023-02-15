Transform Your Bedroom With Ettitude's First-of-Its-Kind Ultra-Soft, Vegan Cashmere Throw

Your bed deserves a luxurious, earth-friendly refresh.

Published on February 15, 2023 11:00AM EST

We're still very much in snuggle mode, and to keep our bedrooms cozy, certain staples fit the bill like no other. The key to creating a toasty retreat as charming and relaxed as your personality goes beyond simply dressing your bed. Maybe you crave something ultra-soft to help you drift off swiftly or something supremely breathable to beat the night sweats. Either way, your hibernation habits would benefit from a sustainable upgrade, and Ettitude's new Vegan Cashmere Throw is here to fill the indulgent void.

You may already recognize the purpose-driven, AAPI-owned lifestyle brand acclaimed for its sustainability ethos without skimping on quality or comfort from your social feed. Ettitude is renowned for its innovative patented and carbon-neutral CleanBamboo fabric that makes for sweat-free, lightweight, and (most importantly) eco-friendly bedding.

The first-of-its-kind Vegan Cashmere Throw provides the ultimate dreamy relaxation experience for your bedroom, living room, and beyond. You're probably wondering: How can cashmere possibly be vegan? Ettitude utilized the same proprietary regenerative technology from its CleanBamboo textile process to replicate the luxuriously plush cashmere feel—without using any animal fibers. As a result, it's the perfect choice for those with sensitive skin.

The new throw is non-toxic, moisture-wicking (hot sleepers rejoice!), and thermo-regulating. According to the brand, it also saves 82 percent CO2 and 71 percent water during its production process, compared to traditional cashmere.

Ettitude's hand-washable cashmere blanket is 50 by 70 inches and comes in two tranquil, easy-to-style hues: light, creamy Oat, and deep gray Graphite. You'll get year-round comfort with this earth-friendly addition to your bedroom, living room, or reading nook.

If you're in the market for a fluffy and eco-friendly winter upgrade, shop the new Vegan Cashmere Throw at Ettitude for $169.

