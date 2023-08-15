Home Decorating Emily Henderson Starts Fresh in a New-Old House After a down-to-the-studs reno of her 1910 farmhouse in Oregon, the designer made the home her own using a few pieces she’s had for years, lots of vintage treasures, and nearly every shade of blue that exists. By Leslie Corona Leslie Corona Leslie Corona is the Senior Home Editor at REAL SIMPLE magazine. She has been styling, organizing, writing, and reporting on all things in the home space for a decade. She was previously at Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, and Parents. She has shared her expertise on the TODAY show, Cheddar, and local television news outlets. Published on August 15, 2023 After 12 years of big-city living in the Los Angeles area, Emily Henderson and her husband, Brian, a writer, were looking for a quieter life near family and friends, many of whom were settled in and around Portland, Oregon. They needed space for their two children, Charlie, 9, and Elliot, 7, and pair of fluffy Huskypoos, Oscar and Buttercup, and soon stumbled upon this 113-year-old farmhouse in the outskirts of town. Right away, Emily knew it was the one. It had plenty of issues—including but not limited to yikes-inducing laminate counters, cheap vinyl walls, and bad carpeting. But as an interior designer with nearly a million followers on Instagram and two books under her belt, she could see the potential. They bought the property in October 2020 and got to work on the plans, calling in the pros from ARCIFORM, a local design firm, to help with the architectural improvements. “The house was in extremely poor condition, and the original floor plan was so weird and cobbled together,” Emily says. “We had to completely reconfigure the first floor to work for our family.” The demo started in January 2021. Walls were torn down, windows were added, ceilings were raised, and layouts were relaid. Eventually, it was time for the fun stuff—and that’s when Emily spun into a minor design crisis. Was she a modern farmhouse lady? She wasn’t sure! Many Pinterest boards later, she settled on her vision: Shaker Scandinavian farmhouse, leaning heavily on local makers. After all, she had already added the skylights (the Shakers believed in channeling the divine through daylight) and kept getting drawn to light oak flooring and cabinetry, hallmarks of Scandinavian design. Slowly but surely, everything came together. “We’re so excited to finally be living here,” says Emily, who invited us for a visit. As our team toured the house, we learned a lot, spotted some cool stuff, and yes, pet the dogs a bunch. 7 Renovation Dos and Don'ts—From the Pros Behind the Real Simple Home Porch Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne The front porch feels fun and inviting, thanks mostly to the Scandi-inspired swing. Credits BK13 Swing, $1,320; danishdesignstore.com. Custom Swing Cushions in Canvas White, sunbrella.com. Decorative Outdoor Pillows, sienandco.com. Vintage Buffet, auroramills.com. Vintage Stool, upholstered by adfupholstery.com. Mudroom Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne Even though this back-door entryway is mostly about utility (hence the dog-size washtub, the slip-resistant clay tile, and all the storage), Emily made sure it was pretty too. For example, the white oak cabinets add a rustic touch, and the bluish green herringbone floor tiles have a simple but stunning border. Credits Custom White Oak Cabinetry, uniquekitchensandbaths.net. Custom Rolling Ladder, cshardware.com. Custom Washtub Stone, bedrosians.com. Wall Mounted Tub Filler With Handshower, from $1,063, and Tolson Cage Wall Sconce, from $459; rejuvenation.com. 2" x 8" Brownstone Brick Tiles in C330, $65 per sq. ft.; prattandlarson.com for info. Rug, vintage. Kitchen Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne The star of this space: the 10-foot-long antique island (a store counter in a previous life), which Emily spent around eight months hunting for. She guesstimates it’s about 150 years old. Note how the reddish wood doesn’t clash with the white oak cabinetry. Emily’s secret to mixing woods is to make sure some are vintage or antique. Credits Carson Cord Pendants, from $499; and Vernon Cabinet Pulls, from $16; rejuvenation.com. 2" x 6" Portland Tiles in P146, $50 per sq. ft.; prattandlarson.com for info. Custom Windows, sierrapacificwindows.com. Custom White Oak Cabinetry, uniquekitchensandbaths.net. Vintage Island, auroramills.com. Oxbend Stools, from $2,250; fernwehwoodworking.com. Oregon-Grown & Manufactured White Oak Flooring, from $12 per sq. ft.; zenaforest.com. Breakfast Nook Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne Most weeknight dinners and homework sessions happen at this table, situated just off the kitchen. One of Emily’s loves? Her DIY café curtain made of Japanese boro patches, which she collected through Etsy. “It feels a little undone and not too serious,” she says. Credits Berkshire Single Sconce, $259, and Vintage Reticulating Sconce; rejuvenation.com. Custom Floor-Length Drapes, decorview.com. The Frances Trestle Table, from $3,150; dinihaniandesignbuild.com. Andy Stools in Midnight + Pool, $529 each; schoolhouse.com. Quilt and Hand Chair, vintage. Oregon-Grown & Manufactured White Oak Flooring, from $12 per sq. ft.; zenaforest.com. Primary Bedroom Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne At one point, Emily was worried the paint color she’d picked (Debonair by Sherwin-Williams) was too intense for the main bedroom. But after bringing in a bunch of calming complements—like cream and dusty rose—things felt more balanced. (The bench at the foot of the bed has been a mainstay in her designs for years!) Oversize art, a giant paper pendant, and skylights help break up large expanses of blue too. Credits Custom Door, sierrapacificwindows.com. Custom Skylights, veluxusa.com. Hay Rice Paper Shade, from $35; dwr.com. Art, melindaforster.com. Doleman Small Dome Wall Sconces, $329 each; rejuvenation. Avena Table Lamp, $219; crateandbarrel.com. Custom Bed in Rebecca Atwood Fabric, upholstered by alexandermatthews.com. Toivo Pedestal, $698, Painterly Stripe Linen Long Bolster Pillow, $198, and Velvet Disc Pillow, $78; luluandgeorgia.com. Bedding, parachutehome.com. Safari Bench, $2,870; katyskelton.com. Primary Bathroom Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne The attached bathroom showcases a happy accident from Emily’s famously casual design process: the larger-than-expected knobs on the vanity. “I’m notorious for not measuring some things, and two inches is a lot bigger than you think it is!” Emily says. Credits Fairview Traditional Sconces, from $299, and Connor Cross Handle Wall Mount Faucets, $1,099 each; rejuvenation.com. Custom Mirrors, arciform.com. Custom Vanity Stone, bedrosians.com. Custom Vanity Base, uniquekitchensandbaths.net and dinihaniandesignbuild.com. 1" x 8" Portland Tiles in C36, $50 per sq. ft.; prattandlarson.com for info. These Are the Top Bathroom Trends of 2023, According to Designers Family Room Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne More paint thoughts! “Rooms without a lot of natural light, like this one, need to have color on the walls, even a dark color,” Emily says. “White paint in a room with no natural light just looks dead and flat.” She went with Still Water by Sherwin-Williams, then added a live-edge coffee table in a light tone (another centerpiece that’s been in Emily’s life for years), which helps brighten the room and maintain the warmth. Speaking of warmth, she smartly put the wood-burning stove on top of custom drawers—to boost the fire to eye level and create storage for board games and craft supplies. Credits Brendle 3-Arm Chandelier, $1,299, Sauvie Sectional Sofa, from $5,759, and Italian Velvet Pillow Cover, $99; rejuvenation.com. Art, custom. Stardance Direct Vent Gas Stove, $3,008; vermontcastings.com. The Frame TV, from $600; samsung.com. Coffee Table and Dog Bed, discontinued. Living Room Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne The living room was the hardest space to decorate, Emily says. “It needed to feel elevated, but it also had to be practical and comfortable.” To keep it from looking busy, Emily picked a pair of matching sofas (in a performance fabric, because life!) and put a single bolster pillow on each. She also went for closed cabinets to hide “the kid junk” (her words!). Credits Fabienne Sofas, $3,998 each, and Gwyneth Rug, $8,209; luluandgeorgia.com. Linen Check Bolster Pillows, $169 each; schoolhouse.com. Custom Coffee Table by Purl Samoheyl. The Sling Chair Mod 2, $5,950; fernwehwoodworking.com. Akari Floor Lamp, $2,600; shop.noguchi.org. Berkshire Double Sconce, $339; rejuvenation.com. Cabinet, vintage. Sunroom Alanna Hale, Styling: Scott Horne The living room leads to the European-inspired sunroom, where the porcelain checkerboard tiles really shine. “Sometimes you want a classic pattern to stare at every single day for decades,” she says. The living room leads to the European-inspired sunroom, where the porcelain checkerboard tiles really shine. "Sometimes you want a classic pattern to stare at every single day for decades," she says. Credits Custom Skylights, veluxusa.com. Custom Windows, sierrapacificwindows.com. Rose City Pendant, $419; rejuvenation.com. Corner Chair and Art, vintage. Mae Credenza, $8,650; crumpandkwash.com. Vintage Dining Table, elsiegreen.com. Ceremonie Dining Chairs, $499 each; crateandbarrel.com. Portland Tiles, from $50 per sq. ft.; prattandlarson.com for info.