Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Approved Makeup Primer Acts as an 'Adhesive for Your Foundation'

It's the perfect warm-weather beauty bag must-have.

Published on May 1, 2023 02:00PM EDT

When it comes to impressively budget-friendly and effective beauty products, e.l.f. Cosmetics seems to be knocking it out of the park. Over the years, the drugstore beauty brand has impressed with breakthrough, affordable formulas like its Halo Glow Liquid Filter and Glossy Lip Stain. And now its latest hit, the Power Grip Primer, has taken TikTok by storm and earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

The cooling gel-based primer is infused with skin-first ingredients like plumping and moisturizing hyaluronic acid and smoothing niacinamide. The base is also non-comedogenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and steers clear of harmful ingredients like sulfates, hydroquinone, triclosan, parabens, phthalates, nonylphenol ethoxylates, and triclocarban. The longevity is attributed to the primer's tacky texture, which preps the skin with a hydrating, soft-focus, natural-looking finish that "grips the makeup in place."

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

If you find it impossible to wear complexion products without them melting off or becoming patchy after a few hours of wear, then this formula, developed for all skin types, will be a game-changer for you. One shopper stated that the primer feels like "an adhesive for your foundation." They even said it kept their makeup "looking amazing" while they played a "sweaty" roller derby game.

A licensed cosmetologist and makeup artist in the reviews also said they like to use the sweatproof base on "particularly hard to cover spots" like the red areas around their nose and eyelids. The "holy grail primer" additionally helps create a smooth canvas for "insanely dry skin" that combats "creasing" while boasting incredible staying power. They added that it was "extremely helpful" with "covering any facial scarring" as well as "adult acne" by improving the look and feel of your skin.

For $10, e.l.f.'s Power Grip Primer will lock your makeup into place while seamlessly masking texture to give you the perfect sleek base for all your beauty looks. If you've been searching for a long-lasting, budget-friendly makeup primer for the warmer months, look no further than this gripping formula.

