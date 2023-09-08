I Never Realized How Much I Lost the Remote Until I Bought This $15 Item Locator

It also works on keys.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski is a shopping writer for Real Simple with 10 years of experience in digital media. She focuses on trends, news, and deals on everything in the home space, including vacuums, cleaning gadgets, home decor, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Key Finder, Esky Wireless RF Item Locator,
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

I live in a household with just one other person, and it’s a constant struggle to keep our things in check, so I can’t even imagine how often items must get misplaced in a home with more than two people. Especially with kids. Wallets, keys, and remote controls have a way of mysteriously disappearing in my house, despite my efforts to organize and assign a “home” for each item. If this sounds all too familiar, then you need my clever hack for finding those lost items within seconds. Best of all, it’s 29 percent off right now.

Meet the Esky Wireless Item Locator—a handy-dandy gadget that doesn’t just help you find one misplaced item, but four. The key finder itself resembles a remote, only with four color-coded buttons that correspond to each 1.41 inch by 1.96 inch key fob. The color-coordinating fobs can either be attached to items by a key ring or by a hook and loop fastener. It’s equipped with a 4-in-1 RF (radio frequency) transmitter to keep track of your items. If you’ve ever wished you could call a missing remote or wallet, this is the next best thing.

Esky Wireless RF Item Locator

Amazon Key Finder, Esky Wireless RF Item Locator,

Amazon

It comes with its own stand, so as long as everyone remembers to place it back on the stand, you won’t lose it on top of everything else. This genius little gadget has a tracking distance of anywhere up to 131 feet. When you’ve lost an item that has a tracker on it, just press the locator button of the same color. The wireless RF (radio frequency) locator will begin beeping until you find it.

Reviewers in the comments have used it on everything from pet collars to suitcases while traveling, but in our house, it’s the two TV remotes and car keys that most often disappear.

“I have had this item for three years now,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Calling it “great value,” they added, “It has helped us numerous times in finding our keys and cell phones. We love it.] I just can’t say enough good things about it.”

Another reviewer raved that they, “work great and come with the keyrings and [hook and loop fasteners] to put on remotes.” They added that after constantly losing their wallet and keys, they no longer “have to worry about finding them the night before, so [they’re] not late in the morning.” They also wrote that the beeping sound is “loud enough to hear if it’s under things.”

As if it weren’t genius enough, this gadget also features built-in LEDs that function as a nightlight in the dark. That means better visibility for you when the remote slips through the couch cushions, or the car keys fall underneath the seat.

I think it makes an amazing birthday gift or stocking stuffer, too. I can tell you right now, I’m getting one for my parents, my in-laws, and my sister, who has four kids that lose the remote almost on a daily basis.

The Esky Wireless Item Locator is 29 percent off right now, which means you can swipe it up while it’s on sale for just $15. Keep scrolling for even more organization products that help you avoid misplacing items.

HappyHapi Metal Key Rack

Amazon Key Holder for Wall, Nail-Free Key Holder, Key Holder Wall Mounted

Amazon

Smart LB Trackable Anti-Lost Bluetooth Wallet

Trackable Anti-Lost Bluetooth Wallet, Intelligent

Amazon

JackCube Design Leather Bamboo Valet Tray

Amazon JACKCUBE Design Leather Bamboo Valet Tray for Men, Catch All Trays

Amazon

Eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card

Amazon eufy Security by Anker SmartTrack Card

Amazon

Sanqianwan Leather Jewelry Valet Tray 

Amazon SANQIANWAN Leather Jewelry Valet Tray for Women and Man

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Olay super serum review tout
My Textured Skin Is a Thing of the Past Thanks to Olay's New 5-in-1 Super Serum
Parachute Towels Review Tout
I Tried Parachute’s New Lightweight Towels, and They’re Shockingly Soft and Absorbent
Fall Blouses Under $50 Tout
Wow, These Fall Blouses Are Cute and Comfy, and They’re Under $50 at Amazon
Related Articles
Roundup: Best Amazon LDW Deals Tout
The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Entryway Amazon Storage Solutions Deals
These 15 Clever—and On-Sale—Amazon Storage Solutions Will Declutter Your Entryway in Minutes
One of the best gifts for friends, a Stanley travel mug, on a tricolor blue background.
The 43 Best Gifts for Best Friends of 2023
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
Best Fanny Packs of 2023
The 11 Best Fanny Packs of 2023
One of the best work bags on a two-toned pink background.
The 12 Best Work Bags of 2023
Reliancer Colorful Self-Inking Motivation School Grading Teacher Stamp Set and Tray (8-Piece) displayed on a pink background
The 30 Best Gifts for Teachers of 2023
Homesick candle on a blue patterned background
The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023
The Best Garage Storage Systems
The 14 Best Garage Storage Systems of 2023
Best Fatherâs Day Gifts of 2023
The 32 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Actually Want
The 57 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2023 That Everyone Will Actually Want
Best Gifts for Women
The 82 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
15 Best Closet Organizers of 2023
The 19 Best Closet Organizers of 2023 for All Your Clothes and Accessories
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner on a pink patterned background
The 11 Best Leather Cleaners of 2023
Best Gifts for Readers
The 50 Best Gifts for Readers of 2023
Spy Tec Personal GPS Tracker
5 Clever Gadgets So You'll Never Lose Your Phone, Keys, or Wallet Again