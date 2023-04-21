These Are the Top Decor Trends of 2023 (So Far)

Etsy reveals what shoppers are really searching for.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on April 21, 2023
Etsy Trends 2023, maximalist sitting area with purple chair
Photo:

Johner Bildbyra/Getty Images

Looking for one-of-a-kind or vintage pieces for the home? It’s a good idea to search Etsy first. With lots of choices in just about every category, it’s a virtual treasure trove of everything from mirrors to wallpaper to lighting. In fact, there's a search for handmade or vintage furniture on Etsy every fifteen seconds. 

Want to refresh your decor? The platform just released a report about the top trends seen so far this year along with user data on search terms. Here are the styles and decor that Etsy users are most interested in this year.

Dark Wood

Take it from Etsy’s 2023 Collections Curator, Martha Stewart, “brown furniture is alive and well.” The report revealed dark wood is back in a major way with a 33- percent increase in searches for walnut desks and accessories. There was also a 28-percent boost for brown seating or furniture. 

In addition to this, searches for raw or light wood decreased by 14 percent and there was a 29-percent decrease for beige decor. Could this signal the end of “sad beige?” Either way, it’s time to warm things up. 

Parisian Interiors

Can’t go to Paris this summer? You can still bring it home. Etsy users are saying oui to Parisian-inspired spaces. The report stated there was a 119-percent increase in searches for wall mirrors, a 96-percent increase for marble sinks, as well as 67 percent for custom oil paintings. Think sophisticated vintage here.

Paris has even taken over our bedrooms. There was a 44-percent surge in searches for ruffled duvet covers. These are ideal for adding instant texture.

Mermaidcore

Mermaidcore jewelry has been a noteworthy trend on Etsy, so it’s no surprise that it's translated to the home space. So what exactly is this aesthetic? Think coastal grandmother, but make it whimsical. For example, scalloped decor had 125 percent more searches in 2023 so far.

Etsy users are also loving the classic glitz of a pearl finish. There was a 30-percent increase in searches for oyster shell ring dishes and a 24-percent increase for mother-of-pearl trays. Cue Under The Sea

Paper Lighting

Paper lighting is a fun and affordable way to add a bold focal point to any space. While paper lighting was out of style for years, it's about to tear it up with an 85-percent increase in searches for hanging paper lanterns and a 61-percent increase for rice paper lighting. Additionally, there was a 24-percent increase in paper floor lamps.

Jewelry for the Home

Jewelry for your home turns any room into a gem. The platform saw a 139-percent surge in interest for gemstone decor this year. 


But perhaps the most interesting statistic was the 13-percent boost for brass kitchen hardware. While many have said gold-toned hardware is falling out of favor—it’s clear that Etsy users feel differently. 

Rugs With Personality

Bare floors begone! Rugs are a great way to add warmth to a bedroom, living room, or dining room. Etsy users have spoken and they only want more of this. The report stated there was a 401-percent increase in searches for handwoven rugs along with a 62-percent jump in search for custom rugs. With 55 percent more searches, colorful rugs are another major trend.

Vintage Patterns

What’s old is new again, and it doesn’t look like the grand millennial or cottagecore trend is going away any time soon. According to the report, there was a whopping 1,041-percent increase in searches for embroidered botanical items. Vintage wallpaper is also making a comeback with 162 percent more searches. 

