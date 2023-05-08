Whenever I Use This $5 Mascara, People Ask Me if I’m Wearing Lash Extensions

Let’s be honest: My quarantine makeup routine has been minimal, and I rarely go beyond applying some powder or concealer and tinted lip balm. But, when I want to feel more put together, I like to wear mascara—it makes me feel like I’m in an actual office when I’m working from home, and I like to wear it to events, too.

The only problem? So many mascaras give me unwanted clumps and flaking, and I end up with bits of stray mascara scattered around my face. There’s one product from a best-selling makeup brand on Amazon that has changed all of that for me, though. Enter: Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara.

The Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is vegan, cruelty-free, and made without silicones, gluten, parabens, oil, and fragrance. The mascara gives full volume and length without leaving clumps behind, according to the brand. The conically shaped spoolie is the secret to its “false lash effect” as it defines and separates lashes for a bold look. Best of all, it's only $5—and it’s Amazon’s best-selling mascara with more than 227,700 perfect ratings and 24,400 five-star reviews.

Some mascaras have strangely shaped brushes that help them coat lashes in different ways for different effects, but in my experience, rectangular-shaped brushes work best for me. This brush immediately caught my attention (along with the mascara’s sleek, simple packaging). With just a quick swish-swish of the wand, I am able to lift and curl my lashes in a few seconds. When I want an easy, everyday look, I apply one coat—just enough to make me look like I have lash extensions—and I’ll wear two to three coats if I’m going for a more dramatic look. And every time I wear it, people ask me if I’m wearing falsies, so it’s safe to say it really does live up to its name.

My eyes tend to get irritated easily, so I am also very careful about what I use on them and around them. The ultra-gentle formula of this mascara leaves my eyes feeling like I'm not wearing makeup at all while it boosts and enhances my lashes.

Of course, with so many rave reviews, the mascara has many more fans than just me. One five-star reviewer said “I'm 64 years old and I've used a lot of mascaras, but this mascara tops them all. It is absolutely the best that I've ever used, hands down.” They added that it gives them “the most beautiful lashes” they’ve ever had. Another shopper raved that the mascara gives their lashes "a thicker, longer look," sharing that it "washes off rather easily," too.

Shop the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara at Amazon for just $5, and don’t be surprised if it becomes your new all-time favorite.