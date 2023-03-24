Style Makeup I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype Did I mention it’s only $14? By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 24, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington It seems that the days of full-face glam makeup are long gone. Since the pandemic, the focus has shifted toward minimal and natural-looking beauty looks to help you look like the best version of yourself, and I've fallen hard for the aesthetic. For the ultimate glow-up, I took a beauty queue straight from TikTok and purchased the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter. Through the social platform, the liquid filter has amassed 126.8 million views and counting (and initially accumulated a waitlist of 75,000 people), captivating beauty enthusiasts like myself who want to attain that "your skin, but better" look. The Halo Glow Liquid Filter's versatility makes it so special—and the $14 price tag doesn't hurt, either. I prefer to use it as a standalone base or to mix it with my skin tints and foundations to add radiance. However, it also works as a highlighter on the high points of your face, or as a glow-inducing primer as well. It has also held a well-deserved spot at the top of Amazon's best-seller chart for Face Highlighters & Luminizers. Amazon To buy: $14; amazon.com. The vegan formula is enhanced with squalane and hyaluronic acid for a splash of hydration and finely milled powders that blur away imperfections for a "soft-focus look," and it suits normal, dry, oily, and combination skin types. It's also cruelty-free and doesn't contain triclocarban, phthalates, triclosan, nonylphenol ethoxylates, or parabens. This Serum, Moisturizer, Foundation, and SPF Hybrid Is the One-and-Done Base My Makeup Bag Has Been Missing You can choose from eight shades, from fair to deep—the fair/light shade pairs beautifully with my light skin and olive undertone. The formula also includes a heavy amount of ultrafine shimmer that keeps you looking dewy but never greasy. I use the large doe foot applicator to dot the liquid glow booster all over my face and a wet sponge with some foundation to blend it into the perfect complexion base. The finish is glowy and very sheer, so if you're looking for a complexion product that will cover blemishes or spots, this isn't it. However, it layers beautifully with other cream, liquid, and powder products while feeling lightweight. I just dot on a little concealer wherever I need the extra coverage, and I'm ready to go. For $14, you can't go wrong with the Halo Glow Liquid Filter from e.l.f. It's a literal glow-up in a bottle. Get yours at Amazon before it sells out again. Amazon To buy: $14; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Quick! This Summer-Ready Linen Bedding Is Up to 50% Off Thanks to a Rare Sale These Frames Are My Hack for Changing the Look of My Glasses Without Having to Spend a Ton of Money 12 Stylish Easter Decor Must-Haves to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring—All Under $30