Found: The Most Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples You'll Wear on Repeat—Up to 56% Off at Amazon

You’ve got your trip booked, excursions set, and your casual basics packed—now all you need are some elevated fashion pieces to round it out. So if you’re tired of wearing the same five “going out” tops, listen up: Amazon has a whole section filled with vacation must-haves, and the deals are totally worth exploring.

Whether you’re shopping for a dinner at the resort, a night on the town, or a day poolside, these popular, fancy-looking picks have you covered. You’ll find sunny maxi dresses, flowy jumpsuits, and cute sundresses that all look more expensive than they actually are. Plus, there are tons of accessories to discover, like beach hats, slide sandals, and tote bags—all up to 56 percent off. They’re all hiding in this Vacation-Ready Styles section within Amazon’s Fashion hub, and prices start at just $17.

Elevated Vacation Fashion Staples

There are several vacation fashion staples, but one that tops the list is a maxi dress. This stylish halter option from Zesica looks effortlessly high-end, making it ideal for dinners at the resort or a night on the town. It has a stylish cutout design in the bust area and has a tiered ruffle skirt that hits right at the ankle. The dress comes in 26 colors and styles, including this floral option as well as solid, tropical colors. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a secret coupon, delivering a double discount.

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $55); amazon.com.

Prefer a jumpsuit? This expensive-looking romper is the one to pack. Its lightweight material and pretty details make it a notch above the rest—all while still feeling comfortable to wear. The jumpsuit has a one-shoulder strap, a pretty overlay design that cinches at the waist, and wide, flowy pant legs that let air breeze through. This option with more than 2,500 five-star ratings is available in tons of solid colors… 21 to be exact!

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $58); amazon.com.

Carry all your essentials from the hotel room to the beach with this popular canvas tote bag that delivers a personal touch. That’s because the roomy bag has a monogrammed design, so you can add your first initial to the front to truly make it yours. It’s no wonder people buy this for themselves and as gifts (hello, Mother’s Day). This pick is big enough to carry a small beach towel, water bottle, sunglasses, sunscreen, a snack, and more. And pssst: This bag has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings, so scoop it up while it has a double discount.

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $22); amazon.com.

Speaking of the beach, you’ll probably want a new swimsuit. This super cute one-piece is stylish and shows just enough skin without revealing too much around the family. It has a halter neck design and has a fun mesh paneling around the tummy area, giving the illusion of a bikini with the comfort one-piece. The best part is you can throw on shorts or pants on top and wear it to lunch post-swim, like you would a bodysuit.

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $38); amazon.com.

Name a more comfortable and stylish heel than the wedge. There really isn’t one, and these Franco Sarto wedges are proof. They have an espadrille platform with a slight 3-inch heel to give you just enough height to spice up your look. Plus, the shoes come with a leather ankle strap that adds style as well as stability while walking. People who give it a perfect five-star rating confirm it’s comfortable but say it runs a bit small in the front. Read: Size up!

Amazon

To buy: $81 (was $110); amazon.com.

There are more stylish vacation clothes and accessories you have to check out before your next trip. But you don’t have to go fishing around to find them. Browse the list below for all the best deals at Amazon now.

Amazon

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $48); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $76 (was $152); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com.

