Home Organizing I Never Realized How Much I Lost the Remote Until I Bought This $15 Item Locator It also works on keys. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua I live in a household with just one other person, and it's a constant struggle to keep our things in check, so I can't even imagine how often items must get misplaced in a home with more than two people. Especially with kids. Wallets, keys, and remote controls have a way of mysteriously disappearing in my house, despite my efforts to organize and assign a "home" for each item. If this sounds all too familiar, then you need my clever hack for finding those lost items within seconds. Best of all, it's 29 percent off right now. Meet the Esky Wireless Item Locator—a handy-dandy gadget that doesn't just help you find one misplaced item, but four. The key finder itself resembles a remote, only with four color-coded buttons that correspond to each 1.41 inch by 1.96 inch key fob. The color-coordinating fobs can either be attached to items by a key ring or by a hook and loop fastener. It's equipped with a 4-in-1 RF (radio frequency) transmitter to keep track of your items. If you've ever wished you could call a missing remote or wallet, this is the next best thing. Esky Wireless RF Item Locator Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $15 It comes with its own stand, so as long as everyone remembers to place it back on the stand, you won't lose it on top of everything else. This genius little gadget has a tracking distance of anywhere up to 131 feet. When you've lost an item that has a tracker on it, just press the locator button of the same color. The wireless RF (radio frequency) locator will begin beeping until you find it. Reviewers in the comments have used it on everything from pet collars to suitcases while traveling, but in our house, it's the two TV remotes and car keys that most often disappear. "I have had this item for three years now," one five-star reviewer wrote. Calling it "great value," they added, "It has helped us numerous times in finding our keys and cell phones. We love it.] I just can't say enough good things about it." If You Struggle to Find Batteries in the House, Meet the $21 Organizer That Changed My Life Another reviewer raved that they, "work great and come with the keyrings and [hook and loop fasteners] to put on remotes." They added that after constantly losing their wallet and keys, they no longer "have to worry about finding them the night before, so [they're] not late in the morning." They also wrote that the beeping sound is "loud enough to hear if it's under things." As if it weren't genius enough, this gadget also features built-in LEDs that function as a nightlight in the dark. That means better visibility for you when the remote slips through the couch cushions, or the car keys fall underneath the seat. I think it makes an amazing birthday gift or stocking stuffer, too. I can tell you right now, I'm getting one for my parents, my in-laws, and my sister, who has four kids that lose the remote almost on a daily basis. The Esky Wireless Item Locator is 29 percent off right now, which means you can swipe it up while it's on sale for just $15. Keep scrolling for even more organization products that help you avoid misplacing items. HappyHapi Metal Key Rack Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $6 Smart LB Trackable Anti-Lost Bluetooth Wallet Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 JackCube Design Leather Bamboo Valet Tray Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 Eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Sanqianwan Leather Jewelry Valet Tray Amazon Buy on Amazon $10