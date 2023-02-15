Shopping Transform Your Bedroom With Ettitude's First-of-Its-Kind Ultra-Soft, Vegan Cashmere Throw Your bed deserves a luxurious, earth-friendly refresh. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 11:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland We're still very much in snuggle mode, and to keep our bedrooms cozy, certain staples fit the bill like no other. The key to creating a toasty retreat as charming and relaxed as your personality goes beyond simply dressing your bed. Maybe you crave something ultra-soft to help you drift off swiftly or something supremely breathable to beat the night sweats. Either way, your hibernation habits would benefit from a sustainable upgrade, and Ettitude's new Vegan Cashmere Throw is here to fill the indulgent void. You may already recognize the purpose-driven, AAPI-owned lifestyle brand acclaimed for its sustainability ethos without skimping on quality or comfort from your social feed. Ettitude is renowned for its innovative patented and carbon-neutral CleanBamboo fabric that makes for sweat-free, lightweight, and (most importantly) eco-friendly bedding. Ettitude To buy: $169; ettitude.com. The first-of-its-kind Vegan Cashmere Throw provides the ultimate dreamy relaxation experience for your bedroom, living room, and beyond. You're probably wondering: How can cashmere possibly be vegan? Ettitude utilized the same proprietary regenerative technology from its CleanBamboo textile process to replicate the luxuriously plush cashmere feel—without using any animal fibers. As a result, it's the perfect choice for those with sensitive skin. Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Portable Air Purifier Gives Them 'Peace of Mind' Wherever They Go The new throw is non-toxic, moisture-wicking (hot sleepers rejoice!), and thermo-regulating. According to the brand, it also saves 82 percent CO2 and 71 percent water during its production process, compared to traditional cashmere. Ettitude To buy: $169; ettitude.com. Ettitude's hand-washable cashmere blanket is 50 by 70 inches and comes in two tranquil, easy-to-style hues: light, creamy Oat, and deep gray Graphite. You'll get year-round comfort with this earth-friendly addition to your bedroom, living room, or reading nook. If you're in the market for a fluffy and eco-friendly winter upgrade, shop the new Vegan Cashmere Throw at Ettitude for $169. More Must-Shop Deals These 15 Space-Saving Storage Solutions Are Key for Having a Tidy Pantry—All Under $30 There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25 When Clutter Stresses Me Out, These Easy, Stylish Drawer Organizers Save the Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit