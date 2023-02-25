Amazon Is Having a Massive Fashion Sale on Clothes and Accessories From Uggs, Levi’s, and More Up to 59% Off

Spanx, Cole Haan, and Sam Eldeman are marked down, too.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon End-of-Season Fashion Sale
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

Sure, the groundhog may have seen his shadow at the beginning of the month, but most of us are already thinking ahead to spring. Sorry, Punxsutawney Phil! And while the weather isn’t entirely cooperating, the transition to warmer temperatures is in fact on the horizon. Read: It’s time for a clothing refresh. And lucky for you, there are so many deals to be had right now, with prices starting at just $20.

Classic and timeless pieces are your friend here—they can transition well from season to season while still offering the comfort you want day or night. The best part? Amazon is having a massive sale on all things fashion within its Cold Weather Edit season. You’ll find picks like light sweaters and moto jackets, plus loafers and boots, as well as jeans and leggings. And everything on this list is up to 59 percent off, making these picks a steal. 

Amazon’s Cold Weather Edit Sale 

A light sweater goes a long way, especially options that can be worn for several occasions like work, date night, and family gatherings. That’s where this stylish ruffle sweater that’s loved by thousands of shoppers comes in. It has a pretty scalloped-like trim around the neckline and cuffs and is available in 27 colors, including sky blue, beige, and pink. Plus, it’s on sale and has a coupon, giving you a double discount. 

Save 40% on the Btfbm Casual Ruffle Sweater Top

BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Crew Neck Ruffle

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

If you want something a little more casual, you have to check out this plaid shacket, aka a shirt jacket, that gives you the roomy comfort of a sweater without the sweat-inducing mess. It’s cute to layer over T-shirts or tanks and goes with pretty much anything including jeans, leggings, skirts, you name it. By the way, it has more than 6,300 five-star ratings, so you know it’s good.

Save 48% on the Uaneo Plaid Wool Shacket

Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket Button Down

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Speaking of leggings, Spanx favorites are also marked down during the Amazon sale. The wildly popular brand tends to be pricey, which is why snagging these high-waisted seamless leggings is a must. Shoppers love how comfortable these are and appreciate that they’re thin, but not sheer. 

Save 18% on the Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings

SPANX Leggings for Women Look at Me Now

Amazon

To buy: $56 (was $68); amazon.com.

There are several footwear must-haves on sale too, including these classic Chelsea boots from Dr. Martens. It gives you a bit of height and has deep grooves in the outsole, ideal for both snow or rainy days. They’re also timeless, pairing nicely with casual jeans or dressed up with stockings and a skirt. 

Save 36% on the Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex 2976 Chelsea Boot

Amazon

To buy: $122 (was $190); amazon.com.

Want to see what other clothing and accessory items are on sale at Amazon? Scroll through the rest of our picks before checking out Amazon’s Fashion section and the Cold Weather Edit.

Save 37% on the Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $80); amazon.com.

Save 30% on the Misassy Boho Long Cardigan

Misassy Womens Boho Open Front Long Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $46); amazon.com.

Save 30% on the Franco Sarto Balin Loafer

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer

Amazon

To buy: $70 (was $99); amazon.com.

Save 52% on the The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag

The Drop Women's Bella Small Tote

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

Save 31% on the Spym Leather Moto Jacket

S P Y M Womens Leather Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $80); amazon.com.

Save 54% on the Sam Edelman Kia Block Heel Sandal

Sam Edelman Women's, Kia Sandal

Amazon

To buy: $65 (was $140); amazon.com.

Save 59% on the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Knitted Sweater

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Striped Color Block Knitted Sweater

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $51); amazon.com.

Save 50% on the Ugg Fluff Yeah Cali Collage Slipper

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $100); amazon.com.

Save 44% on the Cole Haan Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Cole Haan Women's Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $73 (was $130); amazon.com.

Save 44% on the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $98); amazon.com.

Save 52% on the Zesica Open Front Cable Knit Cardigan

ZESICA Women's Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Open Front Cable Knit Cardigan

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com.

Save 32% on the Evaless Waffle Knit 1/4 Zip Polo Sweater

EVALESS Sweaters

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $60); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings TOUT
Run, Don’t Walk to Buy This Popular 4-Pack of Leggings That Start at Only $43 at Amazon
AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter
The AquaBliss Revitalizing Shower Filter Can Help Relieve Itchy Skin and Dry Hair—and It's on Sale
Replacing Uncomfortable Earring Genius Flat-Back Studs tout
I’m Replacing All of My Uncomfortable Earrings That Poke Me With These Genius Flat-Back Studs
Related Articles
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Spring Wardrobe Tout
Build Your Spring Wardrobe With These Delicate Floral Tops, Dresses, and Accessories, Starting at $24
Cardigan Sweaters on Amazon Tout
There Are 12,000+ Stylish Cardigan Sweaters Hiding on Amazon, but These Are the Best—Starting at $25
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rackâs Presidentsâ Day SaleâStarting at Just $4 TOUT
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale—Starting at Just $4
The Drop Expert Winter Outfit Tout
This Is the Perfect Winter Outfit Recipe to Look Cute and Stay Warm, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert
Presidents' Day Best Clothing & Beauty Deals Tout
32 Presidents’ Day Fashion and Beauty Deals So Good, You’ll Think They’re Typos
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is Packed With Can't-Miss Deals From Too Faced, Tory Burch, Great Jones, and More
DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Anorak
Save Up to 60% on Essential Cold-Weather Styles During Macy's After-Christmas Sale—Prices Start at $13
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
15 Stylist-Approved Amazon Staples to Overhaul Your Work Wardrobe for Fall—All Under $80
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Amazon Top-Selling Sweaters Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45