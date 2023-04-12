This Best-Selling 'Everything Bag’ Is Dubbed a Travel Hack—and It’s on Sale Starting at $29

Spring travels are officially in full swing, and summer vacation is quickly approaching. Wherever you may be heading this sunny season, it’s essential to have luggage that can fully maximize packing space while carrying well throughout your trip. Introducing this best-selling duffel bag that offers a plethora of room and several nifty features to elevate your travel experience—starting at $29.

The Etronik Weekender Bag is currently on sale for Prime members. Its versatile design was created with several different sections to securely hold all of your essentials, as well as adjustable shoulder straps and handles to comfortably tote along while traveling, going to the gym, or heading into work.

To buy: $29 (was $50); amazon.com.

While most duffel bags only have one area to throw all of your items into, this large weekender provides a place for every item on your packing list. Its spacious main compartment holds the majority of your bulkier items, however the duffel also comes with an extra cosmetic bag for toiletries, and a separate section on the bottom to hold shoes (pssst, there are built-in vents to prevent any unwanted smells).

Plus, the bag was designed with a water-resistant nylon material that’s easy to clean and can hold up well in transit. It even has a designated waterproof pocket that can close via a zipper to separate your wet clothes from your dry belongings.

Although the duffel bag can be used for everyday activities, many Amazon shoppers noted how it was the perfect “suitcase” for their weekend trips and week-long vacations. Not only does it offer plenty of room, but its lightweight build also makes it easy to carry around. Bonus: Its compact frame stores perfectly under seats and in overhead compartments. The weekender bag even comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and handy trolley sleeve to wrap around rolling luggage.

What really gives the weekender bag an edge is its technology feature. No more digging through your bag for a charger, or getting stuck with a dead battery during flights because this duffel does the charging for you. It has a USB charging port located on the outside of the bag, so you can freely connect your device with ease.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

The Etronik weekend bag has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it. People rave about this duffel’s versatility, saying it has become a “gym bag/vacation bag/everything bag” in their daily lives, and share how “travel is made easier” when going on trips. Plus, it comes in 15 colors—some of which feature a hidden coupon.

“Whether using it for the gym or for a weekend mini vacation, it is perfect for fitting everything you need,” one shopper wrote.“The quality is great and durable!”

Another shopper who appreciates its durable exterior wrote, “The bag keeps its shape and somehow stays clean—that's where the magic comes in. They explained they accidentally spilled coffee on the bag and yet, “it wiped right off; no residue or staining.”

To buy: $34 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Traveling soon? Grab the best-selling weekender bag while it’s on sale at Amazon. Hurry, this double-discount won’t last long.